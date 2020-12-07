On the plus side, Chevron has the Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean Sea and the Gorgon LNG project in Australia.

Sector rotations will be imminent as soon as vaccinations begin to bear fruit and infections growth rate slows and thus movement restrictions ease.

I stand by the main thrust of my previousSA article where I pointed towards the wonderful opportunity of investing right now in high-quality energy stocks like Total SE (NYSE:TOT). My assumptions were that a vaccine or, as it looks, three, four different vaccines, should gain approval soon and be distributed globally by the end of 2021. Hence pre-lockdown life might resume around 2022. For all the details, risks and explanations read the aforementioned article.

On the other hand, there are energy companies where the recovery trade idea is not as clear as with Total. They will enjoy a ride up together with all the high-quality energy equities once a recovery seems imminent. Depending on ones' risk profile or love for US companies, some might choose Chevron (NYSE:CVX), instead of BP (NYSE:BP) or Total. In this article, I argue that Chevron is a good buy, but there are better opportunities around. Let me elaborate.

I want to direct your attention to the following figure. I displayed the normalized percentage price change in stock prices of the six major integrated oil and gas companies since 6th November 2020, meaning one working day before the vaccine news from Pfizer and BioNTech broke.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Chevron has had a 20% jump since then but clearly trailing BP, Total, and Shell, whose stocks had taken a greater beating during the pandemic-induced oil stocks selloff.

A lot has been said about Chevron and its glorious history, particularly in connection with its sister status as Texaco and as a spinoff of the famous Standard Oil. In short, Chevron has an outstanding portfolio with some drawbacks though. It has the lowest debt level among the other oil majors, but it lacks a much more aggressive strategy into renewables, though its renewables plans are more avant-garde than Exxon's (NYSE:XOM).

Chevron's portfolio

The geographical focus of Chevron's upstream portfolio in the U.S., Australia Kazakhstan, the Gulf of Mexico, and Mexico (see figure below). 70% of its reserves are concentrated in the first three of these countries.

Its ratio of earnings and revenue split is 20% downstream and 80% upstream. I would prefer a company with a larger share of downstream to better weather the storms of energy cycles. Shell, Total and BP want to massively increase their numbers of filling stations, old fashioned ones, as well as EV charging stations.

(Source: Chevron)

One of Chevron's strongest assets is its 47% stake in the gas field Gorgon located about 60km off the northwest of Western Australia. It has an LNG production capacity of 15.6 million metric tons per year. LNG is an indispensable commodity for the future because it offers high flexibility for transporting natural gas. A description of the LNG business in general and its importance to the global energy mix can be found in my first SA article about Cheniere Energy.

Some consider possessing a large unconventional upstream portfolio as an advantage because it can be switched on and off at a lower cost, compared to conventional production. The example of Concho Resources reporting negative earnings even in 2019, a good year for the oil and gas industry, "despite a year-over-year increase of more than 40% in oil and natural-gas volumes", as quoted in the WSJ article. The example of Concho shows how shale oil production is getting "increasingly expensive".

Producing shale oil has always had a high break-even point with $40 or more. This CNBC article quotes research firm Rystad Energy saying:

Just 16 U.S. shale firms operate fields where production costs are less than $35 a barrel

Mike Wirth, its CEO, said that shale "has forced us to get smarter about how we do everything else," and praised the low cost production level in the Gulf of Mexico projects that were unimaginable a decade ago.

Reserve-replacement ratio

Chevron has replaced 50% of its production in the previous ten years. That places it in third place trailing Total and ExxonMobil (see the next figure).

(Source: David Branson, see link from above)

In February this year the company reported its lowest reserve-replacement ratio since 2010. Only 44% of 2019 production was replaced by new finds, acquisitions and expansions of existing oil and natural gas holdings.

(Source: David Branson, see link from above)

Chevron's shortcomings

Chevron's upstream portfolio focuses too much on the U.S., Kazakhstan, and Australia. Unconventional oil production. Regarding its U.S. upstream production Chevron, has a sizable proportion from shale oil (see the first figure in this article). For example, in 2019, the record-setting year for upstream production at just over 3 million barrels per day, about 0.514 million barrels per day, came from so-called unconventional production, from the Permian Basin. In Q4 2019, a quarter with an average Brent oil forward month price of about $62.4, Chevron reported negative earnings due to large write-offs of $10.4 billion, mostly coming from its U.S. shale gas assets.

Other potential impediments for Chevron's future prosperity are its weak strategy or shall I say vision, as well as a lack of impetus for a substantial shift towards renewables and net-zero emissions. For those companies implementing a shift towards environmentally friendly policies and investments, it does not only mean they achieve portfolio diversification for the next five-plus years but also factors in the growing interest of the investment community in ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) scores. Investment fund managers, at the request of the younger generation of investors, may tend to avoid investing in companies that areignorant of the oil industries' impact on climate breakdown. One such example was the Church of England Pensions Board unloading its Exxon shares.

For this transition period, natural gas and liquefied natural gas will continue to play a crucial role. A switch from coal power plants to environmentally less damaging gas-to-power plants as a transitional source is inevitable. Any company having a large and beneficial gas portfolio, eventually paired with equity LNG, should benefit from this transition. As mentioned in the excellent Statistical Review of World Energy published each year by BP from 2020: "in 2019 [...] coal was still the single largest source of power generation, accounting for over 36% of global power". I am confident that the transition will happen in many developed countries. Great Britain is an excellent showcase, as illustrated in April this year when they went for 18 straight days without a single kW of coal-fired electricity produced. In mid-June, the record was set at 67 days. I hope that other countries will follow their example by, for example, introducing carbon taxes.

