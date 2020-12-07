The company's official guidance calls for $330M in free cash flow this year, which will go a long way in reducing its net debt and debt ratios.

Introduction

I have been looking for interesting companies active in the packaging space and after reading up on Gerresheimer (OTC:GRRMF) (OTC:GRRMY), another name that popped up on my watch list was Silgan Holdings (SLGN), a large producer of containers (glass and plastic) and dispensers, since the acquisition of Albea for $900M earlier this year.

Data by YCharts

Impressive 9M results caused the company to hike its expectations

Silgan is a true market leader in the metal food containers in the USA as it sold in excess of 50% of the total volumes in the USA. The metal containers business contributed around 55% to the total consolidated revenue in FY 2019. Closures and dispensers represented 31% of the revenue while plastic containers accounted for approximately 14% of the 2019 revenue. So Silgan is in an excellent position to continue to serve the food sector as its metal cans are dominating the landscape in the USA.

And thanks to its new acquisitions this year, Silgan continues to grow. In the third quarter of this year, the total revenue increased by more than 10% to almost $1.5B while the gross profit increased by almost 25% to $258M. Q3 was just excellent for Silgan as the net income increased by approximately 40% resulting in an EPS of $1.02.

Source: SEC filings

The strong third quarter also helped to push the 9M 2020 result higher. Silgan reported a revenue increase of approximately 7% while the gross profit increased by approximately 20% and the EBIT jumped from $288M in 9M 2019 to in excess of $407M in 9M 2020. The EPS in the first nine months of the year came in at $2.24, which is almost 60% higher compared to the EPS in 9M 2019.

A strong result, but considering Silgan has invested heavily in acquisitions, I was very curious to see the company’s cash flow performance as well, as the incoming cash flow will be important to get its balance sheet back in shape.

Silgan reported an operating cash flow of $118M and after adjusting this for changes in the working capital, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year was approximately $435M.

Source: SEC filings

The total capex was just $165M (which is roughly in line with the depreciation expenses), resulting in a free cash flow result of $270M. That’s approximately 10% higher than the net income and clearly a good result but to be fair, I excluded some non-recurring cash expenses like the $10.3M debt issuance costs as I wanted to figure out the ‘core’ free cash flow result for Silgan.

Both the net income and the free cash flow result were strong in the first nine months of the year, and when it announced its Q3 results, Silgan also provided an updated guidance for the remainder of the year. The company is now guiding for a full-year EPS of $2.92-2.97 and guides for an adjusted net income per diluted share of$0.47-0.52. Much lower than the third quarter, indeed, but that’s entirely because Silgan sees a spike in its activity levels during the harvest season in Q3. However, we can probably expect the conversion of net income into free cash flow to remain relatively stable and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a full-year free cash flow of around $2.60-2.75/share. And that would make Silgan attractively priced at a free cash flow yield close to 8%. Note: I’m more conservative than the company which is aiming for a free cash flow performance of $330M (or around $3/share).

Strong free cash flows are nice, but the balance sheet needs some attention

Silgan has been focusing on growing the business towards an annual revenue of $5B, but acquiring other companies requires cash. Related to the acquisition of Albea, the company priced $200M and 500M EUR of senior notes both due in 2028 with a coupon of respectively 4.125% and 2.25%. Based on the EUR/USD exchange rate when it issued the notes, this raised approximately $750M for Silgan and this went a long way to complete the acquisitions this year.

At the end of September, Silgan had $194M in cash, $285M in short-term debt and $3.16B in long-term debt for a total net debt of $3.25B while the gross debt has an average cost of debt of just over 3.1%. With a YTD EBITDA of almost $600M (and likely expecting around $750M in full-year EBITDA) the debt ratio is high but not unmanageable. I also think it was a good move from Silgan to issue 8-year bonds in connection to the acquisitions earlier this year as this buys the company a lot of time to integrate the acquisitions and boost the free cash flow levels.

The market clearly isn’t too worried about the relatively high net debt and value of intangible assets on the balance sheet, as for instance, the 2028 dollarbonds are already trading above par for a yield to maturity of 2.55% (based on the ask) for the 7.5-year bond.

Investment thesis

One could argue the high investment in the working capital position (and more specifically, the receivables) is risky as it could indicate delays in getting paid by its customers, but I’d like to emphasize this is a seasonal factor. Q3 is the busiest quarter of the year for Silgan and it delivers products to its customers during the third quarter but does get paid in Q4. We saw the same thing in Q3 2019: a large increase of the receivables to $751M, but Silgan ended 2019 with just $505M in receivables indicating it received almost a quarter of a billion from its customers it has billed in Q3.

I don’t have a position in Silgan but I will be keeping an eye on the option premiums on the put options the next few days and weeks. I may try to write some out of the money put options in an attempt to initiate a position at a lower level.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.