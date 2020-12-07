China's YouTube And China's Netflix?

Online video consumption has been on a tear worldwide and the story is much the same in China where 92.5% of internet users watch streaming or downloaded video content at least once per month, making it the most penetrated country in the Asia-Pacific.

Source: eMarketer

Although ByteDance’s TikTok is probably the most talked about Chinese online video platform, there are actually far more online video players vying for the spoils including Huya (NYSE:HUYA), Baidu-backed (NASDAQ:BIDU) iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), Tencent-owned (OTCPK:TCEHY) Tencent Video, Alibaba-backed (NYSE:BABA) Youku, Douyin (ByteDance’s Chinese version of TikTok), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Kuaishou, Xigua Video (known as “Watermelon Video” in English), and Miaopai.

With such a large number of competitors, competition is fierce and almost all struggle to turn a profit. However, arguably, this cutthroat competition and a fast changing regulatory environment are forcing Chinese players to evolve faster than their western counterparts with many of them branching out into other growth areas to complement and expand their core online video business. Some players worth watching include Bilibili, and Tencent Video.

Bilibili – China’s YouTube?

While Douyin (ByteDance’s Chinese version of TikTok) and Kuaishou are often mentioned when talking about China’s video sharing platforms, Bilibili, a rising star, is often overlooked.

The company is on a growth path as evidenced by its growing user base. Bilibili’s average monthly active users (MAUs) reached 172 million in 2020, a 34% rise from 128 million in 2019.

Source: Daxue Consulting

Average daily time spent per user on their mobile app also continued upwards reaching approximately 80.1 minutes in 2019, compared to 78.4 minutes in 2018 according to Bilibili’s latest annual report.

Interestingly, this indicates Bilibili enjoys a higher level of user engagement than rivals such as TikTok (41 minutes), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (45 minutes), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) (29 minutes), Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) (27 minutes), and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) (23 minutes).

Source: Digital Information World

Part of the reason for such a high level of user engagement could be due to the company’s leading position as a hub for ACG (anime, comics, and games) content, which is highly popular among China’s Gen Z users (those born between 1990 and 2009) which account for over 80% of Bilibili’s users.

Distinct content offering well suited to Gen Z consumers

Bilibili is quite distinct in its content offering, with much of the content centered around user generated content. 90% of Bilibili’s video views come from PUBC (professional user-generated content) views. PUBC refers to an individual or a group of content creators who are relatively professional (as opposed to hobbyist content creators). This is in contrast to other popular video platforms such as Tencent Video and Youku which are more similar to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in that videos are created by professional video developers. Bilibili’s user-focused video content is why it is often known China’s closest answer to YouTube (a better description however is that Bilibili is a cross between Google's YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon's Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN); or YouTube and Crunchyroll).

The advantage to Bilibili with this business model is that the platform is able to offer a wider and richer variety of reasonably high-quality content at a relatively lower cost than video platforms that invest on developing their own original content which often costs copious sums of money.

Apart from its focus on user generated content, Bilibili also stands apart from rivals in that its content is heavily skewed towards “ACG” (anime, comics, and games) content, which is part of a growing 2D (2 dimensional) world in China, the proliferation of which helped Bilibili’s rise as a leading animation-streaming social media platform.

Bilibili’s nearest competitor in terms of user-focused content is arguably Xigua Video (owned by TikTok owner ByteDance). However Xigua Video isn’t particularly focused on ACG content which suggests ACG is a key differentiator for Bilibili. Thus, Bilibili’s foothold in the ACG-loving Gen Z market puts it in a unique position to capitalize on opportunities arising from advertising and e-commerce. With Gen Z expected to be the future of consumption and retail, brands are increasingly taking notice, and seeking out new channels to reach this emerging consumer segment. Bilibili appears well-positioned to be one of those channels.

