Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a large, nearly $12 billion conglomerate. The company has been punished heavily as a result of COVID-19, mainly due to its heavy energy and hotel investments. However, despite this collapse, the company is currently trading at a 30% discount to a sum-of-the-parts valuation and is aggressively buying back shares to take advantage of that, making it a valuable investment.

(Loews Corporation - Loews Hotel)

Company 3Q 2020 Highlights

Loews Corporation had strong 3Q 2020 performance for one of the worst quarters of the collapse.

(Loews Corporation Overview - Investor Presentation)

It has $3.5 billion in cash and investments at the parent income, versus $2.3 billion in debt. That means a net cash position for Loews of $1.2 billion, significantly its overall financial strength. The company had net income of nearly $139 million annualized at a P/E of roughly 22 - strong performance for one of the worst quarters.

Loews values its book value at more than $63/share, meaning a share price-to-book value of ~0.7. The company clearly believes in the undervalued nature of its portfolio, having repurchased 5.4 million shares at an aggregate cost of $195 million and earning $90 million in dividends from subsidiaries. It has the net cash to purchase ~10% of its shares. That doesn't count any additional income going into the company.

COVID-19

Still, COVID-19 has continued to put significant pressure on Loews Corporation and its potential for performance.

(Loews Corporation COVID-19 - Investor Presentation)

Loews' CNA catastrophe losses in 2Q 2020 were $182 million pre-tax. That's better-than-normal performance for the company in the downturn, as the underlying business continued to perform well. Boardwalk Pipelines, the company's midstream business, has continued to perform well as a result of its long-term service contracts. These long-term contracts highlight the strength of the midstream business, which we see as a heavily undervalued business at this time.

The Loews Hotels & Co. business has resumed operations in 21 of its 27 hotels, but occupancy rates remain low. Its hotels business is one that we feel has long-term opportunity, but there's no denying that COVID-19 has been devastating to the company. We see it as being at least 6-8 months until its businesses here recover.

The parent company remains strong, as we've already discussed, and its Altium packaging has seen increased demand overall, with slightly less demand in some sectors. The company's businesses have continued to perform well, however, there's no hiding that overall, it has taken a strong negative impact from COVID-19.

Corporate Structure and Trends

We'll discuss the company's structure and trends in more detail going forward. However, here's the overall structure to start developing a value.

(Loews Corporation Overview - Investor Presentation)

Loews has recovered well through November, and it now has a nearly $12 billion market capitalization. To start with, we subtract from this a $1.2 billion cash position. The company's largest holding is an 89.6% stake in CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA), which has dropped 30% YTD. Since it's publicly traded, we can easily see that stake is worth $8.54 billion.

Outside of this, the company has Altium Packaging, Loews Hotels & Co., and Boardwalk Pipelines. The majority of Altium Packaging is the company's Consolidated Container Company acquisition, 3 years ago - which, at the time, had nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and was a $1.2 billion acquisition. We'll value Altium Packaging at the same.

Putting those together, we get a value of just under $11 billion, meaning the market is ascribing $1 billion to Boardwalk Pipelines and Loews Hotels & Co. Together, these businesses earn more than that in EBITDA during the COVID-19 downturn. The company's Diamond Offshore subsidiary is no longer here as a result of its bankruptcy.

The offshore drilling industry has continued to suffer heavily.

(Loews Corporation Financial Performance - Investor Presentation)

Loews Corporation has taken aggressive advantage of its financial position to cut shares outstanding. From a 2016 peak, the company has cut shares outstanding nearly 20%. It continues to significantly have cash and investments and is continuing to pay strong dividends. As long as the company buys back shares, its book value/share will keep going up.

Subsidiary Performance

Taking a more detailed look at the company's subsidiaries, we can see that they've also continued to perform.

(CNA Financial COVID-19 - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation)

The company's Core Income has dropped significantly YoY, especially Net Income as a result of changes. Its invested assets, however, and written premiums, along with loss ratio and book value, have all remained strong. These are all key values for insurers, especially those who reinvest assets, and highlights the strength of the company's assets.

The company has remained committed to shareholders with its dividends. Its 2020 YTD dividends (3Q) are $3.11 ($2 special dividend), pushing the total yield to nearly 10%. This continued commitment with a rough book value-to-share price ratio of nearly 1.3x highlights the company's overall financial strength.

(Boardwalk Pipelines Financials - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation)

The company's Boardwalk Pipelines group has also seen EBITDA drop ~8% YoY. However, it's worth noting that this performance is actually quite respectable, especially given the drop in oil prices and the impact on those businesses. Most midstream companies have seen strong business impacts YoY, but the company's fee-based revenue has continued to protect it.

(Loews Hotels & Co Performance - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation)

Loews Hotels & Co. has had some of the toughest times due to COVID-19. The company's business portfolio remains strong, with 2 new hotels under development, including the major Universal's Endless Summer Resort with more than 1000 rooms. The company currently has roughly 10 thousand rooms, counting its attributable stakes, in its portfolio.

The company's YTD 2019 revenue was roughly $171 million, with $1.4 billion in adjusted mortgage debt. YoY, that's moved to adjusted net EBITDA and nearly $1.6 billion in mortgage debt. In a normal environment, companies like Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) and Hilton (NYSE: HLT) trade at ~15x market cap-to-adjusted EBITDA.

The same ratio for Loews Hotels, in a normal year, would imply a ~$3.5 billion valuation. Counting growth opportunities, as these projects come on-line in 6 months as COVID-19 is handled, this could move towards $5 billion. That's massive for a company that's currently valuing this business and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners combined at ~$1 billion.

Company's Potential

Putting this together, we can see how Loews Corporation has significant potential for investors.

The publicly traded aspects of the portfolio, or the recent acquisition, have a simple calculable value of $1.2 billion debt + $8.5 billion in CNA + $1.2 billion in Altium Packaging, which totals ~$11 billion. That leaves $1 billion in the company's market capitalization.

Loews Hotels has suffered heavily, however, in a normal market environment, even not counting growth, and that means a valuation of roughly $3.5 billion. Leftover after that is Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, which has had strong EBITDA from the downturn. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), one of the most indebted midstream companies, has a $1.6x market cap-to-EBITDA.

That means a value of ~$1 billion for Boardwalk Pipelines Partners. That implies a total business value altogether of $15.5 billion, or a 30% premium on current market prices. That doesn't even assume a recovery due to COVID-19, which we expect in the next 6 months to 1 year, and it highlights the overall market strength.

Risk

Loews Corporation's largest risk is the concentration of the company's ownership in the Tisch family. That means the company's management, also part of the Tisch family, many or may not operate with the best interests of other shareholders in mind. So far, they've been aggressively buying back stock, a move we're a fan of, but there's no guarantee that it'll continue.

The company's other risk is its heavy business concentrations, especially growth-wise, into businesses affected by the pandemic, specifically pipelines and hotels. Its CNA Financial group also works with a lot of small businesses. This concentration means the company could see a slower financial recovery versus the overall market from COVID-19.

Conclusion

Loews Corporation is a valuable investment with significant long-term potential. The company is heavily undervalued at this time, with a 30% discount. More importantly, that doesn't account for any COVID-19-based recovery, it's simply based on the current valuation of the assets. This clearly highlights that the company is a valuable investment.

Still, there are some risks that investors need to pay close attention to. Specifically, the Tisch family's concentrated ownership could hurt the company, along with its heavy asset concentration in businesses affected by COVID-19. Despite that, we see the Loews Corporation as a valuable long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long L. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.