The energy sector has rallied strongly in the last four weeks and outpaced all the different sectors of the market. The sector has actually delivered returns of more than twice that of the second highest sector, financials.

Data by YCharts

Investors are left wondering whether there is more juice in this move or will there be a significant retracement. Our view is that a big breather is due, but the winds are shifting towards energy. This is, however, a good time to identify stocks and funds that you want exposure to when a pullback does occur. That way you are ready to pull the trigger right away. One such fund that we think is interesting is the CEF, BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR). We look at this one today and explain how it could be a good fit for your portfolio.

The Fund

BGR is a closed-end-fund with about $250 million in total assets. It holds a rather concentrated portfolio and at last check had only 31 holdings in the energy sector.

Source: BGR

One thing that distinguishes BGR from other energy funds is that it is focused on the large and mega cap names. The average market cap of its holdings was in excess of $55 billion, and that was calculated right at the nadir of the energy sector.

Source: BGR

The other thing that distinguishes this fund is that it is actually focused on the integrated producers and exploration companies. It does have midstream exposure, as represented by "distribution" below, but it is a small amount in relation to its assets.

Source: BGR

While the fund holds all the different subsectors making up the energy space, it does run a very concentrated portfolio. The top 10 holdings together account for more than 60% of the fund's assets.

Source: BGR

Besides the conspicuous absence of Exxon Mobil (XOM) in the top 10, these holdings are familiar household names. What we like about this fund is there is an overwhelming bend towards the companies that have the reserves and resources. We have generally been rather skeptical of the US shale plays and the only one that makes it on the list is Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD).

Distributions

Just like every other energy sector fund, BGR cut its distributions early in the year as the impact of the pandemic became clear.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund currently distributes about 56 cents annually and that on a NAV of $8.26 works to a 6.83% yield. With the dividend cuts of the underlying stocks more or less completed, we think this distribution is sustainable, assuming oil prices average at least $45 in 2021. For individual stocks that can maintain high dividends at lower commodity prices, we would recommend this company.

The Performance

It is hard to find an energy fund with a positive performance over the last decade and BGR won't be the pink unicorn you are looking for either. Over the last 5 years, the total returns from BGR have been rather horrible but that has been the same fate for anyone who invested in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE).

Data by YCharts

In general, BGR should keep pace with XLE over time, but unlike XLE, you will get a much bigger distribution.

Covered Calls

Covered calls and cash secured puts are the core strategy we employ in our investments. Of course, not everyone is comfortable with such strategies that aim to minimize risk to generate returns. Hence, they tend to be ignored. But many funds also tend to use this and BGR has been selling covered calls on its holdings for a long time. Going through the semi-annual report, we can see that BGR was selling calls on about one-third of its portfolio holdings.

Source: BGR

Keep in mind that the semi-annual report reflects data as of June 30, 2020. Based on that, we can derive that these are short-term call options and aim to generate a little extra yield for investors. That said, they have not worked very well in the bear market as BGR has just about kept up with XLE over the past 5 years. We blame this on two facts. The first is that BGR sells calls all the time, come rain or shine, so unlike our method, it is not price conscious. The second is that it has a managed distribution policy and that makes it harder for the fund to execute a alpha generating covered call selling program. The key advantage, though, is likely to come if the energy sector continues to move higher, with a modest amount of volatility. In that case, the options should help BGR outperform.

Discount to NAV

One main draw of BGR is the discount to NAV. This is currently at about 11.50%.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the past 52 weeks, the discount has gone as wide as 17.11% and it actually also briefly traded at a premium in February 2020. The current discount is on the higher side and investors might get this fund at a stellar price if the energy sector pulls back alongside a further widening of the discount. This could happen as the year-end tax loss selling season plays out.

Conclusion

Energy is at the low end of its range versus the commodity.

Source: Stock Charts

Note that the brief spike in this ratio was when oil prices/barrel briefly crashed in March 2020. A normalized ratio here over time is closer to 1.1X and the energy sector could have some catching up to do with the commodity. As we just hit $50 on Brent prices, we believe the desire to hedge will be extremely high among companies and this is likely to keep a lid on oil prices for at least a little while. BGR is the good high-yield choice for a defensive exposure to energy. This way you can get exposure to the large integrated oil plays alongside covered calls to reduce volatility. An additional possible advantage for a closed-end fund like BGR is that when the sentiment finally shifts, the discount to NAV disappears. This can provide a tailwind of additional returns at no extra cost to the investor. We would buy this if we got a $6.50 price on a pullback.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long many energy investments.