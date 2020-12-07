In addition, we believe the recent retirement of its founder means the company is likely an acquisition target, a source of potential upside in the stock.

The company provides software development and other services to federal government customers, typically those involved in one form or another of security.

Still Not Well Known, Still An Attractive Stock

ManTech International (MANT) is a not-very-well-known federal contracting business. Its core focus is cybersecurity software development for federal agencies that cover intelligence activities. In addition, the company is expanding its space-sector business as space becomes more and more a contested domain.

Numbers below, up to and including the company's most recent Q3 (ending 30 September).

Key highlights:

Record backlog of $9.8B, representing some 3.9x TTM revenue.

TTM revenue growth, including acquisitions, of 17% - this is very strong for the federal contracting sector.

EBITDA margins consistently in the 9% range, although in truth that margin is flattered by the significant capex (the company capitalizes much of its software development).

Unlevered pre-tax free cash flow of 3% on a TTM basis - that's a recent low and it's muted by the inclusion of a heavy working capital outflow in Q4 2019. We expect this TTM cash flow margin measure to rise a little come Q4 2020.

Net cash of $113M, no debt.

The backlog level provides long-term comfort on revenue generation. Although in these federal contractor companies you cannot draw a direct line from backlog generation to revenue growth - since much of the backlog consists of indefinite-quantity-indefinite-delivery orders, and/or orders from federal programs which do not have guaranteed funding - generally speaking, nearly four times TTM revenue in backlog is a good level of cover.

Not shown is the company's history of making small acquisitions in key niche segments. We estimate that the company's organic rate of revenue growth is in the region of 10% p.a.; where you see the growth rate up above that level, it is generally the result of acquisitions paid for using short-term debt. Such bolt-ons include Kforce Government Solutions (April 2019, $115M), Minerva Engineering (November 2020, valuation undisclosed) and H2M Group (August 2019, valuation undisclosed). Many acquisitions have boosted MANT's capability in cybersecurity software & services for intelligence community clients - a growing market segment you would assume. The company has proven successful in paying down acquisition debt on a repeated basis, then re-levering to fund the next acquisition, and so forth. This is a core skill of the business and one we expect to continue for as long as the company itself is independent.

The stock has performed very well in recent years. In a period where the S&P has itself been on something of a tear, the last five years have seen MANT outperform the index materially on a price- and total-return basis. Below we show 5-year total return gains vs. the S&P 500 proxy ETF, SPY - MANT achieved +164%, SPY 95%. So about 1.5x more value holding MANT than the market at large.

Source: YCharts.com

The stock also outperformed on a three-year basis - material outperformance (MANT +65% vs. SPY +49% - source, YCharts.com).

In 2020, MANT has underperformed the market. One can speculate forever as to why any particular stock did or did not do something, but our guess is that, not being a pure software business - instead doing business much more in person - the stock struggled to recover from the initial COVID market shock. And as the year moved on toward the election, all defense names underperformed - we assume due to worries about levels of defense spending that might be forthcoming from a Democrat administration.

Source: YCharts.com

We believe the stock to be an attractive long-term hold, for three reasons. Firstly, whatever the medium-term economic impact of the COVID crisis might be, we don't see that federal government spending on cybersecurity matters is going to slow anytime soon. Secondly, assuming the Biden administration remains as centrist as it has presented itself, we anticipate something of a relief rally in defense names in the course of the next 12-24 months. No progressive blue wave, no reason to hammer defense names. Finally, the company remains an M&A prospect for larger contractors and for financial buyers, as we highlighted in our note of September 16.

As a buy-and-forget it purchase then, we think there's upside from a sale, and safety in its business model, segment specialty, and customer base. So we're happy to rate at Buy/Long-Term Hold today.

If you want to find a better entry point, however, one will likely come available. The stock is volatile relative to its stable underlying business, a combination we love to find for short-term trading, or for optimizing entry and exit valuations.

The stock is at a level only exceeded for a time in Q1 2020 when - as has now largely been forgotten since the coronavirus crisis hit the sector - many defense names sat at all-time highs following a general run-up through 2019 followed by the rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq.

It's possible that in the near term, absent being acquired, MANT finds that resistance level difficult to punch through. In which case, we estimate that the stock could fall back to the high $60s/low $70s per share, as indicated by the 5-year upward-sloping support line we show above. Such a drop would, of course, make the stock a still more attractive Buy in our book.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 7 December 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MANT. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal account(s) hold long position(s) in MANT.