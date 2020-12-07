Valuations unfavorable at this time, but still a stock to consider on the proverbial dip.

In almost three years since rating Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) a stock to buy, the stock almost returned a double. That run did not come smoothly. Instead of rewarding buy and hold investors, GLUU stock spiked to above $10 in 2019-2020 only to fall on selling pressure. Now that Glu is trading at close to the $10 level again, does it have the momentum to break out from here?

Below: GLUU stock performance since its last publication:

Data courtesy of SA Premium

Strong Bookings

Glu Mobile shares rose 27.3% on Nov. 6 when it posted strong bookings in the third quarter. Bookings rose by 22% year on year to $147.3 million. Design Home and Covet Fashion, both of which happen to appeal to the female market, and Cove Fashion, rose by 15% and 30%, respectively. The Kim Kardashian Hollywood growth of 170% is especially notable.

Below: Glu Mobile's hit titles:

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

The company forecast bookings for the fiscal year 2020 in the range of $555.3 million to $560.3 million. Although it posted free cash flow generation of $31.5 million in the third quarter and $45.9 million in the last year, heavy investments are expected in its new game initiatives. Fortunately, the company ended the quarter with $318.1 million in cash. In the near term, it has the resources to develop Crowdstar and Glu Sports and supporting its acquisition plans. The guidance raise in bookings reflects the company's continued confidence in its product line-up.

Valuation a Headwind

After strong buying volume in November, trading volume lightened up as shares enjoyed an uptrend. The value score dropped from a "C" to a "D-," a steep enough drop that investors should notice.

Data courtesy of SA Premium

The subjective ratings from authors and Wall Street are overly bullish. Conversely, the quant score is neutral:

Glu stock may dip on profit-taking just as Zynga (ZNGA) did. But once the selling pressure ends, buyers will come back.

For example, Zynga's dip continued after this buy call. The stock is still down by 9% compared to the 7.7% rise in the S&P 500 since its publication.

Investors should also brace for Glu Mobile management to maximize the stock's rise and continuing its merger and acquisition activities. CEO Nick Earl said on its conference call that it did not yet have a deal to announce at the time. But he said the team is evaluating multiple companies. With no debt, a strong cash position, and strong stock performance, acquisitions in the $50 million range should not hurt the share price.

Opportunity

The three titles shown below will continue to enjoy strong bookings. Furthermore, increased smartphone usage in light of the shutdown and work-from-home will drive subscriptions and in-game eCommerce shopping for those titles.

Crowdstar, which Glu acquired for $45.5 million in 2016, clearly paid off for the company. By blending games and lifestyles in real-life inspirations, Covet Fashion leads in the category of women's lifestyle. Next year, Table & Taste has the potential to further lift Glu's future revenue. The company plans to support the release with brand marketing, cross-promotion, and featuring the app on Apple App Store and Google Play.

The company said that "Crowdstar moments is positioned to allow us to expand our user base more efficiently while also diversifying our advertising business."

Readers who followed my coverage on Digital Turbine (APPS) would have gained ~40% in just over 30 days. Since advertising revenue is migrating to mobile, investors need to consider companies like Glu, Zynga, and Digital Turbine.

Glu Sports fared well despite the shortened Major League Baseball Season.

2021 Outlook

Glu Mobile forecast flat to low single-digit annual growth. But the preliminary forecast did not include the planned launch of four original titles in 2021. If Crowdstar Moments, Table & Taste, Deer Hunter World, and Tap Sports Fishing post strong bookings, then GLUU stock will trade above $10.00 and sustain a forward P/E of around 20 times. By comparison, Zynga trades at 21 times forward earnings, and Electronic Arts (EA) trades at 21.6 times.

Your Takeaway

Glu Mobile remains a cyclical stock for investors to buy on the dip and sell when it is in the $9.00 - $10.00 range. If the stock falls again, those who missed the last run-up may accumulate shares at a better price. In 2021, revenue growth will accelerate thanks to the four new title releases.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.