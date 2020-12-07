95% of earnings are from regulated businesses. 55% of its rate base is in Florida. 65% of earnings are from the US, with the balance from Canada and the Caribbean.

Florida is ranked as Above Average for regulatory support and is one of only nine states with the designation. Canadian regulators are also considered as supportive.

Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF, EMA.TO) is a Canadian-based geographically diverse multi-utility with an above-average yield and a growth platform. The company was formed in 1998 by the privatization of Nova Scotia Power by the Canadian government and has been in acquisition mode since. EMRAF services Florida with electricity and natural gas, New Mexico with natural gas, Nova Scotia with electricity, 4 Caribbean islands with electricity, and operates vital transmission links between Eastern Canadian provinces. After jettisoning its power generation business, EMRAF is mostly a regulated utility. Often overlooked by US investors, the exposure to Florida’s growth of both electricity and natural gas represent both the bulk of its business but is the great growth platform for the future.

The map below from the latest investor presentation outlines the company's service territory with regard to its 2.5 million customers.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Emera has several operating units, each described below, also from the company presentation.

TECO, Tampa Electric: 765,000 customers, 4,700 MW of generating capacity, 9.25-11.25% allowed ROE, 10.5% earned ROE, 54% allowed equity, $5.6 billion approved rate base, $3.1 billion capital investments 2021 to 2023, rate settlement through 2021.

New Mexico Gas: Customers 534,000, 9.1% allowed ROE, 52% allowed equity, $0.5 billion approved rate base, $0.3 billion capital investments 2021 to 2023, filed a general rate case for new rates in 2021.

Peoples Gas System, Florida: Customers 406,000, 2,487 MW of generating capacity, 9.25-11.75% allowed ROE, 10.0% earned ROE, 55% allowed equity, $0.9 billion rate base, $0.9 billion capital investments 2021 to 2023, filed a general rate case for new rates in 2021.

Nova Scotia Power: Customers 523,000, 3,071 MW of generating capacity 8.75-9.25% allowed ROE, 9.25% earned ROE, 40% allowed equity, $3.2 billion rate base, $0.9 billion capital investments 2021 to 2023, rate stabilization agreement through 2019 and fuel stability plan 2020 to 2022.

Caribbean Utilities, Barbados Light & Power, Grand Bahama Power, Dominica Electricity Services (part owner), St. Lucia Electricity Services (part owner): Customers 227,000, 278 MW of generating capacity, 10.1% allowed return on rate base, $0.80 billion rate base, $0.2 billion capital investments 2021 to 2023, rate stability agreement through 2021.

Eastern Canada Transmission Link, Labrador Island Link, Maritime Link: 8.25-9.25% allowed ROE, $1.8 billion rate base, $0.5 billion capital investments 2021 to 2023.

As shown, Florida is a major state for Emera. One way to evaluate the importance of each state or segment is to review the approved rate base plus capital investments to 2023 and multiply the projected rate base by the approved allowed or earned ROE. Using this method, Florida utilities of Tampa Electric (50%) and Peoples Gas (9%) will contribute 59% of earnings, Nova Scotia Power 20%, Eastern Canada Transmission 11%, Caribbean Utilities 6%, and New Mexico 4%.

According to S&Ps Regulatory Research Associates (RRA), Florida rates as one of the best states for regulatory oversight. FL has earned an Above Average rating and is only one of nine states in this elite category of regulatory support for the utilities under their jurisdiction. As a refresher to my June 2020 commentary, "Utilities: Regulatory Environment, COVID-19, And Taxes - Location Matters," and October 2019 commentary, "Rating Utility Overseers," on state regulatory ratings and their importance, below is a 2017 map of RRA ratings by state. The only change is Pennsylvania has moved up to the Above Average ranking.

As shown, the rating is based on rate cases settled from 2013 to 2016, and while seemingly out of date, there has been historically little movement between categories over the years. I have used this tool in its various configurations since 2006. New Mexico is rated as Below Average and Less Constructive, but represents a small percentage of EMRAF earnings. Morningstar offers the following regulatory reviews for Canadian and Caribbean assets, as these are not covered by RRA:

“Nova Scotia Power. While allowed returns are generally lower in Canada, the units typically enjoy lower cost of capital than U.S. counterparts. The utilities are not subject to an annual general rate base review, which can increase regulatory uncertainty. The utilities vertical cost-of-service model allows for forward test years and full recovery of fuel through fuel adjustment mechanisms, keeping regulation constructive and allowed returns attainable. Emera's Caribbean utility portfolio. While there is additional political risk compared with its North American peers, utilities are granted meaningfully higher allowed returns to compensate for the risk. The cost-of-service model allows for full recovery of fuel through pass-through mechanisms. Newfoundland, Labrador, New Brunswick transmission portfolio. Emera's transmission projects offer strong efficient scale advantages. Capital costs for competing transmission systems would be too high to offer sufficient returns on capital for new entrants.”

Overall, Emera operates in favorable and very favorable regulatory environments, which should be a key investment consideration. With the negative financial impact of the pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown, investors should be reviewing the financial support offered by each state’s regulations. There will be issues with repayment of outstanding accounts receivable that amounts to as much as $2,000 each in-the-rears household. According to Utility Dive, there is in excess of $40 billion owed utilities from past due receivables tied to a nationwide moratorium on delinquent payment shut-offs. In addition, utilities will be struggling with higher corporate tax rates and inflationary pressures on their operating costs. Add these factors to the strong nudge towards expensive renewable power generation and the importance of utility-friendly operating environments should be apparent. Over the next few years, the interaction between utilities and their profit gatekeepers will significantly impact investor returns, more so than in the recent past of declining tax rates, declining interest expense and tame inflationary pressures.

Emera is in the process of expanding its regulated rate base from $14.83 billion to $19.78 billion by the end of 2023 through the planned investment of between $5.8 billion and $6.7 billion. In excess of 60% of its capital investment will be in Florida, with solar power generation and natural gas pipe replacement being top priorities. With better allowed returns, investors should see improved earnings from these investments over time. Like many utilities, the growth platform is based on the regulated returns on large investments over the next several years to upgrade infrastructure and to replace traditional power sources with renewable generating assets.

Fundamentally, 95% of Emera’s earnings are from regulated businesses, with 55% of its rate base in Florida. A rate base growth of 7.5-8.5% annually until 2023 will generate 6-7% annual earnings and a 4-5% annual dividend growth rate. 65% of earnings are from the US, with the balance from Canada and the Caribbean. 60% of capital investment is going towards renewable power, with the majority of investment in solar and battery storage in FL. 30% of current generating capacity in Nova Scotia and 22% of 2023 generating capacity in FL will be from renewables.

Emera reports in Canadian dollars, and it should be noted that all financial numbers have been converted to US dollars at the exchange rate of Cdn$1.00: US$0.78. In non-tax advantaged accounts, the dividend is subject to a 15% dividend withholding tax. The withholding tax is credit against US taxes paid on the “foreign taxes paid” line on IRS Form 1040, up to a threshold of $600 before additional IRS paperwork is needed.

Emera is an often-overlooked regulated utility with a nice runway to a higher rate base, overseen by utility-friendly regulators, and offering a higher-than-current-average income yield. I have been very aware of EMRAF since its days of providing equity financing for Algonquin Power’s (AQN) growth platform in the early 2009 and bought into the stock in 2010 after the company purchased another utility position, transmission firm Maine & Maritimes Corp. Investors looking to expand their long-term utility exposure should consider adding Emera.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMRAF, AQN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.