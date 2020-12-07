December 2020 Stocks: Financials, Real Estate, Industrials, IT, And Pharma

The recent climb in the market has caused many of our previously apparent undervaluation opportunities to disappear. We need to act with caution.

Rather than offering some sort of collective "list" that could potentially be hard to offer a clear overview, I go sector by sector and present 1-2 alternatives.

The time has come once again to look at what sort of companies you'll want to be buying, this time as we move into December 2020.

The purpose of this article is to again look at what sort of companies may be appealing for purchase during December 2020. With the vaccine-related high, we're looking at a market that's actually recovered fairly significantly. This is especially true when we look at what's happened in sectors like real estate.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. We'll focus on 1-2 companies per sector. This allows me to mention both a grade-A quality as well as undervalued, lesser-grade companies with a potentially higher yield (yet higher risk). As the market is now, I may mention more, however, given the large number of appealing companies available to us.

This article is of particular interest to those among you who feel they need to increase their exposure to the sectors of Finance, IT/Semis, Industrials, Real Estate, and Healthcare/Pharma.

As months prior, the list will be made using my own QO system of rating stock. It divides stocks into four classes based upon universal metrics that attempt to measure the company's appeal for a dividend investor and ends in a score of 0.0-4.3, with both current valuation (opportunity) and fundamentals (quality) playing major roles.

It arrives at these scores using 14 trackable data points, including stats such as dividend safety, EPS yield, payout, earnings multiples, credit rating, dividend yield, dividend tradition, moat, and management. I'm constantly updating and developing the tool to be of more use and more precise, and I feel I've reached a point where I can comfortably base my investment decisions upon scores reached using the calculations. It, of course, comes with disclaimers I note when I make scoring and stances - everyone needs to make their own choices, after all.

Let's look at the companies we're seeing today. Even following the vaccine highs, there are still options available for investing here.

1. Finance

Finance continues to be perhaps the sector with most undervaluation available across the globe. Last month, we looked at Aflac (AFL) as one of the primary quality picks available here, and as we look at this month, I find myself still looking at Aflac despite the climb the company has seen since last month.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Aflac remains a solid financial sector choice at a respectable 2.5% yield, and considering the high safeties found here, a 12.8% annual growth rate based on fairly conservative 10X-11X P/E targets going forward is still lowballing this company quite significantly.

Quality speaks for itself here. Only Ameriprise Financial (AMP) is a higher-rated financial stock in my system, and AMP is significantly overvalued at 12% overvaluation at this particular time. Aflac is A-rated, with a Very Safe dividend, less than 26% LTM EPS payout for its dividend, a high, 8% 5-year average DGR, 37 years of dividend tradition, and overall safeties that should make most dividend investors comfortable with investing in the company.

However, I can respect those that want a higher RoR when going in the financial sector. I'm not dissimilar myself. For those of you, I have two choices. First, an insurance play in the form of Prudential Financial (PRU).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Despite the significant reversal, there's still a 27.30% annual upside until 2022 to be had, only on the basis of a reversal to a 9X P/E ratio. The yield is also above 5.5% - which, based on the company's very high credit rating of A, and the sort of payout ratios you typically see in blue-chips, should comfort most investors. The only drawback is the company's recession-reduced dividend, which only has an 11-year tradition, but even this, I believe, can be swallowed when considering the safeties this company does offer.

Prudential remains a "Buy" even now, after the reversal, with an undervaluation of around 17%. It's a company I intend to buy more of.

But say you don't want an insurance business, but a more pure-play bank. Are there any alternatives for you then?

Why yes, there are. I very recently posted an article on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), and this is still very much relevant. Please observe that for BNS, everything here is in Canadian dollars (C$).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Yes, the undervaluation for BNS isn't as high as that for PRU. In fact, based on historical multiples, it's trading somewhat above where we want to see it. The upside is based on growth rather than reversal, which is something to consider. However, the fundamental quality of this bank makes it a premium choice, and it's extremely unlikely to cancel or pause its dividend given its over 150-year history of dividend payouts. At most, we'll have to wait for dividend growth, and given a nearly identical yield to PRU, that's something we can forgive, as I see it.