Bilibili is positioned to capture Gen Z online spend

Gen Z is quite a sizable market; China’s Gen Z generation accounts for about 24% of the country’s 1.4 billion population, which amounts to roughly more than 300 million – approximately the size of the entire population of the United States.

Source: Bilibili investor presentation, Gen Z lifestyle

Despite not being part of the workforce, China’s Gen Z are free spenders, thanks to pocket money they receive from their parents. According to a study by research and data analytics firm Agility, 70% of China’s Gen Zs who were not employed received at least CNY 3,000 (USD 420) in pocket money per month. 21% get more than CNY 10,000.

In fact, according to Bloomberg, they account for the highest share of household spending compared to their counterparts in other countries. According to Bloomberg, China’s Generation Z accounts for about 13% of household spending compared with just 3% in the U.S. and 3% in the U.K.

Source: Bloomberg

A youthful, sizeable population with relatively high spending power suggests a potentially lucrative market and Bilibili’s stronghold puts it in good position to capitalize on opportunities arising from this consumer segment. They have already shown willingness to pay for Bilibili’s mobile games, live video streams, and tie-in products sold on its e-commerce platform, helping drive Bilibili’s top-line.

While Bilibili has continued to record strong revenue growth over the past few years, posting 67% and 64% YoY growth in revenue for years 2018 and 2019, respectively, what is more interesting is the strong growth rates of emerging business segments such as e-commerce and live streaming. Bilibili’s e-commerce segment revenue jumped 403% YoY in 2019 while Live Broadcasting and other VAS (Value Added Services) posted revenue gains of 180% YoY. Strong performance from these segments helped push their revenue shares as well with E-commerce seeing its revenue share triple to 10.65% in 2019 from 3.47% a year earlier, and Live Broadcasting’s share nearly double to 24% from 14% a year earlier.

Carving a niche for itself in China's growing e-commerce market

Being the first generation born to a highly digital lifestyle, China’s Generation Z is highly tech-savvy. Their affinity towards technology coupled with their free spending nature (probably the result of much of them growing up in an era of fast-paced economic growth and prosperity) makes them particularly receptive to online shopping. However, unlike their predecessors, China’s Gen Z generation tends to look beyond the traditional online advertising campaigns and e-commerce portals which were popular among their predecessors. Instead they turn to social media, messaging, online videos, and live streaming as gateways to making those purchases.

After instant messaging, online video is the most popular activity online accounting for 13% of time spent on mobile apps, slightly lower than the most popular activity - instant messaging - which accounts for 15% of time spent on mobile apps according to a study by Euromonitor.

Source: Euromonitor

With Gen Z spending so much time on online video apps and much of them showing preference for such platforms to ‘guide’ them in their online shopping journeys, the opportunity for platforms such as Bilibili to integrate e-commerce functionality with their core online video business is abundantly clear. Bilibili’s 403% YoY jump in e-commerce revenue in 2019 could be just the beginning of years of growth ahead as more content creators set up e-commerce businesses on Bilibili and more Gen Z viewers spend greater amounts through the platform.

Deep in the red - short-term pain for long-term gain?

Bilibili posted a net loss of CNY 1.3 billion in 2019, a two-fold increase from CNY 565 million a year earlier.

Along with the sharp deterioration in its bottom line, the company’s net profit margin worsened to 19.2% in 2019 from 13.7% in 2018, driven by operating expenses which rose 69% YoY in 2019, outpacing revenue which rose 64% the same year. This in turn was largely driven by sales and marketing expenses which ballooned 104% YoY in 2019 while research and development expenses rose 66%. With Bilibili in a growth stage, it seems unlikely that the company will see any improvement in its financials in the near future. Although the company is deep in the red and likely to remain so in the years to come, it could be argued that this is typical of most tech companies that spend heavily in pursuit of rapid growth after which they shift gears to focus on profit.

