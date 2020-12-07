Good news on vaccines and fiscal stimulus take the SPY up, but bad news on pandemic deaths, lockdowns and unemployment will take it down to test support.

We make our bullish decision based on the monthly chart and the daily and weekly charts show no problem on the horizon for this signal.

SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) is flashing bullish signals on the daily, weekly and monthly charts and that convinces us to raise our rating from Neutral to Bullish. The market is jumping on the good news and is ignoring the bad news. Like most people, it is anticipating an end to this coronavirus and a return to normal times. However, there will be some speed bumps along the way.

The market is buying the perceived bargains in beaten-down stocks. Portfolio managers always love a bargain, especially when they expect stocks to bounce back by the end of next year. The rotation is out of overvalued growth into undervalued, virus stocks that have hit the bottom and will eventually return to normal.

There is bad news lurking out there. The pandemic is also making new highs in hospitalization and deaths. Job growth is slowing and unemployment is still high. The lame-duck administration is distracted, while the nation and economy are in crisis. When the market does a reality check on bad news, it will pull back to test support. The bullish signals on the charts below indicate that is not about to happen in the short term or longer term.

Here are the daily chart bullish signals:

As you can see on the above chart, Demand is driving price higher, but don’t expect it to slice through $370 on the first try. The vertical blue line helps us to make our decision and you can see the signal at the very bottom of the chart determines where we draw the vertical lines. It reverses quickly on this daily chart. However, on the monthly chart it rarely reverses and as a result, becomes our key signal for calling the market.

As most investors know, this short-term chart is useful as a leading indicator to the more stable signals on the weekly chart. Otherwise it changes too quickly to be of much use, except to day traders.

Here is the weekly chart with more stable, bullish signals:

On the above weekly chart you can see our vertical, blue line buy signal based on the Full STO signal at the bottom of the chart. It is more stable than the daily chart signal and has not reversed yet. It will reverse when the black line drops below the red and the red line turns down confirming the change in signal. If you look at the history of this signal, you can see how long it has stayed bullish in the past. This is an overbought, Demand signal and it can stay overbought for a long time. We don’t predict this signal. We just wait for the signal to tell us.

Portfolio managers need highly reliable buy and sell signals. We see that on the monthly chart, where we sacrifice timeliness for reliability. The weekly chart will give the portfolio manager a timely signal, but for reliability we turn to the monthly signal.

Here is the monthly chart that determines our upgrade from Neutral to Bullish for the SPY:

In the above monthly chart the red vertical lines, determined by the signal at the bottom of the chart, identify the bearish moves. The blue vertical lines identify the current bullish move. When we draw the next red vertical line, we will turn bearish. There is no sign of that happening in the leading, weekly chart, and therefore, we are very confident that we will not see that red line, bearish signal anytime soon.

Therefore, we are changing our SPY rating from Neutral to Bullish. The bullish Demand signal at the bottom of the chart could continue for months. It also could change at the end of this month or next. We will wait for the signal to happen. If it happens, we know it will have a low probability of reversing on us. That is the great value of the monthly signal. It is reliable. It usually avoids whiplash. If we want a more timely signal, but less reliable, we use the weekly chart.

Conclusion

Both our short-term view and long-term view are now Bullish, based on our bullish, daily, weekly and monthly charts. As a result, our strategy for our 2021 Model Portfolio is to add stocks to the portfolio on every market pullback to test support. We are not “bottom-fishers,” but we do like bargains in the beaten-down, coronavirus stocks. We will add these stocks on any pullbacks in the stock price. Our computer system, Stocks In Demand, SID, gives us the buy signals for individual stocks.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT IN SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

