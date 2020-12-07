APEI may be making acquisitions that do not benefit its shareholders.

APEI has never paid a dividend and its stock price has declined since its inception.

Numerous articles have been written about American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) on Seeking Alpha but only one was published within the past three years. In January 2019 Robert Leonard gave APEI a bearish rating in his cogent article on the poor prospects for APEI. Leonard's evaluation of APEI focused on the market for education, his concerns about APEI's track record and APEI's robust valuation at that time.

APEI is currently trading at levels similar to those in January of 2019 when Leonard published his negative analysis. Since then APEI declined until the Spring of 2020. Then, presumably buoyed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potentially positive effect on online education relative to traditional college education, APEI finally returned to the level from eighteen months earlier. Thus, APEI has failed to keep up with the equity market in the (almost) two years since Leonard's January 2019 article (just as Leonard's analysis implied).

Each of the past SA articles makes interesting points about whether or not APEI as a whole will prosper or falter. I think that shareholders need to focus less on the size of the APEI pie and more on: (1) how the shareholders' slice of that pie has been dwindling, (2) how APEI shareholders are getting zero benefit, and (3) how poor the prospects are for positive changes at APEI.

Leonard's Bearish Evaluation of APEI

Leonard's January 2019's evaluation of APEI offered numerous sage points that I summarize as follows:

APEI's rising expenses from 2015-2017

APEI's shift towards on-campus programs when for-profit on-campus programs throughout the U.S. are in general decline

Headwinds facing APEI: "Declining enrollment is a tall task for American Public to attempt to correct. I expect their increased marketing efforts will fail to reverse the declining enrollment and its future financial results will suffer"

Leonard's expectations for APEI included that:

revenue, profits, and margins [will] continue to fall, given the risks the company is facing...

Leonard was right about the overall conditions and prospects for APEI as a whole and his specific concerns about declining fundamentals. This article focuses on APEI's long-suffering shareholders.

The Loss in Market Value from Being an APEI Shareholder

In the 13 years in which APEI has traded there have been NO dividends to shareholders! APEI began its listed history closing at $35.92 on its first day of trading: November 9, 2007. APEI has traded under that value for most of the last six years including almost every day of 2020. Simply put shareholders have lost money in this stock over 13 years:

The pandemic shutdowns appeared to have increased APEI in the Spring of 2020 presumably due to potential benefits from its online education emphasis. But APEI has not appeared to create much improvement in its stagnant earnings per share:

So APEI's recent bounce is likely a pandemic-fueled aberration as opposed to a shift in long-term fundamentals.

The Opportunity Cost of Being an APEI Shareholder

Let's look at the opportunity cost of investing in APEI. Instead of investing in APEI since 2007 (at the closing price on its first day of trading, $35.92), shareholders could have been in a well diversified ETF of stock. The following table reports the gains that an investor would have achieved (including reinvestment of dividends) from being in the total U.S. stock market (VTI) or small U.S. stocks (VB) in contrast to the 13% loss in APEI over its entire history (source Yahoo! Finance data and author's computations):

Index or Stock 11/9/07 Adj. Price 11/27/20 Adj. Price Percentage Return VTI (Total US Stocks) 55.87 188.18 +237% VB (US small stocks) 57.06 184.81 +224% APEI 35.92 31.23 -13%

For 13 years, long-term shareholders of APEI have missed out on the incredible gains of U.S. equities of over 200% by being in APEI rather than a diversified equity portfolio.

The Profitability of APEI has Declined

The last three years of financial performance paint a bleak picture for APEI shareholders according to the income statement on page 100 of APEI's 2019 Annual Report.

From 2017 to 2019, revenue declined over 4% yet "selling and promotional" and "general and administrative" costs are rising. From 2017 to 2019 "general and administrative" costs rose over 13%. Net income fell over 50% from 2017 to 2019. Net income per common share dropped to $0.62 per share, with a P/E ratio of about 50x. Leonard's previous article on SA depicted a similarly dismal picture based on 2015-2017 data. Long-term profitability statistics are detailed later in this article.

