Gold Miners M&A Valuations: Q4 2020

We've seen a resurgence in M&A activity in Q4 for the gold sector, with five deals completed in the past two months alone.

However, the average price paid per ounce has continued to dip despite near-record gold prices, with the 4-period moving average for explorers globally falling to $48.63/oz.

Fortunately, there is one group that continues to receive top-dollar in transactions, and this is Tier-1 jurisdiction gold explorers and producers.

This article examines trends in M&A valuations, and looks at one company that is a top takeover target in the sector.