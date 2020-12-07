Resilient Recovery, Average Stock Improving, Mobility Falling: Market Strategy Weekly - December 4, 2020

Summary

As we look ahead toward the fast-approaching year-end holidays, we remain impressed by both the resiliency of the economic recovery and the strength of the underlying fundamentals.

There is also room for some concern in the near term as the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases has been met with a modest slowdown in activity.

It's also worth noting that the good news on the vaccine front has compelled some states and municipalities to increase mobility restrictions and targeted lockdowns.