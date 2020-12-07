Patent cliffs provide a relatively concrete end date to the growth story and the company has indicated its intention to pursue M&A to continue growth after 2027.

With 5 products currently on the market and 11 trials ongoing using its technology, growing its royalty revenue and profits looks certain.

Halozyme has settled into its role as a royalty cash machine after transitioning away from a drug discovery company, and the immediate future looks very bright.

In this article I would like to take a look at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) to explore potential scenarios around the company's future.

Halozyme has been on my radar and in my portfolio for a number of years. Prior to 2019 I was very interested in the company because of its 2-pillar approach with royalty revenues providing a base for the company to build its drug discovery pipeline, mainly PEGPH20 for pancreatic cancer.

Unfortunately for the company and patients alike, the trial for PEGPH20 failed to meet expectations. At that point, the company immediately and fully transitioned to the royalty model that we explore today.

Ironically, I wrote an article in 2018 stating the reasons why just Enhanze alone could be worth an investment in HALO (link below).

So here we are, Halozyme is now a full-fledged, unsexy, royalty company. Yet the stock has doubled so far in 2020.

What we are seeing appears to be the market digesting the disappointment of the PEGPH20 trial and investors getting comfortable with the new look of the company along with its potential for free cash flow generation.

CEO Helen Torley has in my opinion done a phenomenal job of pivoting the company. It is clear that this was the plan all along if PEGPH20 did not succeed, and the immediate cut of the drug discovery portion of the company along with the cost cuts and clear financial picture she has presented is being well received.

The company currently has 5 approved products in the US market contributing royalty revenues in HyQvia, Rituxan Hycela (OTCQX:RHHBY), Herceptin Hylecta, Darzalex Faspro (JNJ) and Phesgo, along with 4 products approved in the EU.

These are all big hitter pharma products with continued runways to growth with Phesgo and Darzalex Faspro just hitting the market in 2020.

Halozyme makes money by shortening the infusion time of drugs. For example, a Daratumumab SC infusion in a recent Phase 3 study took over 7 hours using current standard of care. This infusion took literally 5 minutes using Halozyme's Enhanze technology. This equates to a 8400% time savings and is replicated over and over again in other trials.

The time savings and economics of this method are massive and present a clear benefit to all parties, especially in times of COVID-19 with nurse shortages and exposure concerns.

This product list is certain to grow and grow in a big way as the company currently has 11 other product candidates in various levels of trials.

With all of this activity in the clinic, royalty revenues look to accelerate in a big way over the next couple of years. Halozyme has put out long-term projections indicating a royalty revenue potential of $1 billion in sales by 2027.

This is truly monster potential growth as current royalty estimates for the company for 2020 are $80-85 million.

Halozyme is also currently profitable under its new structure posting Q3 EPS of .25c and estimates for 2020 are for EPS of .90c. CEO Helen Torley has on multiple occasions indicated that sustained profitability going forward is expected for the company.

The above slide is really what makes me interested in owning this stock for the long term. If the company can post consistently profitable results with the current level of revenue, extrapolate these expense numbers out to $1 billion in revenue.

It is clear that the company has done a great job cutting the fat of the drug development side and we are left with a base of operational costs that really should not rise much at all corresponding to the revenue increases expected in the next 7 years.

If the company can keep operating expenses in the $100-150 million range and the shares outstanding at the 135 million level with the assistance of the share buyback program in force, we are looking at potentially a $6.50 EPS contribution just from the royalties in 2027, milestone and collaboration revenue are a potential cherry on top.

The company is also very well-funded with $346.7 million in current cash covering nearly all of its debt of $399 million taken on during the company's drug development effort.

Patent Cliff

So there has to be some bad news right, well here it is. Halozyme's patents covering its Enhanze product expire in 2024 in Europe and 2027 in the USA.

But before you decide to short the stock, this patent cliff is more like a gentle rolling slope!

Patent expiration in 2024 in the EU and 2027 in the USA does not mean revenue or even revenue growth is dead. The current deals in place for all drugs signed to date are a minimum of 10 years once the drug is approved and marketed. So even drugs launched in 2026 or 2027, which are currently in phase 1 or 2 trials, will still be paying Halozyme royalties until 2036-37 at the minimum.

In addition, coformulation patents can be awarded to each drug approved and Halozyme has negotiated royalty terms with several companies to extend royalty payments for the entire coformulation patent period or potentially beyond the 10-year date of 2037.

The bottom line here is that the company is in a much different position than other drug makers in that the patent expiration will only truly affect its ability to sign new deals for Enhanze and all current deals will continue paying the royalty agreed too for perhaps decades after expiration. This may explain the oddly low royalty amount of mid-single-digits that I have often wondered about.

In a recent Piper Sandler interview, the CEO stated that she does not see any technology currently available that she sees as a threat to the company for subcutaneous delivery of drugs which should give the company a nice long tail of revenues for all of its deals it manages to close prior to the 2024 and 2027 dates.

The Future

It certainly appears that the company will be in aggressive sales mode to close as many deals as is humanly possible before the 2024 and 2027 dates, but what happens afterwards?

The company has been very public in its desire to hunt down and acquire a complementary platform similar to Enhanze before the patent expirations. The company should be flush with cash for the foreseeable future, making an acquisition a very feasible prospect.

It has become clear that the CEO is a very strategic, forward-thinking and logical decision maker and I have confidence that the company has planned for and has a strategy in place to continue to grow well into the future.

Also the curious R&D expenses still on the balance sheet let me know that the company is working on projects to move forward with after its ability to close new Enhanze deals arrives.

Bottom Line

It does take a bit of a leap of faith to stay with this stock for the long term; however, the rewards are potentially huge if the company can find a way to bridge the patent expirations. In 2027, the company should be generating roughly $850 million in earnings in its current form just from royalties leading to core EPS of $6-6.50 that is relatively stable due to the long-term royalty agreements in place out to 2037 or longer.

Putting a relatively conservative 15 PE multiple on just the core royalty EPS gives you a potential price of $90-97 with a milestone revenue kicker on top.

And if the company is able to acquire or develop a new source of revenue, multiple expansion could be much higher.

I have not touched my original position acquired in 2016 at $11 and will continue to put my faith in Mrs. Torley for the future.

