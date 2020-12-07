MGP Ingredients (MGPI) is separated into two main segments as the company produces distilled spirits and provides food ingredient solutions. The company owns several consumer liquor brands including TILL's American Wheat Vodka, George Remus Whiskey, and Rossville Union Whiskey.

(MGP Ingredients Market Chart - Google, 2020)

The company's stock has doubled since March lows and is basically on par with its pre-COVID-19 stock price. The company also pays a small dividend and the current yield is 1.10%. We possess a neutral sentiment about the company as ratios are fairly priced and the overall American Spirit market should continue to grow, but intense competition and inability to create a sustainable competitive advantage suggest that consistent growth may be tough in the long run.

MGP Ingredients has adapted well amidst COVID-19

(Koyfin, 2020)

The company's revenue figures amidst COVID-19 have not been affected by a material amount, as the company saw a slight decrease in Y/Y quarterly revenue before COVID-19. In the most recent quarter, MPGI posted its best LTM revenue figure in the company's history. Gross profit has also increased in the past few quarters, although the cost of revenues has little to do with the coronavirus.

(MGPI 10-Q, 2020)

Quarterly net income saw a Y/Y increase of 26%, as the SG&A expenses ratio stayed similar to last year. The company's EPS figure of $0.61 also represents a Y/Y increase of 27%, which was slightly boosted by the negative change in weighted average common shares.

We believe that the company should see positive revenue growth within the next few quarters as the company can continue to ride momentum from a double-digit quarterly Y/Y increase in distillery products sales. Brown Goods products went up a total of 29% and total distillery products went up 11.4%. The company's ingredient solutions segment also went up 22.7% in the quarter compared to the previous year.

(MGPI Investor Presentation, 2020)

In terms of balance sheet health, the company has $20M in cash and $221M of total current assets compared to only $44M in current liabilities. The company does have $54M in long-term debt, but interest expenses are currently only $2M per quarter, compared to $55M in operating income in the most recent quarter. The company is open to acquisitions and is in a strong position to do so. The company is looking for potential targets that contribute significantly to market share, which we believe is a strong strategy even if it means weak financial returns.

MGPI is a prominent leader in a growing market

In 2019, 82% of MGPI's sales came from its distillery products, with the rest coming from ingredient solutions. The company is a leading supplier of premium bourbons and is the largest U.S. supplier of both rye whiskey and distilled gin. The company is also the largest American supplier of starches and specialty wheat proteins.

(MGPI Investor Presentation, 2020)

For 10 years straight, MGPI has seen an increase in U.S. market share for distilled spirits. The result is not only an increase in volume but an even higher increase in revenues as premiumization trends have benefited the company. Volume growth for Super Premium Gin went up 31.7% in 2019, and 22.2% for Super Premium American Whiskey. We believe that MGPI can continue to leverage its diverse portfolio and sustain the value of its premium brands in order to continue driving revenue and profits. There should still be room for more overall market share growth considering the volume growth in 2019.

(MGPI Investor Presentation, 2020)

The American Whiskey market has grown at a solid pace within the past few years as total Whiskey case volumes are almost double what the figure was in 2010. The company can take advantage of the fact that "American whiskey accounts for 65% of all U.S. spirits exports (MGPI Investor Presentation, 2020)." Regardless of tariffs, we believe that the company should continue to focus on the European Union as exports serve as an excellent opportunity to grow overall figures in the long run.

The nature of the market that MGPI competes in is something to consider

In terms of the distilled spirits market, the industry is highly competitive and product differentiation is very tough to create in the long run. Pricing is also an important factor to consider, as although many of MGPI's consumer brands are considered 'premium', demand is realistically not inelastic enough that the company could survive aggressive price cuts from competitors without action. Evidently, if the company were to cut prices alongside its competitors, then margins would decrease. We believe that it is extremely hard to create a competitive advantage in the long run because not only is the market saturated, but compared to other industries, creating customer connection through marketing for an alcohol product is a tough task. Moreover, the company depends on independent distributors to promote its "products and creating customer demand, and [the company] has limited, or no, control regarding their promotional initiatives or the success of their efforts (MGPI Ingredients 10-K, 2020)."

The company also relies on many commodities such as natural gas, wheat flour, and grain. These inputs are subject to heavy fluctuation and costs are out of MGPI's control. The company also relies on 2 major suppliers for grain and 2 major suppliers for wheat, and any negative effect on these suppliers may cause tremendous disruptions within business operations.

In summation, the company has been performing well during the COVID-19 crisis and is in a strong position to take over more market share within the distilled spirits industry either through expansion or acquisition. However, the nature of the market that the company competes in, alongside its heavy reliance on uncontrollable factors such as commodity prices and distributor success, can hamper growth in the long run.