Delisting risk

Bilibili does carry the risk that, like several other Chinese stocks, a potential delisting could negatively impact liquidity which in turn could dramatically result in a drop in market values. Unlike shares of Alibaba, NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) or JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), for instance, which are fungible and thus can be exchanged for shares in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Bilibili does not have a listing in Hong Kong which means investors will find it extremely difficult to sell their shares in the event of a delisting.

However, Bilibili is reportedly planning a listing on the Hong Stock Exchange in 2021. Until that time, however, a potential delisting is a risk.

iQIYI, Youku, Tencent Video – China’s Netflix?

China’s video streaming space is dominated by three players Baidu-backed iQIYI, Alibaba’s Youku, and Tencent’s Tencent Video. Like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a significant portion of their videos is original content and collectively the trio command more than 70% of the Chinese online video market in terms of revenues according to a June 2019 report by PwC.

While their western counterpart Netflix is consistently profitable and has seen its stock surge over the past several years, all three Chinese streaming giants are money losers. Part of the reason is due to the ongoing price war which prevents them from raising subscription prices to cover the high cost of content development.

iQIYI, which has been unprofitable since its inception a decade ago, reported a CNY 10.2 billion loss for 2019, from CNY 9 billion a year earlier.

Youku’s adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2020 was a loss of CNY 11.1 billion (USD 1,570 million), compared to a loss of CNY 15.7 billion in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to negative 41% in fiscal year 2020 from negative 66% the previous year, primarily due to reduced content costs by Youku as a result of a more disciplined content spending policy.

There is barely any information on Tencent Video, however; Tencent reported that it posted an operating loss of less than CNY 3 billion for the year 2019. This is substantially better than rivals Youku and iQIYI.

Consolidation

With competition fierce in the world’s largest online video market and all three players struggling to profit from their respective platforms, it is difficult to see how the trio can raise prices and improve their financials. Consolidation could give greater pricing power to the remaining players in the long run, which should help improve their financials as well.

iQIYI appears to be the hunted with parent company Baidu reportedly willing to unload the money-losing streaming platform, so it could focus its cash on its autonomous vehicles and AI units. There have been reports of acquisition interest from Tencent, Youku and ByteDance; however, ByteDance is reportedly not a favored candidate given the ongoing feud between ByteDance and iQIYI.

That would leave Youku and Tencent Video as the remaining bidders. Tencent Video is a particularly interesting candidate to watch. Tencent has had a track record of consolidating money-losing businesses to create a winner.

Tencent Music (TME), currently the dominant music streaming platform, was the result of bringing together several smaller players to create the music streaming giant that Tencent Music is today.

More recently Tencent played a key role in merging live streaming gaming platform Huya and Douyu this year, with Tencent emerging a big winner taking for itself a nearly 68% stake in the new combined entity.

However, even if the iQIYI acquisition doesn’t materialize, say due to regulatory concerns, Tencent Video is still well-positioned. According to research firm BlueCatData, Tencent Video is the leading online video platform in China with a 45% penetration rate in 2019, followed by iQIYI with 43% and Alibaba’s Youku with 27%. Along with its market leading position amid fierce competition, it is notable that Tencent Video has the smallest loss of the trio with about CNY 3 billion, which is about a third that of iQIYI’s and Youku’s which reported losses of over CNY 10 billion each. Tencent’s significantly better bottom line could partly be due to its advantage of sourcing material from its portfolio of entertainment-related business units such as its gaming unit and publishing unit (Tencent owns Hong Kong-listed China Literature which is China’s leading bookstore and owner of one of China's top TV producers).

Unlike rivals Alibaba (which is heavily focused on e-commerce), and Baidu (which is more about search), social media and entertainment is at the heart of Tencent’s business strategy. Armed with its extensive portfolio of entertainment-related businesses spanning gaming, music, publishing, social media, and video, it could be said that Tencent boasts far greater in-house production capabilities, intellectual property, and distribution channels, which are significant long-term competitive advantages that enable it to better compete against rivals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please take note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned.