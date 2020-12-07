There are SCOTUS oral arguments for the Collins case this Wednesday December 9. Some people think that the PSPA amendment may happen before then. I am not sure about that.

The next two weeks are prime time for the big time PSPA amendment that restructures the equity so that Fannie and Freddie can begin raising capital next year.

Mark Calabria will likely ignore Maxine Waters' request because her request is contrary to his statutory obligation in his own words as director of FHFA to end the conservatorships.

Fannie and Freddie's equity will be restructured and then they will be put on the path to eventually exit conservatorship via consent decree which will involve massive capital raises.

Fannie and Freddie's critics seem to incorrectly think that Fannie and Freddie need to raise money and exit conservatorship before inauguration or Biden will nationalize them.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two mortgage finance companies that provide mortgage insurance broadly to the lower and middle class mortgages that are the backbone of equal opportunity prosperity in America. Mark Calabria helped draft the Housing and Economic Recovery Act (HERA 2008) that established the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) that governs the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and he says that it is FHFA's statutory responsibility to end the conservatorships:

Ending the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) is not an objective, it’s FHFA’s statutory responsibility. As a staff member on the Senate Banking Committee, I helped write the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 (HERA). Endless limbo is not an option under statute. FHFA has the power and the responsibility to end the conservatorships of the GSEs. Congress authorized FHFA to do this by either reconstituting the GSEs into a successor entity or entities, restoring them to a position of financial stability and shareholder control, or placing them in receivership. HERA does not require congressional action to end the conservatorships.

Under Mark Calabria's leadership, FHFA last month finalized the capital rule that determines the goal posts for how much capital Fannie and Freddie need in order to be declared adequately capitalized and fully exit conservatorship. If Mark Calabria could do one thing he says:

I would put private capital in the first loss position instead of the taxpayer.

Investment Thesis: The government currently has senior preferred stock and warrants. As part of this restructuring, the warrants will be exercised and the senior preferred will be declared paid back according to Craig Phillips who worked at Treasury to put together the plan that Trump requested and approved. Taking these actions will settle a majority of the lawsuits challenging the government's actions during prior administrations to prevent Fannie and Freddie from recapitalizing and exiting conservatorship sooner. Current FHFA Director Mark Calabria wrote that in FHFA allowing Treasury to seize all of the net assets, FHFA was violating the law that he wrote to govern FHFA:

Conversely, if FHFA agrees to allow Treasury to seize all of the net assets from the Companies simply because Treasury has decided to prevent the companies from returning to private control, FHFA is violating its obligations under HERA to “preserve and conserve” the Companies’ assets and protect the interests of stakeholders.

As such, Calabria was chosen by Trump to lead FHFA in order to change the course of history and follow the law. Calabria has said that this net worth profit sweep can end without addressing the litigation. In theory, if FHFA and Treasury strike a PSPA amendment that reverses the economics of the net worth sweep, then a majority of the lawsuits against the net worth sweep would go away and so I think he is right about that. I've read all the lawsuits and I'm not a lawyer but the bulk of them challenge the net worth sweep and would seem to have no material claim if that is undone. Junior preferred stock trades from 34-43% of par based on which issuance you prefer and common shares have soared from under $2 to $2.75 as of Friday. I only own preferred but the commons could be worth more as well depending on the PSPA amendment. If it comes in with an aggressive sliding scale commitment fee, new money coming in to buy tens of billions of dollars of stock post equity restructuring may want more attractive terms. I figure when the PSPA amendment is finalized, junior preferred trade over 60-80% of par out of the gate. I figure commons could share similar upside to $5 or so on the run, but am less certain about whether new investors next year will want to buy at that valuation.

Quarterly Cares Act Report To Congress

Treasury is the government agency that will be responsibly writing down the value of the senior preferred stock and it is led by Steven Mnuchin. There was a Senate Banking Housing and Urban affairs committee meeting this past Tuesday December 1, 2020. At this hearing Mnuchin says Fannie and Freddie need capital and Jerome Powell says that they need to raise capital and that is consistent with what Mnuchin is thinking.

Treasury's Steven Mnuchin said that the appropriate scenario is for Fannie and Freddie to have real capital and ultimately be released from conservatorship:

Not only did Mnuchin speak to Fannie and Freddie having real capital and being released from conservatorship but the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Jerome Powell, weighed in too and said that capital having to be raised carefully is consistent with what Mnuchin is thinking:

This is important because the net worth sweep that is to be modified by the incoming PSPA amendment prevents Fannie and Freddie from raising capital because it currently is structured to sweep all of the net worth above their capital buffers ($45B combined). Considering FHFA's current capital rule requires $283B in adjusted total capital to avoid limits on distributions and bonuses, the existing PSPA prevents the companies from ever being able to exit conservatorship or raise capital.

