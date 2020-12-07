That type of major acquisition would suddenly give Disney a second big streaming play and would align with the current direct-to-consumer path the company is heading down.

If Disney pursues it, the games would likely go to streaming service ESPN+, which thus far is seen mainly as an afterthought and a throw-in with the company’s larger bundles.

With the current round of deals soon expiring, Disney has slowly been positioning itself to make a run at a better deal and could also target the popular “Sunday Ticket”.

While Disney’s ESPN network has the “Monday Night Football” franchise, that slate is often comprised of inferior games and other limitations - while double the price of rivals' packages.

Football continues to be one of most lucrative investments for TV networks, but the distribution of licenses comes with a few quirks, most noticeably with Disney.

(Image Credit: ESPN)

Football remains one of the cash cow properties for all of the major linear networks, with each of the big four networks owning some stake in the sport. However, for Disney (DIS), its connection is tied to cable subsidiary ESPN, and to be blunt, many don’t think they are getting the return on investment they should be!

However, that could soon change, as Disney seems ready to supplement its newfound shift to streaming with a sports influx that could once again shake up the playing field. And with the company’s Investor Day coming up this week, don’t be surprised if this becomes part of the conversations.

First, as always though, some background.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football package costs roughly $2 million for a schedule that features less marquee games. On top of that, despite having the franchise, ESPN (and its sister network ABC) are not part of the Super Bowl rotation that includes NBC (CMCSA), CBS (VIAC) and Fox (FOX). That could potentially soon change, as while investors have seen Disney throw a few “Hail Mary” plays in their time, its newest one has the ability to be one of its biggest in a while.

The licenses for the NFL’s core franchises are all coming due around the same time, and it is going to be fun to watch how it all transpires. While the general assumption is nothing will change, never underestimate the House of Mouse.

To explore why, let’s go back to the costs.

As mentioned, ESPN is estimated to be paying around $2 billion for its package, but compare that to NBC. The Comcast-owned entity spends $950 million for a slate that includes better games, two play-off games and a Super Bowl spot. On top of that, NBC gets a flex option to change out games towards the end of the season to ensure they get a match-up that has post-season implications.

You can see why Disney investors could be ticked.

Now, to be fair, the ESPN deal does allow for the network to run game highlights all week long and a spot on the floor of the NFL Draft, which usually no other networks has outside of the NFL Network itself.

All of that factored in, it seems to average out, but it has been reported in multiple places that Disney is planning to make a push to get a better package in the next round of negotiations - and that groundwork begins now.

Actually, it began earlier this year when ABC eventized the NFL Draft by taking ESPN’s coverage and simulcasting it on its network for extended national exposure. Although, what Disney has planned for 2021 makes that look small, as the company is prepping a “mega-cast.”

(Image Credit: Disney)

When ESPN airs its play-off game in January, it will be mirrored on ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and Freeform. Yes, the network that thrived for years off Pretty Little Liars is getting post-season football. While ABC and ESPN will again share a stream, the other networks will each have a specialized telecast with a different group of announced and all of it aimed at different demographics.

And Disney’s not alone. Viacom is doing something similar where one of its play-off games will be simul-cast on Nickelodeon with a younger presentation style. Although, if you think about it, not only does it make sense, it could work.

The NFL has a lot of knocks again them - a lot of knocks. However, when it comes to money, they are remarkedly buttoned up. They also are forward-thinking and know it needs that next generation of fans to get interested in the sport as soon as possible. That’s why its Amazon (AMZN) deal is so important.

As I wrote last week, it is not that the Amazon simulcasts generate insane numbers - but it's about impressions, and the learnings from the audiences and their personalities are insanely valuable. It is more about how far the truest of the true fans will go to watch this content and how the NFL can profit off them.

The NFL knows that an audience base like the one Disney has is valuable and could make a big difference in helping boost their reach. For Disney, the NFL checks another box and pairs nicely with the college football and NBA packages that perform solidly for them on a consistent basis.

(Image Credit: Disney)

It’s also a statement to investors. Disney wants to justify the amount it spends on its various packages, and if the company can score an upgrade, that helps.

However, there is more. Remember, the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package is also coming due, and AT&T/DirecTV (T) have been very clear they don’t anticipate renewing. That opens the door for Disney’s ESPN+ to take a shot at the $1.5 billion package, which will likely now go for much more.

Should that happen, all of sudden ESPN+ would no longer be the “throw-in” in the Disney+ bundle, which also includes Hulu. That type of major acquisition would suddenly give Disney a second big streaming play and would align with the current direct-to-consumer path the company is heading down.

See how it all comes full circle?

Disney going all-in on streaming was never just meant to be a one-dimensional play. It’s nice to have a common home for all of your properties, but it would be short-sighted to stop there. That’s why you’ve seen the various screen-to-stream experiments, and that’s why you’ve seen the more out-of-the-box acquisitions (i.e., Taylor Swift’s documentary).

This is a new type of synergy to play off the model that has worked so well for the company for years. Sports would be the next piece of that puzzle, and while we are still a bit away from seeing those plans come together, it’s clear to investors that’s the approach being set up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.