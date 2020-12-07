The company is very conservatively financed, which leaves the opportunity for shareholder equity to be leveraged further in order to drive EPS growth.

Henkel's strong product offerings and global footprint have allowed the company to achieve an average ROE and ROIC of 14.6% and 11.7%, respectively, over the past decade.

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) is a European giant that not many investors are familiar with, but it deserves their attention. At 17.2x forward P/E and with growth rates above competitors Unilever and Proctor & Gamble, Henkel looks like a great relative value investment in today's expensive market environment. The company has continued to perform strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with overall organic sales up 3.9% and emerging market sales up a strong 8.8% year over year in the latest quarter.

Introduction To The Company

Since being founded in 1876 as a laundry detergent manufacturer, Henkel has grown into a global powerhouse spanning Laundry & Home Care, Beauty Care, and Adhesive Technologies with a market cap of €34.1 billion. Investors in the U.S. may not be familiar with the name Henkel, but they might be surprised that they are familiar with some of the company's brands, such as Schwarzkopf hair products, Dial soaps, or Persil and Purex laundry detergents. While 45% of the company's 2019 sales still come from Western and Eastern Europe, a growing percentage comes from North America (26%) and Asia-Pacific (16%)

Source data from 2019 annual report

Henkel's more industrial-focused Adhesive Technologies segment is by far the largest segment (and most profitable), generating 47% of company sales in 2019. Interestingly, this adhesive segment was founded out of necessity in 1923, when the glue supply used in the packaging of its consumer products was interrupted, forcing the company to create its own supply using its chemical manufacturing knowledge.

Source data from 2019 annual report

In my opinion, the company knows what it does well, and that is chemical manufacturing. With operating margins around 18% for all segments, Henkel is strong in all business segments it chooses to participate in, whether it be the production and sale of soaps, detergents, or adhesives. Apart from some weakness in Western Europe, the company has continued to grow strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as can be seen in the slide below from the Q3 earnings release.

Sourced from Q3 earnings release

Profitable and Growing

Henkel's strong product offerings and global footprint have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.6% and 11.7%, respectively, over the past decade. This level of profitability is right around my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and above my 9% ROIC rule of thumb, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

In terms of growth, over the past 10 years, annual revenue and EPS growth have averaged 3.1% and 7.3%, respectively. Book value per share has more than doubled from €6.02 to €12.61, and when adding back in annual dividends, has grown at an average rate of 11.7% annually.

Great Financial Position

Debt levels at Henkel are very conservative with current financial leverage of only 1.74x in the most recent quarter. As can be seen in the below graph, its conservative financial leverage ratio has actually been decreasing over the past decade. While the Adhesive Technologies segment makes the business a little more cyclical than a pure consumer staples company, this amount of leverage is overly conservative, in my opinion, with interest coverage levels being an all-too-healthy 29.26x in the TTM period.

For comparison purposes, Unilever (UL) and Proctor & Gamble (PG) have financial leverage ratios of 4.50x and 2.54x, respectively, with interest coverage ratios of 12.74x and 35.05x, respectively. Relative to Unilever, both Henkel and Proctor & Gamble look like they could be applying more financial leverage to amplify returns to shareholders. That being said, Henkel's shares are a lot less expensive than those of both Proctor & Gamble, as will be discussed next.

Comparing Price Ratios

When looking at steady growth companies such as Henkel, a good tool to use is the price/earnings to growth (PEG) ratio made popular by legendary investor Peter Lynch. To get an idea of how Henkel's market valuation measures up to competitors Unilever and Procter & Gamble, I have placed them all side-by-side in the graph and table below. A PEG ratio over 2x suggests that earnings growth is already more than built into the price, and a PEG ratio of 1x suggests the company is fairly valued.

As can be seen, Henkel's Forward P/E ratio and PEG ratios are a lot lower relative to competitors, with its lower P/E ratio being made even cheaper by its higher growth rates. Proctor & Gamble's negative PEG revenue ratio has been left off of the graph due to the company's negative 0.1% revenue growth figure. Proctor & Gamble has been shedding less-profitable brands in recent years, and this revenue figure, even on a per share basis, is not necessarily relevant. To keep growth rates relevant during the outlier COVID-19 year, the end-points for all companies' metrics have been based on the average of the last two years.

Source data from Morningstar

Takeaway

Henkel is a highly profitable company with some impressive historic growth rates which seem to be continuing, even during COVID-19. The company's valuation looks relatively more attractive to larger peers Unilever and Proctor & Gamble, and it will continue to maintain a place in my portfolio in this expensive market.

