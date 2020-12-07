Ulta Beauty has seen tough times given the current conditions, and despite lower sales levels, it has returned still solid profitability.

It has been three years since I covered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as I concluded in December 2017 that the picture was still not beautiful. Fast forwarding three years in time, a lot has happened, enough to update the stance after a very strong recovery rally in recent months.

Trip Down Memory Lane - Back To 2017

When covering Ulta Beauty in 2017, I noted that the company was witnessing deceleration in comparable sales growth rates, as this slower pace of growth was accompanied by some margin pressure as well. Nonetheless, I concluded that it was one of the better retail stories out there, as that still applies today.

Shares hit a high in the low $300s earlier in 2017 and with organic growth slowing down a bit throughout the year, shares sold off to $210 in December that year, corresponding to a 25 times earnings multiple. After the company has delivered on double-digit comps for many years in a row, the company has grown the business from a billion in sales in 2007 to $6 billion by 2017, while operating margins have expanded towards 13-14%, creating a huge profit boom along the way.

E-commerce was already a huge driver with sales up 60% on that basis, making up roughly 10% of sales at the time. It is too easy to contribute the success of Ulta Beauty to the rise of the selfie generation alone, as a great concept still required solid execution to capitalize on this opportunity.

Doing some math, I concluded that the company could generate $10 billion in sales by 2022/2023 if it could maintain comparable growth rates around 10% per annum. Believing that operating margins of 9-13% looked fair and factoring in some share buybacks, I pegged earnings at potentially $14-15 per share by 2022. Seeing fair value at $300 in 2020, I concluded to become a buyer below the $200-mark, as those levels were not seen at the time, or in the immediate aftermath.

What Happened?

While shares were stuck around $200-250 during 2018, the company did see solid operational achievements that year. Revenues rose 14% to $6.7 billion as earnings rose 22% to nearly $11 per share. With the company guiding for further growth in 2019 and starting the year on a good note, shares hit the $350-mark that summer, yet fell back towards $250 ahead of Covid-19 as trends were decelerating a bit throughout 2019.

Ulta's 2019 sales rose 10% to $7.4 billion as comparable growth slowed down to 5%, as earnings improved a bit further to $12.15 per share. While this marked decent earnings-per-share growth, it fell short compared to the initial guidance for the year.

The company outlined a guidance for 2020 which explicitly excluded Covid-19 as comparable growth was set to slow down to 3-4%. While earnings were set to increase to $12.65 per share, that guidance included roughly $1.3 billion in buybacks, suggesting some inherent margin pressure on the business. This came after reported EBIT margins of 12.1% in 2019 were down 60 basis points already.

For the first quarter, which ended on May 2, and thus included about two months of Covid-19 impact, sales fell by a third to $1.17 billion as the company reported an operating loss of $101 million. This marked roughly $340 million in EBIT deleverage on the back of $570 million decline in sales. Fortunately, the company holds plenty of liquidity and actually operated with $350 million in net cash.

Second-quarter sales fell 26% on an annual basis and sales rose slightly on a sequential basis to $1.25 billion. Operating earnings of $12 million were reported, even after a $40-million impairment charge as e-commerce was gaining huge importance, up more than 200% on an annual basis.

Trends improved further with third-quarter sales down 8% to $1.55 billion as operating profits came in at $101 million, even after a $23-million impairment charge. At this rate the company is earning around $5 per share, much below the $12 per share reported under ''normal'' conditions. Net cash improved further to $560 million, equivalent to $10 per share, a comfortable cushion.

What Now?

Ironically, shares are now trading at the same levels as they did pre-Covid-19 as at $280, valuations are running a bit high again. After factoring in net cash, operating assets trade at $270 per share, equivalent to 22 times normalized earnings if they come in around $12 per share. There is no hope for these earnings to be achieved anytime soon, however, with comparable sales seen down 12-14% in the fourth quarter, marking deceleration from the nearly 9% decline reported in the third quarter.

Third quarter e-commerce growth slowed down to 90% and while some deceleration is seen in comparable sales growth in the final quarter, I think there is room for an upside surprise as the e-commerce positioning of the business is good and management appears to be guiding conservatively if we dive into the conference call.

Quite frankly, despite Covid-19, I still think that under a normalized scenario, earnings per share of $14-15 per share might be in the works for 2022 and based on that potential achievement, $300 is still very fair in such a scenario. The problem is that shares are down just a few bucks from those levels, as I am quite cautious, while there is still the added uncertainty of Covid-19 as well as the overhang from the economic consequences of that.

Consequently, shares do not look so beautiful at this point in time although I recognize that just two months ago shares still traded at the $200 mark. At such levels, I would love to initiate small, yet here and now there is too much beauty in the valuation.

