Source: Capitaland IR

Background

In my article “Capitaland: Singapore is Asia’s REIT Hub" I pointed out that there is consolidation taking place in this industry.

Capitaland Limited (OTCPK:CLLDF) have announced that they plan to use their China retail REIT Capitaland Retail China Trust, listed in Singapore under the ticker AU8U.SI, as a platform for all REIT investments in China, excluding their hospitality properties.

Some of those that follow me here on SA might remember that CRCT was one of the largest counters in my 2019 portfolio update in the article “I Did Not Find Alpha In 2019”

Source: SA article “I Did Not Find Alpha In 2019”

Investment thesis

Why is this REIT such a large component in my portfolio?

To put things in context, it is 8.2% of the equity portion, but only 2.2% of the entire investment portfolio. The reason it is high on the list is that I believe that even though we have seen a long period of economic development in China, this is not a trend that is going to reverse anytime soon.

The migration of hundreds of millions of people from rural areas to cities in China, and large parts of China having been brought out of poverty, will now see a growing part of this population getting into the middle class.

According to an article in the South China Morning Post, dated 30 November, China will overtake the US to become the world’s top consumer goods market very soon.Retail sales in China reached USD6.2 trillion last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, which puts it just USD200 billion shy of consumer spending in the American market in 2019.

Even though China has embraced e-commerce like no other nation on this planet, they still use bricks and mortar retail outlets. These malls are the places where families go after work and during their weekends. They buy their necessary goods, eat food, and entertain themselves.

If you look at the very high occupancy level of 93.7% these malls have, combined with growing rents, it is in my opinion a good place to invest your money.

Here is a look at how this REIT has been able to grow its DPU, which in combination with NAV, is the most important factor for investors.

Source: CRCT Expansion of Investment Strategy Presentation 30 Sep 2020

DPU in 2020 came down to 7.84 Singapore cents, as a result of the pandemic. That was expected. But it will recover and I expect that the DPU will go back to levels before COVID-19 in the coming year. Their NAV/Unit is SGD1.60. At the present share price of SGD1.21, it is trading at a Price/NAV of just 0.76

As can be seen, retail sales in China have recovered strongly over the last few months.

This REIT is financially solid with a gearing of just 34.7%. The total cost of their debt is 2.7%

When I want to put capital to work in China, I want to do this with people I also can trust being good stewards of my money. Capitaland is South East Asia’s largest property company and the largest shareholder is the Singapore Government SWF Temasek. They have a proven track record in China with good corporate governance.

One example of their business acumen is the way they recycle capital.

Capital recycling for Capitaland

Source: Capitaland Retail China Trust – Presentation slides 27 Nov 2017

In November of 2017, Capitaland together with CapitalandRetail China Trust bought Rock Square as a joint venture, holding 49% and 51%. The price was SGD 689 million.

It is a five-story shopping mall with a 571,168 square feet net lettable area and is located in the center of Guangzhou with a direct link to a metro rail station. When it comes to shops they need traffic, and traffic it gets. In 2016 it had 24 million visitors. There are no official numbers given for this or last year, but it is safe to assume it is still at such a level, without pandemic conditions.

Since they bought the property in 2018, they have developed the asset very well. A testament to this is that they were able to produce double-digit rental reversions since the acquisition. In 2018 rental reversion was 26.8%, followed by 23% in 2019, and even in these troubled days of 2020 with the pandemic going on, they still managed to get another 12.8% up to the end of September.

With so much experience in this sector, they are successfully completing AEI (Asset Enhancement Initiatives). The return on those investments is about 15%. Net lettable space will increase by about 10,760 square feet over the coming two to three years.

Since REITs distribute as much as 90% of their distributable income they obviously have to raise capital whenever they want to buy more assets.

This can be done in the form of debt, which is what Suntec REIT in Singapore wants to do with their latest proposed acquisition of an office building in London. The problem with this is that it may increase the debt level

Another route to go is to issue more equity. This is what Capitaland wants to do with these two additions to their assets. As long as it can be done on an accretive basis, where the DPU is estimated to gain from the acquisitions, this is fine with me.

Existing unitholders of CapitalandRetail China Trust will be given the chance to purchase units at SGD 1,17 which is a discount of 6% to the market price of SGD 1.22

Diversification for the China Retail REIT

Source: Capitaland Retail China Trust IR

Some like to claim that retail in the forms of bricks and mortar is dead. I disagree.

Investments in shopping malls REITS have attracted lots of negative publicity, including here on SA. Mostly through comments from bearish investors, bad also through some authors work. Although, it does seem like authors are more bullish than commentators.

I think to come out with such a generic statement is very similar to saying that “stock markets are now overpriced”. There are lots of such statements being made too. First of all, not all stock markets are the same, just like within each market, not every company is “overpriced”.

It is the same with retail real estate. Surely, there are malls which will have a hard time surviving in the future. It could be the location or some other factors which make a particular property less attractive than others. This is clear to those that follow this closely.

Even Simon Property Group (SPG) is selling off some properties they do not think has much future.

In addition to the shopping malls under the REIT, Capitaland also owns another 25 other retail properties, 27 Commercial properties (offices), and 22 integrated developments, plus 10 assets in the business park, logistics, and Industrial sector.

Source: CRCT Proposed Acquisition of 5 Business Parks & Balance 49% Interest in Rock Square Presentation 6 November 2020

It is out of these 10 assets that Capitaland wants to inject 6 properties within the business park segments into the China Retail Trust.

Source: CRCT Proposed Acquisition of 5 Business Parks & Balance 49% Interest in Rock Square Presentation 6 November 2020

Together with the balance of ownership in the shopping mall Rock Square in Guangzhou, the total acquisition cost is SGD822 million. Equity raising taking place now will bring in roughly SGD300 million.

As the tenant mix in these business parks is geared towards the new economy with many companies within e-commerce, engineering, electronics, communication, and technology sectors, it should improve the REIT’s portfolio scale, diversification, and resilience.

Capitaland estimates that the acquisition will be accretive with the DPU increasing by 5.1% after the acquisition is done.

Conclusion

The acquisition is, in my opinion, a good move for Capitaland and should benefit the shareholders of the acquirer too. Even though the retail malls will continue to deliver good net property income going forward, the added resilience of diversifying the assets is a positive thing for Capitaland Retail China Trust.

I am still bullish on their China Retail REIT and will be taking up my allocation of the additional equity in the offering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Capitaland Retail China Trust in Singapore

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.