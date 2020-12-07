The valuation seems a bit excessive here and I have since reduced the allocation to it in the Core and rotated out of it into other risk assets.

The yield is being 'juiced' a bit by this shift helping to cover the distribution. But that is also increasing overall risk.

GBAB is a great long-term performer with high-quality characteristics. The fund is up over 8.7% YTD on price and 5.3% on NAV.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on November 25th. All data herein is from that date.)

Thesis

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) continues to shift its investment exposures and policies away from taxable municipal debt towards both tax-free muni CEFs and corporate bonds. The credit quality exposure is still largely investment grade - thanks to the ownership of high-quality munis and taxable bonds. The distribution is now being earned by the higher allocation to leveraged CEFs - where they now own 15 of them with two being in the top ten holdings. That is helping to augment the net investment income production of the fund to help it cover the distribution.

We like the fund and believe it is still a safer CEF for the amount of yield you are earning. However, the valuation is a bit out of whack here with a double-digit premium. We recommend investors rotate out of the fund and into either BlackRock Taxable Muni (BBN), which is not cheap itself, or into other risk 2.5 or less alternatives. Those options include:

Angel Oak Dynamic Income (DYFN)

TCW Strategic Income (TSI)

Putnam Premier Income (PPT)

A Strong And Defensive Fund At The Right Valuation

GBAB is a taxable muni fund that is going through a sort of metamorphosis as it struggles to source taxable municipal debt of higher quality as stipulated by the prospectus and investment policies.

In August 2020, the fund updated the investment policy and changed their name in coordination with that metamorphosis. The changes give the fund more flexibility while maintaining their overall objectives. The changes include expanding their non-fundamental 80% investment policy to include, in addition to taxable municipal securities, other investment grade, income-generating debt securities.

In addition to the 80% investment policy change, the Trust will (i) remove certain limitations on the composition of the other 20% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes (“Managed Assets”), (ii) remove the limitation on illiquid investments and (iii) add a policy to invest at least 50% of its Managed Assets in taxable municipal securities. In connection with the investment policy modifications, the Trust’s name will change to: Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust. The Trust will continue to trade on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol, “GBAB”

The portfolio has been altered over the last year. In the November 30, 2019, annual report, the portfolio breakdown showed that the fund had 108.6% in municipal bonds and 18.2% in other closed-end funds ("CEF"). As of May 31, the fund had reduced munis to 87.7% and increased other CEFs to nearly 17%. Below we can see the six-month comparison.

(Source: Guggenheim)

And then we have the website which has data through June 30th:

(Source: Guggenheim)

You can see the muni exposure was down another 8% to roughly 80%. The fund continues to move away from the strategy that they were using for the last half-decade.

Fund Characteristics

Total Assets: $520M

Inception Date: 10/27/2010

Avg Daily Volume: 67K shares

Effective Leverage: 17.8%

Management fee: 0.76%

Distribution: $0.1257

Yield: 6.03%

Deeper Dive Into The Portfolio

So the largest holding in the portfolio is another taxable muni CEF - and there are only three of them total. The two other taxable muni CEFs make up nearly 9% of the total portfolio of GBAB. The list below of the top ten holdings accounts for over one-third of the total fund's holdings.

(Source: Guggenheim)

So the fund has two other CEFs in its top ten holdings but it actually owns 15 CEFs in aggregate. The other CEF holdings are all in the tax-free muni space including our own Nuveen Tax-frees, NEA and NAD. The rest of the holdings are mostly long-term taxable munis with maturities primarily in the 2030s and even 2040s. The fund does have 9.8% of the holdings in corporate bonds. The largest holdings in that slice of the portfolio are Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Boeing (NYSE:BA), and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX). Lastly, there's another 3.4% in floating rate notes from US Foods (NYSE:USFD), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) and BCPE Eagle.

(Source: Guggenheim)

The credit quality of the fund is of high quality with nearly the entire fund being investment grade. Remember, most funds have two 30K foot risks:

1) interest rate risk or the risk that rates go up, or

2) credit risk or the risk of default/bankruptcy.

(Source: Guggenheim)

The call exposure is down from where it was earlier in the year as, presumably, some of their holdings were called away with the lower rates. Once we do get by the current 12-month "hump" then it is smooth sailing in terms of dealing with calls. A large portion of the taxable muni space was issued in 2009 and 2010 from the Build America Bond ("BAB") program. This is something we watch often and are not sure why the 9/30 data isn't available yet.

