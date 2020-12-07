TEL has quickly erased all the 2020 losses, delivered an almost 25% price return YTD, and touched an all-time high, thus leaving the U.S. market far behind.

Dangerously exposed to the woes of the automotive industry, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) was anything but prepared to gain from the coronavirus pandemic. Its sales fell precipitously as essential end-markets were shattered by the cataclysm, resulting in the compression of margins that led to an annual loss.

However, the market quickly forgot about a bear case, switching focus to future recovery. Since the rally began in March, the stock price has quickly erased all the 2020 losses, delivered an almost 25% price return YTD, and touched an all-time high, thus leaving the U.S. market far behind.

As a result, its relative valuation climbed substantially higher, materially above historical averages, which I had already highlighted in September. But was it justified by hidden advantages not obvious upon cursory top-bottom research? Or is this the consequence of reckless exuberance that can evaporate in a second and trigger a valuation reset, precisely like in 2018? Let me present my take on that matter.

TEL is a great company, there is a lot to like about it

In my previous piece, I highlighted multiple advantages of TE Connectivity, which, by the way, have not lost relevance since then and even gained additional evidence. Let me provide a summary:

The world relentlessly becomes more complex and, of course, more connected. The potent forces that have been reshaping the global economy from the EV revolution to renewables, expansion of the IoT, and the evolution of healthcare will inevitably bolster demand for TEL’s essential products – connectors and sensors of all kinds, thus making the company one of the beneficiaries of the secular trends of the 2020s economy. With all these trends contributing to the growth, according to analysts, TEL might achieve double-digit sales growth until FY24 and a ~7% improvement in FY25. Of course, the rampant growth of the EV market is a boon for the firm. For example, TEL is a stakeholder of much-hyped Nikola Corp. (NKLA), a nascent but ambitious player in the hydrogen-powered trucks market. Its DEUTSCH connectors have a plethora of applications in the Nikola One hydrogen-powered engine: from low-voltage bulkhead connections (like DEUTSCH HDP20 connectors) to voltage power distribution (DEUTSCH DTP connectors do the job). By now, the company likely provides only minuscule revenues for TEL, simply because it has not manufactured and delivered a single tangible truck yet. In fact, all its valuation is based on expectations, but it is a topic for a long and complicated discussion. For now, let us focus on what benefits the collaboration with NKLA can yield for TEL in the 2020s. Simply put, if Nikola delivers on its promise and brings hydrogen fuel cell Class 8 trucks to market in 2022, this will give the Transportation segment’s revenues a boost, depending on the timing of NKLA’s inventory build-up. Apparently, the Peak Oil, which, according to some pundits, “is suddenly upon us,” and the capex decline trend triggered by it might slow growth down a bit, as TEL also generates some revenues from the oil & gas end-market. Anyway, its exposure to the energy end-market is limited: it brought only 5.6% of FQ4 sales (slide 6). TE Connectivity has exemplary FCF conversion. Even during the pandemic, it converted more than 100% of its $1.42 billion adjusted net income into organic FCF. This implies the company has higher intrinsic value if compared to others that are less successful regarding conversion of ephemeral accounting profits into real cash. Another advantage of the company is its capital efficiency. Though FY20 cash flow was under pressure given the headwinds my dear readers are likely perfectly aware of, its Cash Return on Total Capital amounted to 14%, which is not blockbuster, but still overall strong. Finally, TE Connectivity has a healthy balance sheet with a D/E ratio of 44.5%. In FY20, it paid only $50 million in interest (page 62), or 2.45% of gross cash flow (net CFFO plus interest paid).

Valuation is a fly in the ointment. DCF analysis specifies ~35% downside

All of the discussed above undergirds a plausible bullish case, but there is one issue that is at the crux of my concerns: valuation. TEL has a 17.7x EV/EBITDA, an all-time high. The previous time it traded at lofty levels was in 2018. Back then, it was quickly reset to below 10x.

Additionally, to eliminate or find more evidence for my concerns on valuation, I created a simplified DCF model, factoring in TEL’s estimated levered FCF from FY 2021 (including Q2-Q4; factoring in the whole FQ1 does not make sense, as it is due to end in December) to FY30.

As I do not have access to the Wall Street net income estimates, I used pundits' EPS forecasts compiled by Seeking Alpha. I computed net income by multiplying the consensus EPS forecasts by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding. I also assumed this figure will shrink gradually in the future, by 1.5% annually in FY21-24 and 1% in FY25-30, as the company has been actively repurchasing shares (for example, the weighted-average number went down 2.35% in FY20). Historically, TEL was highly efficient regarding FCF conversion, and I have no reasons to anticipate it to fail to do so in the 2020s. So, I assume that its FY21-25 EPS will likely be almost equal to FCF per share, but let us be a bit more conservative and assume FCF conversion to be ~94% in FY21-24 and ~90% in FY25-30.

Wall Street is expecting TEL to deliver a $5.21 EPS in FY21 (a 22.2% growth YoY). For FY22, the consensus forecast implies a 14.8% growth, etc. As far as no estimates are available for the late 2020s, I assumed the EPS growth rate will be constant in FY26-30, around 8%. With all these variables taken into account, levered FCF might touch $3.33 billion in FY30.

To compute a discount rate (cost of equity), I factored in a 2% risk-free rate, a 6.5% equity risk premium, and a beta of 1. All these resulted in the cost of equity of 8.5%. Applying necessary discount factors and the perpetuity growth rate of 1.9%, I arrived at an equity value of $25.84 billion, or $77.8 per share. Importantly, the PV of the terminal value amounted to only 40% of the total equity value, which makes the overall analysis more plausible: in many cases, when the PV of the TV is above 70%, it means an analyst is too optimistic on distant and hardly predictable prospects of a company.

So, the implied share price signifies a 35% downside potential. A reduction in the discount rate to 7% triggers an increase in the implied EV per share to $96.6, and the downside narrows to 19.3%. With a 7% DR in place, an increase in EPS growth rate in FY26-30 to 14.6% (clearly too optimistic) bolsters the intrinsic value per share to $117.9, only slightly below the current price.

Thus, it seems my concerns regarding valuation are generally justified.

Final thoughts

TE Connectivity is a strong, capital-efficient, growing company, nicely positioned to benefit from the trends that have been reshaping the global economy. But the fly in the ointment is its overstretched valuation, which has been bolstered by historic capital rotation from tech names to cyclicals that were heavily battered by the recession. My principal concern is that the price will not climb higher ad infinitum, and, at some point, the lofty valuation will be reset, pushed down by a downside catalyst. If the reset happens, the buying opportunity might emerge.

