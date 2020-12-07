The S&P 500 Continues Clocking New Highs On Vaccines, Delayed Stimulus
The S&P 500 closed out the first week of December 2020 at a new high, its third of the week, just under the 3,700 threshold.
Through most of the week, the anticipated coronavirus vaccine-enabled recovery boosted expectations for future dividends.
Investors are still focused on the distant future quarter of 2021-Q3 in setting current-day stock prices.
The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) closed out the first week of December 2020 at a new high, its third of the week, just under the 3,700 threshold.
Through most of the week, the anticipated coronavirus vaccine-enabled recovery boosted expectations for future dividends. On Friday, however, the market's momentum was marginally aided by the prospect of a long-delayed relief bill for Americans economically harmed by the pandemic finally moving forward, as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged her role in blocking any relief bill for months and indicated she was now receptive to a more sensible spending bill than the version she had previously been pushing without any consideration of compromise.
In the latest update to the alternative futures chart, we find investors are still focused on the distant future quarter of 2021-Q3 in setting current-day stock prices.
That's a much easier observation to make this week, because the short-term echo of past volatility that's disrupted the dividend futures-based model's projections of the future for S&P 500 stock prices has come to an end.
Meanwhile, the week that was saw a light load for market-moving news. Here are the more notable headlines we pulled from the week's newstream.
Monday, November 30, 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions to continue emergency liquidity operations, Chief minion says months of challenge ahead:
- Bigger trouble developing in China, deflation in Germany:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Eurozone, China and Japan's factories busy:
- S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil slides as OPEC+ delays decision on output cuts
- Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers, Senate leader McConnell float new coronavirus aid bills
- U.S. factory activity slows; COVID-19 resurgence hits workers
- Fed minions both want more stimulus and don't want more stimulus:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs on vaccine optimism
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions see slowing economy, blame virus, want more government spending:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Japan, Australia economy rebounds:
- S&P 500 hits record as investors await fiscal deal
Thursday, December 3, 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Brent rises to highest since March after OPEC+ output cut deal
- Trump says he will support a coronavirus relief bill
- U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; services sector activity slows
- Positive recovery signs in Brazil, China:
- Nasdaq hits record high, S&P 500 ends lower
Friday, December 4, 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil rises, hovers below $50/bbl on hopes for U.S. stimulus
- U.S. COVID-19 relief talks gain momentum as lawmakers set Monday deadline
- U.S. labor market losing steam as COVID-19 pandemic rages
- U.S. factory orders increase more than expected in October
- Fed minions expected to sit on their hands:
- China gains as other nations' economies hit by coronavirus surges:
- Wall Street hits highs as slowing job growth spurs stimulus bets
Over at The Big Picture, Barry Ritholtz wraps up the week that was by listing the positives and negatives he found in the week's economics and markets news.
Finally, this article is part of our ongoing S&P 500 chaos series, which had its origins almost exactly 12 years ago here.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.