(Source: Guggenheim)

The fund has a few headwinds slowing it down. The first is that they have deleveraged a bit this year. In their Nov 2019 semi-annual report they had reverse repo agreements totaling $110.9M but in their May 2020 annual report, that figure was reduced to $82.2M. Leverage was reduced during that six-month period not because they were forced to but likely because their exposure to other CEFs in the portfolio increased. Those funds are leveraged themselves so the implied GBAB leverage likely was static or even increased during the period.

The changes to the portfolio's mandate and policy restrictions are all in an effort to fight the changing market dynamics. The BAB space was launched just over ten years ago with many of those bonds having a ten-year call window. That just means that they couldn't be called for ten years. That restriction is going away, which means that most are being called and replaced with much lower coupons. This is restricting the earnings power of the fund.

The table below is the EPS for the fund by fiscal year. You can see a steady decline in the earnings power of the fund over the last three years through May 2020.

(Source: N-CSR)

Net investment income ("NII") fell from $1.59 in 2016/2017 to $1.35 in 2018. This is why they chopped the distribution back in early 2017, likely because they saw the writing on the wall. The reduction reduced the annual payout to $1.51. But NII per share fell from $1.64 in 2016 to $1.35 in 2018. This is likely why they shifted the investment policy to include more sectors outside of taxable munis including other CEFs, juicing the earnings power of the fund. In the last full fiscal year, the fund was back to earning 100% of the distribution of $1.51.

The fund was forced to pay out some gains in 2018 and 2019 to the tune of $0.08 and $0.16 per share. The fund is earning 5.61% on net assets, down from 6.80% four years ago. That's a marked decline.

The earnings power of the fund is being 'replaced' by higher risk securities including other CEFs. Like we noted above, the allocation to CEFs is now nearly 20%. So they are supplanting falling earnings with higher risk to maintain that distribution.

Valuation

The current valuation is a bit excessive here which is what prompted me to write this report. The valuation is now 1.5 standard deviations above the one-year mean and just over 1 standard deviation above the 3-year average. The current premium is now in the double-digits and I cannot figure out why. My guess is that investors believe they are still largely buying very safe long-term taxable munis which is providing them a strong 6%+ distribution yield compared to the other two BAB funds, BBN and NBB, which are paying around 5-5.50%. The added yield is pushing up the price to levels which we think are not justified when you consider the increased risk.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The valuation made a paradigm shift near the start of 2019. The fund had very rarely traded at a premium before this year. In fact, the fund was regularly trading at a -10% discount at various points over the last several years. The flight to safety is likely some of that shift but I do think a lot of it has to do with what is a perceived very safe 6% investment grade portfolio.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Concluding Thoughts

The fund still boasts a remarkable 6% yield with largely investment grade securities in its fold. However, it continues to add more and more CEFs to produce and meet that distribution rate which is adding to the risk. Those underlying funds have leverage themselves so you have a levered vehicle purchasing leveraged vehicles for a compounding effect. The effective leverage boasted by Guggenheim does not include this compounded figure. If 20% of the assets are in vehicles that average 30% leverage, then you are adding another 6% (approximately) in leverage.

I like the fund but have rotated out of it at these levels which I've mentioned in the chat and morning notes several times. It's also why I've reduced the Core allocation to zero last month. A good alternative would be to look at safer CEFs like BlackRock Taxable Muni or something maybe only slightly more risky like Putnam Premier Income.

Given that the fund is trading at a premium it can issue shares through its at-the-market offering. They are authorized to sell up to 3,000,000 common shares. We recommend engaging in the program if you are a long-term holder. DRIP program (page 75):

The number of Newly Issued Common Shares to be credited to each participant’s account will be determined by dividing the dollar amount of the Dividend by the net asset value per common share on the payment date; provided that, if the net asset value is less than or equal to 95% of the closing market value on the payment date, the dollar amount of the Dividend will be divided by 95% of the closing market price per common share on the payment date. If, on the payment date for any Dividend, the net asset value per common share is greater than the closing market value plus estimated brokerage commission, the Plan Administrator will invest the Dividend amount in common shares acquired on behalf of the participants in OpenMarket Purchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DYFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.