BNS is undervalued only 1.5%, but its fundamental quality indicators, such as credit rating, dividend payout as well as other things, are stellar. For more information, I refer you to my article here, but I really consider BNS to be one of the better bank choices available for the time being.

I can't endorse any Scandinavian banks at this juncture due to their absolute lack of clarity regarding dividends. This isn't unique only for Nordic banks, of course, but it's a telling indicator. Given that I focus quite a bit on dividends, I want the companies I endorse in these articles to pay either a safe dividend or for there to be a very good reason why there isn't a dividend payment at this time.

What about the most undervalued quality financial?

Well, it would depend on your quality demands. However, I consider the Unum Group (UNM) to be right up there. Due to its borderline dividend safety, I consider the company to be no more than a Class 3 stock, which is worse than all of the previously mentioned. Still decent, but it requires consideration.

The yield is 5% for the company, and I see undervaluation here as 24% for the time being. The payout is only 20%, and while there is some risk to the company's operations, none of these risks should, in my opinion, be considered extremely fundamental. For more information, I direct you to my latest article on the company.

Unum is one of the companies that still trades at what we could consider a grotesque sort of undervaluation reminiscent of some of the days of COVID-19 in March.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

You may note that none of the current forecasts spell doom for Unum, yet the company trades as though doom is indeed what is coming. Based on current multiples, flat trading at 4.5X P/E would return 9% until 2022. Anything above that and we're talking 25% at a 6.5X P/E, and nearly 40% at a mere 8X P/E. All of these numbers are annual RoR, all of them based on current forecasts based on these numbers - numbers which historically have never been wrong.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

At least not with a 10% margin of error, and not wrong on the negative side of things.

So, Unum is the largest "safe" undervaluation I see in the entire sector, and I consider it a 24% undervalued "Buy" here. Moving on to the next sector.

2. IT/Semiconductors

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) continues its sideways development, to my own great joy. I've spent weeks filling my Intel position up to the gills. While I may buy more if the stock falls even further, I'm very content with my cost basis and yield here, based on the company's current estimates. I realize, of course, that things could still go lower, but I don't see them going much lower without a considerable catalyst here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I believe that not buying here is one of those decisions investors may regret for a very long time, but time will tell, of course. The company currently trades at sub-10X P/E ratios with a yield of nearly 2.8%, and reversals to historical standards have a potential of nearly 18.5% per year for the next 2-3 years. Truly some excellent numbers, if they would turn out even halfway correct. Even flat trading here would result in non-negative returns at these valuations. Combine this with positive FX, and I'm a continued happy Intel buyer if things go lower.

Intel is an A-rated, Class 1, 35% undervalued, Very Safe-dividend, wide-moated "Buy" with less than 30% LTM EPS payout. It should be on your list in the sector if it's not already.

But alternatives exist, of course!

We still have Cisco (CSCO) if we want something different. Now, let me be clear - I've already made around 10% including FX on this investment, and I'm content not buying more here. But 1.4% of my portfolio is now in this company, at a yield basis of around 3.8%. That, however, doesn't mean the company is a bad buy here. Even at conservative calculations, we can still count on a nearly 9% annual rate of return for the next few years. It's nothing earth-shattering, but for a company of Cisco's caliber and credit, we shouldn't be complaining here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company is an AA-rated, superb dividend payer. I wrote an article on Cisco detailing my own logic for investing here a few months back - if you're interested in the particulars, I can recommend reading it. This company with extremely low debt, a "Very Safe" 46% EPS payout dividend with 14% five-year DGR has only one drawback that negates it a Class 1 rating - its dividend history of only 8-9 years.

Despite this negative, Cisco continues to carry an impressive moat for its products and services, and at an EPS yield of above 8%, it's a "Buy" here - with around 17% undervaluation.

3. Industrials

Quite recently, I filled my position in General Dynamics (GD) to more or less my desired size, and a roughly 3% yield basis.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Let the company revert to more standard valuations and you'll make 15.2% per year even at today's valuations and based on current estimates. I've spoken much about the appeals and advantages of GD - it is, simply put, one of the better-rated companies in the entire industry, and nothing I've seen causes me to change my $175 price target for GD here. Its "Very Safe" dividend is only enhanced by the high EPS yield, the sub-40% payout ratio, 10% five-year DGR, and nearly 30 years' worth of dividend growth. It's still the best choice, and with Lockheed Martin's (LMT) recent climb back to normal valuation, it remains one of the very few truly undervalued Class 1 dividend stocks in the industrial sector.

