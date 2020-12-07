Markets Rise On Vaccine Hopes. Is It Enough To Keep The Economy Growing?
Includes: BAPR, BAUG, BIBL, BJUL, BJUN, BOCT, CHGX, CRF, CSTNL, DDM, DIA, DMRL, DOG, DUSA, DXD, EDOW, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, GSEW, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JEPI, JHML, JKD, OMFS, PAPR, PAUG, PJAN, PJUN, QMJ, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SFY, SH, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SRTY, SSO, SSPY, SYE, TNA, TRND, TWM, TZA, UAUG, UDOW, UDPIX, UJAN, UOCT, UPRO, URTY, USA, USMC, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, XVV, ZF
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Are markets too bullish on vaccine hopes?
The risk of a double-dip economy.
2021 headwinds for the U.S. economy.
Markets have been flirting with record highs as more and more positive COVID-19 vaccine news breaks. But even though there may be light at the end of the tunnel, have markets priced in just how long that tunnel could be? Kim Parlee speaks with Priya Misra, Global Head of Rate Strategy at TD Securities in New York.