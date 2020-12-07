On top of all that, the company has finally announced an increase in its capital spend going forward, but questions about the reason for this increase remain.

On top of the too aggressive acquisition strategy, CHD faces a risk of lower Free Cash Flow growth going forward due to its working capital policies.

Church & Dwight has just announced yet another acquisition of cold and allergy relief product Zicam, but this is unlikely to solve any of its problems.

Source: Church & Dwight Barclays Global Consumer Staples

Church & Dwight (CHD) share price continued to increase over the course of 2020, mostly on the back of higher pandemic related demand.

Data by YCharts

Thus the company has become one of the most highly valued businesses in the Personal & Home Care segment, even though it is far from being the most profitable business.

Source: prepared by author, using data from Seeking Alpha

One of the key drivers behind this spectacular performance, both over the short and the long run, has been CHD's steady Free Cash Flow growth.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo!Finance

However, there are three areas of concern, as far as the this spectacular Free Cash Flow growth and its sustainability are concerned:

an aggressive acquisition strategy ;

; aggressive working capital practices ;

; low capital expenditure reinvestment in the business;

The issue with too many acquisitions

Strategic acquisitions are key for large and slowly growing consumer staple companies, however it appears that CHD has taken this practice to the extreme.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

Over the recent years, CHD has become the company with the second highest Goodwill & Intangible Assets to Total Assets ratio in its peer group. Since these assets are predominantly recorded on the balance sheet following a M&A deal, the ratio is a good indication of how aggressive is each company in its acquisitions strategy.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Aggressive acquisitions strategy could often spell a disaster for shareholders as the case of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) has recently shown.

On top of all that, just yesterday, CHD announced yet another deal. A $530m acquisition of Zicam - the U.S. #1 zinc supplement which is used for treating coughs and colds.

With annual sales in 2018 of $80m, year-to-date growth of 16% due to Covid-19 and 2021 expected sales of around $90m, the long-term growth prospects of the business seem doubtful. As CHD management indicated during the briefing call, they expect a growth of 3-4% going forward, however there could be a significant reversal in sales growth following the pandemic. Thus, even after accounting for synergies, an Transaction Value to EBITDA multiple of around 13x might prove to be a very high price for a slow-growing business that has also changed hands a lot recently (see here and here).

As we could see, the online search for the word "zicam" is already at its lows when compared to previous annual peaks around December.

Source: google trends

There is also a growing concern that many of previously acquired brands are not performing well. Even in the gummy vitamins category, which benefited heavily from Covid-19 and where lots of management efforts to innovation has been put, CHD seems to be losing market share.

So, vitamins, for example. So the vitamin category you know when we bought the business, it had 6 competitors, now it has 30. So, it’s very cluttered right now. We continue to grow our consumption year-over-year, but we’re just not growing as fast as the category. What’s happened is that a lot of the pill brands are now moving to gummies. Net they’re about standing still, but gummies is growing faster, right, than the pill category. So, consequently, it looks like we’re losing share. But we’ve been happy about our growth. We grew at 6% consumption in 2018. So, we feel good about that. Source: Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

That continued to be the case even during the pandemic, perhaps due to lack of third-party capacity which resulted from the company's focus on being an asset light business.

VITAFUSION and L'IL CRITTERS gummy vitamins saw the greatest consumption growth of any of our categories in Q3, up 49%. The category consumption was even higher. Our expectation is that consumer demand for gummy vitamins will remain high. And we have new third-party capacity coming online in late Q4 to take advantage of this trend. Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

In a nutshell, it appears increasingly likely that CHD is running in a hamster wheel of growth that is increasingly dependent on acquisitions, while older brands are not performing as expected.

Working Capital Practices

CHD's management has been praising its outstanding free cash flow generation ability for quite some time now as improving cash flow from operations has been a key pillar in employees' annual bonus program.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

Not surprisingly then, working capital improvements have been in the center of the company's outstanding free cash flow growth.

