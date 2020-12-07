Introduction

Up 70% in one month. Wow! The recent Schlumberger (SLB)-Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) tie-up sucked most of the O 2 out of the room, and it was only by accident that I remembered ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP). So, we're admittedly a little late to the PUMP party, after the run-up the company has had - exceeding LBRT percentage-wise from where I wrote it up a few weeks ago.

(Source)

I've read enough that I can tell you already PUMP is going to be a survivor and a thriver as the industry reflates in the coming year. Does that mean we want to jump on the bandwagon at this point? We'll discuss that a little later. For now, let's get to know the friendly folks at PUMP.

The thesis for PUMP

The management of PUMP struck a deal in early 2019 that probably accounts for the enviable shape the company is in presently. They agreed to buy one of their largest fracking customers out of the business by taking over its well servicing division for $400 million ($100 million cash and $300 million in stock). This gave Pioneer Exploration (PXD) a 17% stake in ProPetro. PUMP got 8- Frac Fleets with ~500 m HHP, a nice yard out on the west side of Midland, and 13 cementing trucks and 5, big inch coiled tubing units. Cementing and Coil add a lot of depth to PUMP's service repertoire and a lot of opportunity for spot sales.

(Source: ProPetro)

Mostly importantly, they got guaranteed first call status from Pioneer, and with the Parsley Energy, (PE) acquisition now underway, will have an enlarged base. Further, they have embraced electric fracking with the deployment of several Durastim frac fleets that have more HHP capacity and help to decarbonize the field operations with the elimination of diesel pumps. There is ESG demand for this type of equipment, and a challenge for PUMP will be to not go all hog-wild ordering new units to meet demand.

Phillip Gobe, PUMP'S CEO, addresses this concerns in response to an analyst question:

Analyst



Great to hear the plans you guys have in place for DuraStim going forward. I think we're all happy to hear about that. How should we think about ProPetro's equipment as it stands today ex DuraStim and in order to stay competitive going forward, do you think any further investments in whether it's efrac of dual-fuel will be necessary just given where the market is headed?



Gobe



Cameron this is Phillip. Obviously we're seeing more and more RFQs come out asking for our electric fleet, EST friendly fleet. The answer is there will be investment made. I think the real question is timing of that investment. Right now I think we feel relatively confident that most of that equipment is fully utilized and so therefore, there will have to be new equipment coming on. We're just not -- I think we're in one of the better positions to make an investment and maybe we will, but I don't think it's an environment that's going to be easy for the pressure pumpers to step up at least in this price environment to meet the demand unless they get some type of contractual commitment to help pay for some of that cost or some pricing relief.



(Source)

It sounds like they have their heads on straight about expanding the DuraStim fleet. Make 'em beg, then make 'em pay... upfront.

So, to sum it up from the commercial side, in PUMP you have a Permian pure play fracker with a key customer that just got 15% larger. The company has other ongoing relationships that form a significant slice of the market.

Q3 results

PUMP generated higher revenue sequentially and generated free cash flow for the third quarter. Equipment utilization more than doubled as well, coming in at 8.5 fleets vs. 4 for the second quarter. The company currently expects fourth-quarter effective utilization levels to remain flat with the third-quarter exit rate of ten, therefore yielding effective utilization in the fourth quarter between nine and 10 fleets. I think with the rebound in pricing now underway for WTI, the company could surprise to the upside here.

Total revenue was $133.7 million versus $106.1 million for the second quarter, with the increase primarily attributable to increased activity levels. Partially offsetting the overall increase was increased direct sourcing of select consumables by certain customers. Q3 also saw a reduction in contract idle fees of $25.7 million. This decrease in idle fee revenue was because the company recorded $6.9 million in fees in the third quarter compared to $32.6 million in the preceding quarter.

Excluding idle fees are revenues increased 73% sequentially on improved fleet utilization. This revenue stream is expected to be fairly flat with the third quarter based on its current view of fourth-quarter effective fleet utilization levels. Cost of services excluding depreciation and amortization for the third quarter was $99.6 million versus $68.2 million in the second quarter, with the increase driven by higher activity levels in the third quarter. Third-quarter general and administrative expense was $20.8 million, compared to $20.3 million for the second quarter. Excluding nonrecurring and non-cash stock-based compensation in both periods, G&A increased only slightly from $16.4 million for the second quarter to $16.8 million in the third quarter.

The net loss for the third quarter was $29.2 million, or $0.29 loss per diluted share, versus the second quarter net loss of $25.9 million, or 26% loss per diluted share. Finally, adjusted EBITDA was $17.4 million for the third quarter compared to $25.4 million for the second quarter. The sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the company's revenue mix, normalizing from a heavier weighting of idle fees in the second quarter. However, as an impact of excluding the idle fees, adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially by nearly $18 million, driven by a sharp improvement in incremental EBITDA margins of 32%, highlighting operating leverage coming off the weak second quarter.

During the third quarter, PUMP incurred $7.9 million in capital expenditures, all related to maintenance. Capital expenditures incurred for the nine months ended September 30 was $59.9 million, including $8.4 million spent on growth projects in the first half of 2020.

Looking at the balance sheet, as of September 30, PUMP had total cash of $54 million versus $37 million as of June 30. At the end of the third quarter, the company remained debt-free and had liquidity of $86 million including cash and $32 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility.

Why the Permian, Why PUMP?

Quite simply, the Permian basin is the source of just under one-half of total U.S. daily production. What happens in the Permian has spillover consequences for the entire nation.

(EIA/Bkr Chart by author)

One of the things that the graphic above tells you is that it took a rig count average (+/-450) much higher than what we have today to reach the production highs of earlier this year. Thanks to DUC withdrawals, production has been suspended in the Permian at a rate far higher than what is sustained by the new drilling taking place. There is an end point to that situation, although the Permian DUC inventory remains at about ~3,500, more or less a historical average, so present rates could be maintained for quite a while.

I am not going to get into what factors go into a decision to drill a new well or pull a DUC out of inventory. What I will sum up with is that it doesn't matter to PUMP. A DUC coming out of inventory or a new completion means a frac, and that's just what the company does.

Your Takeaway

PUMP sounds like a well-run company that has survived a horrific downturn. It is well-capitalized and carries no debt. As of the end of Q3, it had $111 million of total liquidity, and had significantly added to its cash hoard from the second quarter.

Even with the amazing 70% run-up in its share price, we don't find PUMP excessively valued. Non-GAAP EBITDA of ~$36 million into the company's EV of $639 million comes to 17.75. Normally, this would be concerning, but remember, we are coming off a horrific reference quarter. We think with the general business reflation now underway in the Permian, investors can look past this ratio for further growth.

While PUMP and other key service providers have responded strongly to positive signs in the market over the last few weeks, it could be time for a pause. The market is simply going to have to catch its breath. I would wait for a pullback in the 10-20% before jumping into PUMP. Everything said, without a dividend upon which to rely, we must get the best price we can for our investment dollars or wait for another opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.