GD is a "Buy", and its undervaluation is still around 17%.

Aside from GD, and in particular in terms of high yield, I wouldn't consider any company to actually show significant appeal here. Mostly everything in the entire sector is either overvalued or doesn't warrant attention due to dividend cuts/uncertainty. If you're open to European stocks, you could take a look at Finish industrial UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF), but on a comparative basis to NA stock, I'd consider long before taking that particular plunge. It's a Class 4 stock for a reason, and doesn't hold even close to the same fundamental appeal as GD.

I consider UPM to be undervalued around 8% here, with a yield of around 4.7%. The company is BBB-rated, and doesn't pay out too much (65%), but the volatility in the industry and the company's short-term prospects indicate that the price may indeed go lower. Still, it's a company to look at if you want an alternative in the sector that actually pays an above-3.5% dividend, and UPM does do that.

The company is a "Buy", but again - look closely here and consider with care.

4. Real Estate

I wish I could say real estate was more interesting than industrials, with plenty of undervaluation available in the sector. Unfortunately, that is not the case, at least not insofar as the companies that I track. For the time being, it seems that we're looking at a case of a massive reversal, and my own holdings in the sector are up nearly 30% in the matter of a single month.

While gratifying, it's completely eliminated the opportunity to continue to invest at bottom-feeding valuations.

I've managed to build my positions in stalwarts like Realty Income Corporation (O), Simon Property Group (SPG), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), AvalonBay Communities (AVB), STORE Capital (STOR), and have even initiated a small position in W.P. Carey (WPC). Unfortunately, some of the positions I wasn't able to "fill up" are now left at, if not overvaluation, not as appealing valuation as last month.

Let's take a look at one of the few available deals: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Now, the yield is still good, and while valuations have certainly shot back up, it's still around 13% undervalued to a conservative valuation, meaning an annual upside of around 9% based on a 16X P/FFO going forward. The company is buyable here, and it's one of the few Class 1 REITs that still is as buyable as this.

FRT is A-rated, has a below-92% FFO payout ratio even on 2020E results, has stated support, and has increased its dividend. I consider FRT to be one of the more appealing investments in real estate that can currently be made even after the reversal.

What about high yield?

Well, Simon Property Group still does exist. While the upside has slimmed considerably from bottom-feeding levels, it would be factually wrong to say that this A-rated company isn't undervalued to historical multiples. The undervaluation isn't as appealing anymore, and given some of the risks, I can see why you perhaps wouldn't want to invest here anymore - but it's nonetheless the highest-quality bid with the highest yield that I see on today's market.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Look, I'm going to go conservative here as always, and consider that the company is appealing based on a forward P/FFO multiple of no more than 10-12, even though historically, 15 has been closer to the truth. Even based on this conservative estimate, however, potential returns are more than 12.4% annually for the next 3 years, and you're getting a yield of nearly 8% at today's price. That's a good yield from an A-graded company, and that's something you can look at, I believe.

Simon Property Group's fundamentals haven't changed - they have only shifted somewhat, and I encourage you to read the latest article on the company to get up to date on how it will go forward with things like retailer part-ownership and expansion plans prior to investing.

Still, Simon Property Group is the largest non-Scandinavian holding I own in terms of portfolio share - and I feel very safe with it. With the dividend cut done, I believe the dividend safety here is excellent, and more likely to grow, going forward.

This makes SPG a "Buy", albeit one with an upside of only around 5% to my target price as things stand.

5. Pharmaceuticals/Healthcare

Things have shifted in Pharma/Healthcare as well as a result of the upward surge. Multiple buying opportunities have halved or more in terms of undervaluation, and even though pretty much the same opportunities still exist, they are nowhere as appealing as they were only a month ago.

