November 2020 Passive Income Total - $943.59 Negative Growth Rate?

Overall, a good month. Lower year over year, but still almost 1000 bucks we didn't have at the start of November.

We bought 39 shares of Enbridge, 10 more shares of JNJ, and also added 8 more shares of XAW this month.

November 2020 Passive Income - $943.59

1 dividend raise - Telus (TU)

3 sources of passive Income

$315.72 from dividends

7 stocks dripped in September

Not the best month on the passive income front, but overall, it's a great visual that our finances don't always go up and that's ok. If we look at the larger picture, it is growing and we just need to keep up with the plan. This is our November 2020 Passive Income Report.

Life

We got dumped on with snow and then it got warm again. Work was on and off but we recently shut down shop for the year yet again. It was a fantastic year to be a landscaper, but I no longer do any snow removal, as it's just too unpredictable with kids, so I'm trying to find something else to do for the winter. Normally, I do some type of renovations - I enjoy doing them and learning tricks of the trades. This year, it's been a little hard to find a job with so many people unemployed, and a lot of companies are paying peanuts. It's crazy.

Between that and COVID-19, it's really starting to wear me down. I got free time now with the kids, but yet can't go swimming somewhere or play laser tag etc. I'm sure we will get pass this soon enough, but clearly, 2021 is going to be yet another long year.

At the same time, we are really blessed for me to be able to afford a break from work financially. It's great to spend times with the kids. We complain when we are too busy to take time off to play with them and then complain when all we do is hang with them. It's seriously weird.

I'm doing a couple renovation's around the house while job searching. (I did our front interlock walkway, mudding and painting the kids rooms, and insulating the rim boards in the basement better to save us money.)

I also got all our kids/family etc Christmas shopping done. I don't think I have ever gotten all this done this early. Wrapping is a different story though.

Alright, let's get to our November 2020 Passive Income.

Raises or Cuts

Telus bumped up its dividend this month.

Telus - 6.84% dividend increase adds $20.21 to forward income

Total added income from dividend raises in 2020 - $177.99

Dividend cuts reduced dividends in 2020 by $327.03

November 2020 Dividend Income

9 companies paid us this month.

Stocks November 2019 Income November 2020 Income AbbVie (ABBV) - USD 52.43 82.60 Proctor & Gamble (PG) - USD 17.90 18.98 National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) 24.48 25.56 AltaGas (ATGFF) 2.40 sold Bank of Montreal (BMO) 17.51 33.92 CVS Health (CVS) - USD 15.50 sold Emera (EMRAF) 58.80 (One Drip) sold RioCan (RIOCF) 29.52 (One Drip) 31.44 (2 Drips) Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) 28.50 (One Drip) 8.32 Extendicare (EXETF) 17.84 (2 Drip's) 19.08 (3 Drip's) SmartCentres REIT (CWYUF) 0 25.44 (1 Drip) General Mills (GIS) - USD 65.66 (One Drip) 70.38 (1 drip) Totals 330.54 315.72

Seven stocks dripped in November. Not our best month, but one more drip than last year.

A negative 4.48% growth rate, which ain't good, but I sold Emera in the spring for extra cash when me and the wife were both on lockdown and weren't allowed to work. (Now we keep that 5k as emergency fund.)

If you're interested, check out our Previous Dividend Income Reports.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $8.21 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Trailing 12-Month Return

1.7% back to the green! A crazy November, as almost every stock jumped on news from the election as well as the possible vaccines.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month.) Steady Eddy.

Solar Panel Income

In October (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 444 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One deposited $127.87 into our chequing account this month.

Last September, the system generated $144. So, we were slightly under this month.

Total Income for 2020 - $2,453.17

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $7,422.58

_____________________________________________

Amount to break even - $-24,973.88

Total November 2020 Passive Income - $943.59

November 2019 Passive Income - $‭974.54

Total Passive Income Increase over last year - $30.95

We haven't had a month under a thousand since February, so that's unfortunate to see. The negative year-over-year growth sucks as well, but solar is about the hibernate for the year yet again, and those stock sales hurt. Reality is, we have been putting our money to work in the other two months of the quarter, and if we compared year-over-year quarters, I'm sure it would paint a better picture.

Totals For 2020

Dividends Year-to-Date Total - $5,876.44

Other Passive Income Year-to-Date - $8,478.92

Total Passive Income for 2020 - $14,355.36

Year-End Goal - $17,200 - 83.46%

Next month is a good month, but not that good. We will most likely fall short, if only the year was 13 months... haha

November 2020 Purchases / Sales

Bought 39 shares of Enbridge (ENB). This added $126.36 in forward income.

Added 10 more shares of JNJ, boosting those dividends by $40.40.

We also added 8 more shares of XAW this month. Threw the solar income right at it. This added a couple bucks.

You can read about those moves in this post.

It always feels good putting money to work for you.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue to make our monthly donation of 75 bucks to The Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Increase dividends by $1,713.42 this year (bringing our forward income from dividends to $7,500 a year).

With new purchases, drips and dividend raises this month, we added $195.18 to our dividend portfolio. Total increased so far in 2020 is $1,442.40 - 83.46% of our goal.

ETF Monthly Purchase of $250

We added 8 more shares of XAW this month for roughly 315 bucks in our Questrade account. Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

November 2020 Passive Income Conclusion

Overall, a good month. Lower year over year, but still almost 1000 bucks we didn't have at the start of November. Just got to keep moving forward and growing those passive income streams.

While our November 2020 passive income report wasn't that good, it opens our eyes and will make sure November 2021 is better. Hopefully, no more stock sales!

How was your month? Did you set new records and buy more income-producing assets? Have you started Christmas shopping yet?

Cheers!

