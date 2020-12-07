Investors will likely view China Yuchai as a proxy for the growth in demand for HDT truck engines in China over time, thanks to the implementation of the new emissions standard.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to truck engine manufacturer China Yuchai International Limited (CYD).

China Yuchai trades at 6.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.56 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.8%. China Yuchai's valuation discount to peers is justified to a certain extent, considering geographic concentration risks and a lack of focus on specific products or end-markets.

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on China Yuchai's export sales this year, but the company's long-term strategy of expanding export sales by exploring new markets remains unchanged. Separately, investors will likely view China Yuchai as a proxy for the growth in demand for HDT truck engines in China over time, thanks to the implementation of the new China VI emissions standard.

I think it is too early to turn Bullish on China Yuchai. China Yuchai needs to grow export sales significantly and gain market acceptance of its new China VI emissions standard HDT engines, before the market is willingly to re-rate the stock's valuations.

Company Description

Established in 1951 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004, China Yuchai is engaged in the "manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China" via its operating subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, according to the company's press release. The company also produces diesel engines and after-market parts. China Yuchai has a 76.41% equity interest in Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, while state-owned enterprise Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group owns the remaining 22.09% stake in Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company.

China Yuchai's controlling shareholder is Singapore-listed conglomerate Hong Leong Asia Ltd [HLA:SP] which has a 44% stake in the company. Hong Leong Asia is in turn controlled by the Kwek family, which Bloomberg refers to as one of Asia’s 20 richest families.

Valuation Discount To Peers Justified To A Certain Extent

China Yuchai trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 7.9 times and 6.9 times, respectively, based on its share price of $17.04 as of December 4, 2020. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.56 times P/B. China Yuchai offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.7% and 5.8%, respectively.

As the peer valuation comparison table below, China Yuchai trades at a significant discount to its peers based on forward P/E and forward dividend yield valuation metrics. While this seems to make China Yuchai look like a bargain, this might not be the case if one delves deeper.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Yuchai

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Weichai Power Co., Ltd. OTCPK:WEICY) OTCPK:WEICF) 11.2 9.8 2.7% 3.1% Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCPK:SHKLY) [3808:HK] 8.5 8.5 4.3% 4.5% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 19.2 16.0 2.4% 2.5%

At the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 12, 2020, China Yuchai provided possible reasons for its valuation discount relative to peers. The company highlighted that "Cummins is a huge multinational with a global presence", and also noted that Weichai Power is "very strong in certain segments" with its own "OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) plants." More importantly, China Yuchai acknowledged that "we operate a bit differently from both of them."

China Yuchai generated a low-teens percentage of its revenue from export sales in FY 2019. This implies that the company has significant geographic concentration risks as compared to its multi-national peer Cummins.

Separately, China Yuchai noted at the company's 2Q 2020 results briefing in August that "we have a very broad range of products that we sell". The company's factsheet also lists multiple markets it serves, which includes "automotive, trucks, buses, agricultural machinery, marine/power generators, off-road construction & mining equipment and industrial equipment." In contrast, Weichai Power is mainly focused on the manufacturing of heavy duty truck engines.

In other words, China Yuchai's valuation discount to peers is justified to a certain extent, considering geographic concentration risks and a lack of focus on specific products or end-markets. To the company's credit, China Yuchai is actively addressing these shortcomings, as highlighted in the subsequent sections of this article.

Export Sales

China Yuchai's export sales are mainly executed via third-party distributors, and the company's five largest export markets in FY 2019 were Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam, Algeria, and Saudi Arabia. China Yuchai has been actively trying to grow the company's export sales in recent years, by exploring new overseas markets. As an example, China Yuchai appointed China Auto Caiec Ltd. as its exclusive distributor for the Cuba market in 2014, and the agreement between the two companies was recently renewed in February this year for another two years.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a short-term setback for the company's overseas expansion plans via export sales. China Yuchai's export sales as a proportion of total revenue decreased from 12%-14% in 1H 2019 to approximately 10% in 1H 2020. Looking beyond the current challenges in export markets brought about by COVID-19, China Yuchai emphasized at the company's recent 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 12, 2020, that "we will, of course, move on to explore more export markets, which is a big market out there" in the future.

If and when China Yuchai increases its export sales as a proportion of total revenue to 20% or higher, the valuation discount assigned to China Yuchai due to geographic concentration risks could potentially narrow over time.

Capitalizing On Growth Opportunities Associated With The New China VI Emissions Standard

The China VI emissions standard, the new emission standards for heavy duty trucks or HDTs in the country, is expected to be gradually implemented between 2019 and 2021, and this is seen as a significant growth opportunity for HDT engine manufacturers like China Yuchai. Notably, China Yuchai's key operating subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company was the third largest China VI emissions standard heavy duty truck engine manufacturer in China in 1H 2020.

As a result of significant demand driven by the new emissions standards, China Yuchai has guided at its 2Q 2020 results briefing that "the new sales structure should be mostly National VI (China VI emissions standard), especially for heavy- and medium-duty trucks" by mid-2021. This means that investors will likely view China Yuchai as a proxy for the growth in demand for HDT truck engines in China over time, as compared to earlier perceptions of China Yuchai as a company with a lack of focus on specific products or end-markets.

On the flip side, China Yuchai's gross profit margin declined from 16.3% in 1H 2019 to 14.8% in 1H 2020. This was mainly attributable to the increase in sales of the new China VI emissions standard heavy duty truck engines, which are relatively less profitable due to a lack of economies of scale (initial stage of sales for the new China VI emissions standard HDT engines) and higher warranty expenses associated with new engines. The company estimates that the gross margins for the China VI emissions standard HDT engines will only be comparable with old engines by 2021 or 2022, when it manufactures a sufficient number of engines to realize economies of scale.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Yuchai are a longer-than-expected time for the company to increase export sales as a proportion of its total revenue, lower-than-expected demand for its new China VI emissions standard heavy duty truck engines, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.