The Profitability of Being an APEI Executive or Director

While shareholders are suffering from APEI's declining revenues and increasing costs, management is doing fine. Being an executive of APEI has been rewarding in terms of total compensation. In 2019, Angela Selden, APEI's CEO and President, received $2,290,010 while Wallace E. Boston (Selden's predecessor and President of APUS) received $2,661,060. Other compensation levels of high level executives at APEI for the year 2019 were $934,361, $808,052, $625,736 and $616,766 as reported on page 63 of the 2020 Proxy Statement.

Being a director of APEI has also been rewarding. According to page 29 of the 2020 Proxy Statement, the six non-employee directors received annual compensation ranging from $124,978 to $200,978 each. This generous compensation is from a firm that has never paid a dividend and has consistently declined in market price. According to page 17 of APEI's 2017 Proxy Statement the non-employee directors previously received annual compensation ranging from $76,527 to $137,989 each.

Comparing the Directors compensation from the 2017 and 2020 proxy statements indicates an increase of very roughly 50% over a time interval of dismal stock price performance, declining accounting performance and no shareholder dividends.

Acquisition of Hondros College of Nursing (HSN)

On November 1, 2013 APEI acquired Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) for approximately $46 million in cash. In so doing APEI recorded $38.6 million of goodwill because of "...the excess of the purchase price over the amount assigned to the new assets acquired and the fair value assigned to identified intangible assets".

On page 24 of APEI's Annual report for 2019, APEI noted a serious and ongoing problem with HCN's ADN (Associate Degree in Nursing) program:

In March 2019, the [OBN or Ohio Board of Nursing] found that HCN’s ADN Program did not meet the OBN pass rate standard in 2018 for a sixth consecutive year, and we do not expect to meet the pass rate standard in 2019. The OBN will consider restoring a program to Full Approval status if the program meets the pass rate standard for at least two consecutive years.

HCN'S Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program is its premier program with a tuition of approximately $25,000. However, years after having acquired HSN, APEI has failed to correct this key deficiency in its HSN program.

Note from the first chart in this article that APEI traded above its more recent values in the years preceding the HCN acquisition (2008-2012).

An analysis of financial and operating data (obtained from Morningstar) for APEI in the years 2010-2019 paints a dismal picture of the last three years. While gross margin increased from 2010 to 2013, they have decreased steadily from 2014 to 2019 (in the years following the merger with HCN).

Announced Acquisition of Rasmussen University

Despite its problems with the acquisition of HSN, APEI recently (Oct. 28, 2020, 10:15 PM) announced another acquisition:

American Public Education, Inc. ("APEI") Announces Transformational Deal to Acquire Rasmussen University, the Largest Educator of ADN Nurses...APEI will acquire 100% ownership of Rasmussen University for $329 million, consisting of $300 million in cash and $29 million of non-voting preferred stock...The transaction creates scale and diversifies APEI's revenue...APEI expects to fund the transaction with a combination of cash on hand of approximately $125 million ...and up to $175 million of fully committed debt financing from Macquarie Capital.

Let's take a look at available information on this acquisition. On January 15, 2020, Rasmussen College announced a name change to Rasmussen University:

[Rasmussen College] announced plans to become Rasmussen University, effective October 2020...The change was voted on and approved by the Rasmussen College Board of Directors in August 2019.

In the January 15,2020 announcement the President of Rasmussen College went on to explain the reason for the name change:

“This transition is more than a name change,” said Boyum-Breen. “It is an opportunity to provide students with more options to positively influence their educational journey, including the cost and time to completion.”

The news announcement also explains the name change this way:

Rasmussen University will answer these unmet needs by focusing on dynamic curriculum, competency-based education, simulated work experience and alliances with employer partners.

The news announcement also contained a subheading: "New Name, Same Mission". Interestingly, Rasmussen's website (accessed Dec 3 2020) contains the following announcement:

We are excited to announce that, effective October 2020, Rasmussen College will become Rasmussen University... This country and its diverse citizenry are asking for change in higher education. They deserve nimble, innovative, career-relevant programs that are led by educators who are top practitioners of their field. Becoming Rasmussen University answers these needs.

The heterogeneity of the views on Rasmussen's name change and plans for the its future may indicate challenges in attaining any of the goals. More importantly, shareholders might have cause to be concerned about the impact of this acquisition. The next few sections discuss Rasmussen.