And how do we do that? Well, we do it a couple of different ways. One is really strong cash earnings. The second one is our improvement in working capital, cash conversion cycle. We’ve gone from 52 days in 2009 all the way down to 18 days in 2020. If you strip out the last two acquisitions we’ve done, this shows you how good we’re doing it at really moving the needle in working capital, trying to get down to zero. That’s still a goal. Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Thus Cash Conversion Cycle has been on a continuous downtrend, provided that we do not take into account the most recent acquisitions of Waterpik and Flawless.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

However, if we go back over the past decade or so, there is an interesting trend change since 2015. As we see down below the cash outflow effect from change in receivables has been muted to positive since 2015.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Surprisingly, this has happened during years of topline growth.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

On the contrary, the very high topline growth in the 2011-2013 period was associated with high cash outflow due to change in receivables or in other words as the business expanded so did its requirements for working capital in the form of increased accounts receivable. However, this did not happen during the period of elevated sales growth from 2017 to 2020.

If we dig into the company's notes in its annual SEC filings, we will see why that is - receivables factoring.

Source: 2019 10-K

This practice begin back in 2015, when the company disclosed for the first time that it entered into a factoring agreement to sell around $40m worth of receivables.

The practice of factoring receivables is often seen as a way that a company could improve its cash flow position during a cash crunch, but not as a sustainable practice to improve Free Cash Flow and share prices.

Pros of Invoice Financing The cash can help businesses keep functioning during a cash crunch by allowing them to meet urgent expenses such as payroll and taxes. Still, invoice financing is not without its drawbacks. Source: intuit quickbooks

But since the practice of factoring begun, the amount of receivables sold continued to grow.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

Thus the share of annual amount of factored receivables of the company's overall receivables outstanding at the end of each year has grown significantly.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

And although the amount of factored receivables is not disclosed on a quarterly basis, it seems that this practice continued during the course of 2020. In Q1 of 2020.

Source: CHD Q1 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

In Q2 of the same year.

Source: CHD Q2 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

And during the latest quarter.

Source: CHD Q3 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

It also seems that receivables factoring has in fact been the main factor behind CHD's recent decrease in its cash conversion cycle, which helped the company achieve a significant increase in its free cash flow. However, the long-term sustainability of such practices is doubtful, especially as it becomes an even larger as a share of the company's total accounts receivable.

Lower Capex is about to finally reverse

Since I first wrote about CHD and raised some of the issues with the company's high Free Cash Flow growth, I focused on the potential risk of significant increase in the company's relatively low amount of Capex.

As far as Capex is concerned, once again the company has been praising for years its asset light business model which requires relatively low amount of capital spend.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

Since 2018, however, the amount of Capex has started to increase steadily and will have to make up for years of lower spending than the annual amount of depreciation expense.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

It is also much lower, by a wide margin, when compared to CHD's major peers in the Personal and Home Care space.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

And CHD's management has continued to praise its low Capex requirements. In 2017.

So, number one is accretive M&A. Number two is debt reduction, right. We've moved that up the list as we bring that net leverage ratio down. New product development, CapEx, and then return cash to shareholders. We're not a capital-intensive company either. We're about 1.7%. It bumped up a little bit in 2018 in the outlook as we bought Waterpik. Source: Q4 2017

Then again in 2018.

And we are not a capital intensive company. We are about 2x or sub-2x typically on CapEx. Source: Q4 2018

But suddenly that changed due to higher pandemic demand and the company's efforts to increase market share in laundry, litter and gummy vitamins.

I said in my remarks is approximately 3.5%. So - and I said it for the first time at your conference, and I think I did say 3% or 4% then, but it's about 3.5% for about two years, and its laundry, litter and vitamins, laundry, we just had - we just are experiencing three or four years of growth in one year in many of our categories. Source: Q3 2020

Although innovation in gummy vitamins and laundry has been ongoing for a while, it seems rather surprising that CHD suddenly needs to almost double its Capex relative to sales. Although this will without a doubt have a meaningful impact on the company's Free Cash Flow going forward, it remains to be seen whether this increased Capex will result in a significantly higher topline growth or whether it is simply required to reverse the effect of years of lower spend.

Conclusion

Church & Dwight is a large and stable consumer staple company that owns one of the most iconic brands - the Arm & Hammer. However, there are issues requiring further scrutiny by shareholders. Starting from the very aggressive acquisition strategy and the underperforming brands, to the company's working capital and Capex spend policies. In my opinion these three areas present a significant risk for long-term shareholders and will require current shareholders to remain vigilant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.