House Financial Services Committee

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Treasury's Mnuchin outlined what is going to happen:

There could be a scenario where at some point in between basically the zero capital they have, and the full capital requirement, there would be a consent order and they would be released subject to consent order.

FHFA's Calabria has been talking about consent decree for a long time. FHFA has also recently confirmed that it will continue its mission to release the GSEs from conservatorship even under a Biden presidency.

U.S. House Committee on Financial Services - Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters wrote a letter to Mark Calabria telling him that it was her expectation that he should not make any change to the Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements. Maxine says that it is entirely inappropriate for Calabria and FHFA to be focusing on release the Enterprises from conservatorship. Note that this statement is more of an opinion about what she thinks he should do. The context as earlier written in this article is Calabria views ending the conservatorships as FHFA's statutory responsibility. As such, I imagine he will go with what the law says instead of doing nothing as Maxine Waters suggests.

Further, Maxine Waters wrote a letter to Joe Biden saying he should fire Calabria and rescind the capital rule:

It is critical that you take whatever steps necessary to halt Director Calabria’s plans to fast track an end to conservatorship as soon as possible, including firing Director Calabria, and rolling back the capital rule for the GSEs.

If Mark Calabria were to follow instructions by Maxine Waters his legacy at FHFA would effectively be ground to nothing. So far, his primary achievement has been the finalization of the capital rule and she wants to have that thrown away. The alternative, however, is for Calabria to work with Mnuchin to follow FHFA's statutory responsibility and finalize the amendment that has been worked on for months where they have long agreed on some of the key issues.

What's interesting to me is that Maxine is so focused on Mark Calabria and not Steven Mnuchin. Her letter suggests to me that she believes Mnuchin still intends on amending the PSPA and in my opinion it is Mark Calabria that is fulfilling his statutory obligation here by doing it and Mnuchin is in theory the one that she should be appealing to. In other words, I think she is barking up the wrong tree. That said, good luck to Maxine and her quest of getting Mark Calabria who helped draft the law to purposefully overlook and ignore the law just like all of his predecessors simply because she is asking him to.

Washington Federal Unredacted Brief

Although most of the lawsuits challenge only the net worth sweep, Washington Federal challenges the imposition of conservatorship in 2008. The new unredacted portions support the narrative that the conservatorship was not needed by Fannie and Freddie.

New internal documents uncovered by discovery exposing that the government coerced Fannie and Freddie boards into a forced conservatorship have now been revealed 12 years after it happened. Previously, there were three redactions, now we can look at them. The first one shows that BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) believed that Fannie and Freddie had no long-term solvency issues two weeks before the conservatorships were imposed:

The second one suggests that the Boards of directors were threatened by the government if they did not consent to conservatorship, but that they would be immunized against liability if they simply went along with it:

Lastly, the third one shows that the Boards of Directors were given a Hobson's choice:

These unredacted portions of the Washington Federal legal document serve as proof that Fannie and Freddie were placed into conservatorship by board consent:

Further, now we know that the boards of directors weren't given a choice. They were basically forced into conservatorship, and this was during a time when Blackrock said that there weren't any issues. Long story short, Fannie and Freddie didn't need to be placed into conservatorship on their own accord. They were placed into conservatorship under government threat in order to save the entire financial system from what may have happened if the market for agency mortgage backed securities came under pressure.

Summary and Conclusion

Mark Calabria views it as his statutory responsibility to see to it that Fannie and Freddie are on a path out of conservatorship and FHFA has recently finalized the capital rule. The next step is the biggest step of them all, but is just the senior preferred securities purchase agreement amendment that is necessary to enable Fannie and Freddie to work with their underwriters to go and raise first loss private capital. I own 7600 FMCCG, 550 FMCCH, 4508 FMCCI, 1263 FMCCL, 1560 FMCCM, 398 FMCCN, 3259 FMCCP, 600 FMCCS, 3700 FMCKP, 48933 FNMAP and 5 FNMFO. I also have put my mom's entirement into Fannie and Freddie preferred. I would do more and go further but the financial industry at large doesn't seem to see as much value in me as I do these preferreds.

I could have tried to put together a fund or a vehicle to buy these preferreds on behalf of other people so that I have more exposure here, but I am the boy who cried wolf at this point and the wolf is coming to town. This major equity restructuring will result in massive price appreciation and then the companies move to relist their securities on the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently raise capital next year.

I expect the PSPA modification that will result in major gains in junior preferred in the next two weeks, for real this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCG,FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCM,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCKP,FNMAP,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.