(Source: The Guardian, integrated graph by Drax Electric Insights)

Chevron's financial health

Chevron's market capitalization is currently at around $160B with revenues in 2019 of $140B and for 2020 an average revenue estimate over six analysts is around $98B. A mean estimate for Q4 2020 Earnings Per Shareis $0.05 or around $100 millionin total. Previous quarter they reported an income of negative $207 million. The estimates of this quarter's EPSresidebetween -0.51 and 0.45 (see figure below, data taken from Refinitiv). Also, according to Refinitiv, full year 2020 net income reported will be around negative $4.779 billion, with three quarters already reported.

(Source: Refinitiv)

The debt-to-equity ratio is currently at 26% and compared to its peers - Exxon, Shell, BP, Total, and Equinor - this is by far the lowest leverage. Exxon's debt-to-equity ratio was lower than Chevron's and the lowest over a long stretch of time up until mid-2019, but from then on, Chevron has taken the lead (see the next figure). This is a significant positive aspect to Chevron.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, Chevron commands a premium over its European peers mentioned above. Whether this is due to its lower leverage or some other factors, like its U.S. market dominance, is hard to say.

Its balance sheet looks stable: on the current assets vs. liabilities, it shows $24.8 billion vs. $19.66 billion. Long-term assets stand at $198.26 billion against long-term liabilities of$71.36 billion to give total equity of $132 billion. As you may already know, long-term assets in the oil industry can experience impairments, especially when oil and gas prices are depressed over a longer period. On the other hand, the reverse of the previous statement can happen as well.

Chevron's dividend

The company pays a decent $1.29 per quarter. This equates to exactly 6% annually based on the share price from 19th November. They increased the dividend steadily in the previous years (e.g. from $1 in 2013). Oil companies in general pay higher dividends. It is, however, not the highest in the industry. Indeed, Chevron's dividend has been on the lower end of the spectrum among its comparable peers over the last ten years.

Data by YCharts

My investment approach is not to focus too much on dividends because it can damage portfolio performance over the long run. The dividend yield can sometimes be a week of the stock's price movement. What is the use of a seven or eight percent dividend if you catch a bad entry point into a stock? The upside for oil stocks, once the recovery is certain and imminent, ranges from, depending on which company we talk about, 30 to 50%.

Cost-cutting measures

According to its investor presentation from November this year, Chevron revised its 2021 guidance for capital and exploratory expenditures to $14 billion from its guidance back in March of $16 billion. As a reference, the 2020 budget was around $20 billion. They also lowered their longer-term capital guidance to $14-16 billion through 2025. These are great news for shareholders.

The shift towards renewables and net-zero

Have a look at the following picture and compare that to Total or BP. Total's and BP's plans are just on another level compared to Chevron's. Total and BP have prominent sections of the investor relations website stressing out their strategies for 2030, they have separate strategy papers on renewables, but also show already implemented projects/acquisitions for renewable electricity production. Have a look for yourself. Total's renewables strategy and projects already implemented is an excellent read.

(Source: Chevron's Investor Presentation from November 2020)

As you see from the current initiatives, this is nothing and looks more as some initiative to add a green tinge. For Total, Equinor, or BP we could draft separate articles only about their renewable's current assets and acquisitions and their strategies.

The latest (almost) investments/divestments

The purchase of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) polarizes analysts whether this was a great idea for Chevron or not. Even during the comparatively ruddy years for oil prices of 2018 and 2019, Noble Energy had produced negative earnings (with Leviathan not yet online). Noble's dowry in form of the Leviathan field in the Eastern Mediterranean, it mustbe said, has promising potential. It is one of the largest gas discoveries in the last ten years. Discovered in 2010, it delivered its first gas to the Israeli domestic market in December 2019, and exports to Egypt and Jordan soon followed in January 2020.

One thing is sure: Chevron leaving Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to outbid it for Anadarko was in hindsight a great move. Although, they would not be faced with the same problems as OXY is facing them because of their Anadarko acquisition.

Chevron divested the Appalachian Marcellus field for $735 million few weeks ago officially, after initially paying more than that back in 2010.

That move might turn out to be a wrong decision in the scenario that the new president and its team decide to move more aggressive against coal plants producing electricity. That should for example benefit renewables and gas to power plants, thus also benefitting equity gas producers.

Conclusions

Chevron is clearly a high-quality oil and gas company. As soon as a recovery in oil demand picks up, its stock price will rise also beyond 20% from the last four weeks. That might happen faster than I assumed as a conservative scenario in my previous SA article about Total. As witnessed on 9th November following the Pfizer and BioNTech news, stock markets rallied as if the pandemic was over. But that is the nature of stock markets, which are about prospects and probabilities of certain scenarios.

Speaking against investment in Chevron is a lack of credible renewable or net-zero strategy, the high share of unconventional oil in its production portfolio, and a gas portfolio not especially well-positioned to capitalise on the phasing out of coal. I ask myself: if stock exchanges were to be shut for the next ten years, would I want to take a position on Chevron today? To me a positive response is not immediately forthcoming.

I hope this article served its purpose for you as an excellent starting point for discussion and conducting your own research.