I still believe pharma giant Merck (MRK) to be one of the safer, AA-rated plays out there on the market today at an above-3% yield.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While nowhere near as appealing as some of the other options, the company is also much safer in terms of fundamentals, credit rating, dividend safety, forecast accuracy, and breadth of portfolio. At current valuations, I consider this company with its 30-year dividend tradition, 5-6% DGR, 47% EPS payout, wide moat, and a 3-year average forward PEG ratio of 1.53 to be undervalued about 17%. Merck scores high - a 3.1/4.3 based on current scores - and while it's on par with other Class 1 stocks, no other Class 1 company has the superb safety and credit rating that this one does.

I own a full, 1.6% portfolio position in Merck, which has appreciated nearly 7% despite lousy FX. I'm eager to buy more if the company should drop even lower.

Alternatively, though we're moving into Class 2 stocks here, we have Bristol-Myers-Squibb (BMY). There's still massive upside to this stock despite some reversal over the past month.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company's balance sheet isn't as good as MRK's, and the dividend safety is weaker. These are the reasons why BMY is only a Class 2 stock, though the company is still one I consider superb. The potential upside at a full reversal is also much higher - over 25% annually if we're considering a 15X P/E - but so much of this is actually based on earnings growth materializing that I can't consider this to be a high enough likelihood to consider it fact.

The yield is also somewhat lower, but despite this, this A+rated company carries a much higher potential long-term return, if these earnings do materialize. Even if they don't, the company is a really good buy here, and one should consider it appealing despite some reversal.

BMY is a 20%-undervalued "Buy" here, even at more conservative estimates.

If looking at NA stocks, high yield in this sector is currently more or less gone. With AbbVie (ABBV) trading at a full valuation of around $105/share and yielding less than 5%, the only alternative is one that I spoke of last article - namely Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). I've been very pleased with the short-term returns here, and it's kept me from investing much more.

The simple fact is that Bayer carries a great amount of risk compared to what you're getting, and the company trades at only 4% undervaluation to what I consider to be a risk-adjusted price target of around €51/share, speaking to the German listing of the stock. Nonetheless, the company is fundamentally appealing, and even at nearly €50/share, the 4XADR could be considered appealing here based simply on its 5.3% yield. Despite the slight reversal, the potential short- and long-term upsides for the company continue to impress, and I want to point out that no one expects Bayer's earnings to essentially "crash".

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even at a reversal only to a 10X P/E, the company could garner nearly 19% annual RoR at today's prices, and that's something I consider almost ridiculously good for what you get. While there is a risk here, the fundamental risk to Bayer's overall operations is, in my opinion, very low.

I may buy more here, but I also want exercise care to not overexpose myself in case of a second downward trend. Still, the company carries the yield and undervaluation of a "Buy", albeit only 4% undervalued.

Wrapping Up

So, this wraps up these five sectors that I follow and the relevant choices for December 2020 as they stand today, and as I see them.

Quickly summarizing qualitative stocks, we're looking at:

Finance: Aflac

Industrial: General Dynamics

IT/Semis: Intel Corporation

Real Estate: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Pharma/Healthcare: Merck

Alternatively, you could consider:

Finance: Prudential Financial/Bank of Nova Scotia/Unum

Industrial: UPM-Kymmene

IT/Semis: Cisco Corporation

Real Estate: Simon Property Group

Pharma/Healthcare: Bristol-Myers-Squibb

For the highest possible yield, while still being safe, I personally would look at:

Finance: Prudential Financial

Industrial: UPM-Kymmene

IT/Semis: Cisco Corporation

Real Estate: Simon Property Group

Pharma/Healthcare: Bayer

I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out. If your goal includes the quickest sort of profit realization and capital appreciation, my approach is definitely not for you.

My ambition is to use the aforementioned capital to provide conservative, monetary safety in the form of dividends, while preferably outpacing the general development of the overall market while allowing me to live off the interest, not the principal. What I essentially do is maintain a 4-5% "interest" account, where the interest continually moves either in tandem with or above inflation levels, while maintaining downside protection through diversification and quality.

I hope that this presents value, ideas, and good reading to some of you, and wish you an excellent day. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, BAYRY, BAYZF, BMY, BNS, CSCO, FRT, GD, INTC, MRK, O, PRU, SPG, STOR, UNM, UPMKF, UPMMY, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.