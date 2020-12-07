SteelPath December MLP Updates And News

Natural gas prices ended November at $2.88 per million British thermal units (MMbtu), down 14.1% over the month but 26.3% higher than November 2019.

US LNG exports have recovered are setting new record levels

Midstream equities outperformed the broader markets in November as third quarter earnings season demonstrated better-than-expected sector results and as demand sentiment was bolstered by encouraging vaccine results. LNG exports have recovered are now setting new record levels not seen since 2018.

MLP market overview

Midstream MLPs, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), ended November up 21.7% on a price basis and up 23.8% once distributions are considered. The AMZ outperformed the S&P 500 Index's 10.9% total return for the month. The best-performing midstream subsector for November was the Gathering and Processing group, while the Propane subsector underperformed, on average.

For the year through November, the AMZ is down 38.0% on a price basis, resulting in a 30.6% total return loss. This compares to the S&P 500 Index's 12.1% and 14.0% price and total returns, respectively. The Propane group has produced the best average total return year-to-date, while the Diversified subsector has lagged.

MLP yield spreads, as measured by the AMZ yield relative to the 10-year US Treasury bond, narrowed by 278 basis points (bps) over the month, exiting the period at 1,058 bps. This compares to the trailing five-year average spread of 687 bps and the average spread since 2000 of approximately 418 bps. The AMZ indicated distribution yield at month-end was 11.4%.

Midstream MLPs and affiliates raised no new marketed equity (common or preferred, excluding at-the-market programs) and $1.4 billion of debt during the month. No new asset acquisitions were announced in November.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil exited the month at $45.34 per barrel, up 26.7% over the period and 17.8% lower year-over-year. Natural gas prices ended November at $2.88 per million British thermal units (MMbtu), down 14.1% over the month but 26.3% higher than November 2019. Natural gas liquids (NGL) pricing at Mont Belvieu exited the month at $21.60 per barrel, 8.5% higher than the end of October and 9.4% lower than the year-ago period.

News

Third quarter earnings season winds down. Third quarter reporting season wrapped up during November. Through month-end, 52 midstream entities had announced distributions for the quarter, including four distribution increases, four reductions, and 44 distributions that were unchanged from the previous quarter.1 Through the end of November, 56 sector participants had reported third quarter financial results. Operating performance has been, on average, better than expectations with EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) coming in 6.1% higher than consensus estimates and 9.4% higher than the preceding quarter.

More meaningful equity buybacks2 announced. Several substantial unit/share buyback programs were announced in November. MPLX, LP (NYSE:MPLX) announced the largest overall program at $1 billion, while Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) announced a $500 million program, Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) announced a $250 million buyback, and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) each announced $100 million buyback authorizations.

New addition to the public midstream universe expected in 2021. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) recently announced its intention to spin-off its midstream segment into its own public entity next year. The segment includes natural gas pipeline, storage, and gathering businesses located predominately in the northeastern US that are expected to generate approximately $700 million of EBITDA during 2020.

Chart of the month: US LNG hits new record

Feedgas for facilities that cool natural gas to liquid form hit a new high of over 11 billion cubic feet per day entering December, staging a meaningful recovery from virus-related lows in August. Volumes are expected to remain robust through the winter but are likely to be influenced by regional weather patterns.3

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) requires considerably less storage volume and thus allows natural gas to be transported via ship to regions with inadequate reserves or limited access to long-distance transmission pipelines to meet their natural gas demand. Midstream sector participants in the United States facilitate LNG exports via all meaningful logistical efforts along the supply chain including gathering, transportation, storage, liquefaction, loading, and shipping.

Source: S&P Global Platts, Gas Daily Market Fundamentals Data, Dec. 1, 2020

