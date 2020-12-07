In this article, I will be covering Inovalon Holdings (INOV), which is a small healthcare information company that has been left behind from the rally in other healthcare technology companies like Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Teladoc (TDOC). I have a saved screen on Finviz that I regularly check for “good bargains,” and Inovalon caught my eye because it is not often in this market that software or technology companies make the list. For those that are not familiar with Inovalon, the company provides a cloud-based platform covering many participants of the healthcare sector to collect and analyze data. This sounds like the kind of business that should be performing very well in this environment. However, as I will show in the guidance section below, Inovalon cut its 2020 guidance, which sent the stock sharply lower at the end of October.

Performance Comparison

The first chart below shows that Inovalon has significantly underperformed Veeva and Teladoc since the beginning of the year. The second chart shows Inovalon compared to Veeva, Teladoc and the Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC), which launched at the end of July and owns a basket of technology-focused health care companies. Inovalon has underperformed its peers over this time as well, and I believe presents a good value after the recent sell-off due to lowering its 2020 guidance. The only reason Teladoc performed poorly since the end of July was its merger with Livongo Health (LVGO).

2020 Guidance

What sent shares of Inovalon down significantly at the end of October was the fact the company reduced its full-year 2020 revenue guidance. As you can see in the following table showing the old guidance, new guidance and comparison to 2019, revenue guidance went from $675-698 million to $657-668 million. For a software/technology-focused company, downward guidance is not ideal, but as the company explained in the conference call, the downward revision in revenues came from the non-subscription and services products. Also given in the guidance are the key data points that 87% of revenues come from subscription-based offerings, 10% from services and 3% from legacy offerings. The two small portions of the business are being impacted by COVID-19, but the impact should be lower going forward given the continued growth in subscription-based offerings and COVID-19 hopefully starting to slow down in 2021. What the market seems to have missed is that even though the company is expecting lower revenues than previously thought in 2020, net income and cash flows are expected to still be the same as previous guidance given earlier in 2020.

There are two points I like to make about our revised 2020 guidance. First, $16.8 million of our revenue guidance update is associated with the COVID-19 pandemic softness impact on our lower profit non-subscription legacy and services offerings. Second our profitability and cash flow guidance remains unchanged despite the revenue updates.



2021 Guidance

With 2020 guidance being lowered due to issues with minority parts of the business, looking to 2021, the future appears to be bright given some of those issues should be cleared up and there is a long runway for continued subscription growth. As you can see in the table below, the company is expecting 12-16% growth in revenues over its updated 2020 numbers, and there is the expectation for significant growth in net income and Non-GAAP net income.

As you can see in the chart below, subscription revenue already accounts for the majority of revenues and will continue to grow in the future. As subscription revenues continue to grow, it should make legacy and non-subscription parts of the business less impactful on guidance and earnings.

Technical Outlook

Looking at the technical outlook, the setup appears to be a good setup. I am going to show three charts that cover the long term, intermediate term and short term. The first chart shows Inovalon has a level of support around $18, and with the stock currently trading at $18.61 at the time of writing, it makes for a potential solid entry point. The $18 level is important because it is the level the stock gapped below in late 2016, got almost back to in 2017, stayed around $18 at the end of 2019, was around $18 in June/July of this year, and most recently, on November 17th, the intraday low was $17.92. All of these data points collectively show the technical importance of that price level.

The next chart is a more intermediate-term chart showing a divergence between the stock and the RSI. The RSI for the recent sell-off got to a lower level than what occurred during the crash in March, yet, as you can see, the stock is trending higher since March. This divergence can point to a change in the recent trend. Therefore, since the stock has recently been trending lower, the expectation is that will reverse and the stock will move higher. I do not have it drawn on the chart, but you can see the opposite occurred where the stock was trending higher from August-October but the RSI was trending lower over the same time, and that signaled the upward trend had the potential to reverse - which it ended up doing.

Finally, looking at a much shorter chart period, you can see once again, there is a divergence occurring with the RSI. Since earnings at the end of October, the stock was making new lows but the RSI was increasing, which is a potential signal that the short-term downward trend is set up for a reversal and the stock could move higher.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Inovalon is an interesting value play in the healthcare technology sector given the runway for future growth in its subscription business, quality guidance for 2021 vs. 2020, the fact that the CEO purchased over $1 million worth of stock at the end of October, and the technical outlook is appealing. In this market, it is rare to find a software or technology company that provides good value with future growth potential, and I believe Inovalon fits that mold.

