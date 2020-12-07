Loan growth will likely slow down next year mostly due to the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program Loans, which made up around 20% of total loans.

Mortgage banking income will likely start to normalize from the mid of next year as stable interest rates will diminish the benefit of refinancing for homeowners.

Earnings of Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ: MRBK) increased in the third quarter due to a surge in mortgage banking income. Earnings will likely trend downwards next year as mortgage banking revenue will normalize amid stable interest rates. Additionally, the margin will likely decline as lower-yielding assets are added to the portfolio and higher-yielding assets mature. Moreover, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain above the pre-pandemic level next year as the existing loan loss reserves appear insufficient to completely cover upcoming loan impairments. On the other hand, modest loan growth will likely support earnings next year. Overall, I’m expecting MRBK to report earnings of $2.29 per share in 2021, down 34% from expected earnings of $3.46 per share in 2020. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MRBK.

Mortgage Banking Income to Decline in the Second Half of 2021

MRBK’s earnings increased in the third quarter due to a surge in mortgage banking revenue to $21.8 million from $7.3 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The sharp cut in interest rates in March triggered refinance activity in the residential mortgage market, thus leading to the surge in mortgage banking revenue. The management appeared quite optimistic about the persistence of refinancing activity in the third quarter’s earnings release, as quoted below.

With an estimated $10 trillion in refi-eligible mortgage loans remaining, we think the business can stay robust for the next few quarters.”

I’m expecting the refinance activity to start weakening by the mid of 2021 as stable interest rates will reduce the incentive to refinance for homeowners. The Fed has signaled that it will maintain interest rates until 2023; therefore, I’m expecting mortgage rates to be mostly stable next year. The normalization of mortgage banking income will drag earnings next year.

Provisions Expense Likely to Remain Elevated

Many banks switched to the new accounting standard for credit losses, called Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL, earlier this year. However, MRBK is still using the old incurred loss model to determine provisioning requirements as it will adopt CECL in January 2023, as mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing. Hence, unlike larger peers who use CECL and who have already reserved for expected upcoming loan losses, MRBK is less prepared for upcoming pandemic-driven loan impairments.

However, I’m not too concerned because MRBK’s allowance for credit losses was 1.27% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. In comparison, loans requiring payment deferrals and forbearance (which are a major cause of credit risk) made up 1.8% of total loans, as mentioned in the third quarter's presentation. Further, MRBK’s exposure to pandemic-sensitive industries was limited to 9.4% of total loans, as shown in the table below.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline next year but remain well above the pre-pandemic level. Consequently, I’m expecting MRBK to report a provision expense of $8 million in 2021, representing 59 basis points of total loans, as opposed to the estimated 78 basis points of total loans in 2020.

Margin Compression to Partly Counter a Modest Loan Growth

MRBK’s loan portfolio has grown at double-digit rates since its IPO in 2017. I’m expecting the loan growth to considerably slow down in 2021 because of the overall decline in economic activity. Further, the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will likely pressurize loan growth. As mentioned in the presentation, MRBK had $259.7 million PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter, representing 20% of total loans. I’m expecting the bulk of the forgiveness to get completed by the mid of next year. Consequently, I’m expecting MRBK’s loan growth to decelerate to 4% year over year in 2021, as shown in the table below.

I’m expecting the net interest margin (“NIM”) to decline in the coming quarters, which will partly offset the benefit of loan growth for net interest income. The maturity of high-yielding assets and the addition of lower-yielding assets will likely pressurize the total portfolio’s average yield next year. On the other hand, the upcoming maturity of expensive time deposits will ease some of the pressure on NIM. As mentioned in the investor presentation, $172 million time deposits with a blended cost of 1.5% are maturing through the end of the first quarter of 2021. The management believes there is a potential to reduce the cost of the time deposits by 30 basis points through the upcoming maturities. As a result, I’m expecting the maturities to lead to a reduction in total deposit cost by 9 to 10 basis points. Overall, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 17 basis points below the average for 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $2.29 per Share in 2021

Considering the expected modest loan growth and NIM compression, I’m expecting the net interest income to increase by 12% year over year in 2021. While the net interest income will support earnings, normalization of mortgage banking income and natural growth in non-interest expenses will likely drag earnings next year. Additionally, the provision expense will likely remain above the pre-pandemic level, which will pressurize earnings. Overall, I’m expecting MRBK to report earnings of around $2.29 per share in 2021. For full-year 2020, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $3.46 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valuation Analysis Suggests a Limited Price Upside

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value MRBK. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of around 0.89 in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020. The following chart shows the historical P/TB multiple.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $22.2 gives a target price of $19.8 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 6.5% upside from the December 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the price upside, MRBK is also offering a modest dividend yield of 2.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.125 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 22% for 2021.

The potential price upside and dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 9.2%. In my opinion, this expected total return is not high enough to compensate for the pandemic-related risks; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MRBK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.