Senate Report on U.S. For-Profit Higher Education

The U.S. Senate's 2012 investigation of for-profit higher education emanated from efforts by U.S. Senator Thomas Harkin (Chair of the U.S. Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee ) in 2010 including his call for an investigation.

On July 31, 2012, the U.S. Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee released a report entitled: "For Profit Higher Education: The Failure to Safeguard the Federal Investment and Ensure Student Success". That report contains detailed descriptions of for-profit higher education in the U.S. and includes commentary on both Rasmussen Colleges and APEI.

The report raised concerns about for-profit education in the U.S. Investors in for-profit education stocks may benefit from being aware of these Federal government concerns given that APEI and Rasmussen are heavily dependent on Federal funding of student loans and grants. The following subtitles are selected from the report to indicate the Committee's criticism of for-profit educational institutions from the 2012 report: "For Profit Higher Education: The Failure to Safeguard the Federal Investment and Ensure Student Success". :

High cost of attendance

Higher tuition

Tuition decisions made to maximize revenue

Concealing the cost of tuition

Aggressive and deceptive recruiting

Recruiters operate in a boiler-room sales atmosphere

Misleading and deceptive tactics

Military focused recruiting

Low student retention

Heavy "Churn"

Student success is divorced from company success

Students are not informed about programmatic accreditation

Lower licensing exam pass rates

Consequences for students: high debt, higher unemployment, credentials in lower demand careers

The executive summary of the report includes:

When students withdraw, as hundreds of thousands do each year, they are left with high monthly payments but without a commensurate increase in earning power from new training and skills.

In 2010, the for-profit colleges employed...more than two and a half recruiters for each support services employee. This may help to explain why more than half a million students who enrolled in 2008-9 left without a degree or Certificate by mid-2010.

Committee staff estimates that in 2009 when all sources of Federal taxpayer funds, including military and veterans’ benefits, are included, the 15 publicly traded for-profit education companies received 86 percent of revenues from taxpayers.

Ninety-six percent of for-profit students take out student loans...[compared to] 13 percent of students at community colleges

Students who attended a for-profit college accounted for 47 percent of all Federal student loan defaults

Senate Reports on APEI and Rasmussen College

Part II of the above referenced report from the senate (i.e., the For Profit Higher Education: The Failure to Safeguard the Federal Investment and Ensure Student Success report) profiles 30 for-profit educational companies including both American Public Education, Inc. and Rasmussen Colleges Inc. The profile on APEI is substantially less negative than the profile on Rasmussen.

The Rasmussen Colleges profile is quite negative as evidenced by the following points organized, summarized and in some cases edited by this author:

The company has some of the worst student retention rates of any company examined by the committee.

At the same time that 63 percent of students are leaving without completing a degree, taxpayers are investing approximately $185 million a year in the company

80.6 percent of Rasmussen’s total revenue was comprised of Federal education funds

Compared to public colleges offering the same programs, the price of tuition is higher at Rasmussen.

Rasmussen’s Associate and Bachelor’s program withdrawal rates both rank amongst the 10 worst in the sector.

Rasmussen spent $4,801 per student on instruction in 2009, compared to $6,261 on marketing and $9,017 on profit

The company has grown significantly over the last decade with enrollment increasing more than 500 percent since the company’s 2003 purchase, growing from 2,637 students to 17,090 students in 2010

The last point of Rasmussen having 17,090 students in 2010 is interesting. Note that APEI's announcement of the acquisition of Rasmussen reported Rasmussen as being an "institution serving over 18,000 students" which indicates almost zero growth in the last decade. Perhaps some of the problems cited in the Senate report have been rectified by Rasmussen during this period, but as a private company it is difficult to find regular sources of information. The current quality of Rasmussen University's students and programs is difficult to summarize in part because the campuses are geographically dispersed and appear to have markedly different metrics such as retention rates.

The American Public Education profile is less negative than Rasmussen's profile and many of the other 29 colleges that were profiled by the Senate:

Today, APEI’s performance—measured by student withdrawal and default rates—is better than many of the companies examined, suggesting that students are faring better at this institution

Enrollment at APEI grew from 15,500 in the fall of 2006 to 77,700 students in the fall of 2010, a fivefold increase.

77.4 percent of APEI’s total revenue was comprised of Federal education funds

Executives at APEI, like most for-profit executives are also more generously compensated than leaders of public and non-profit colleges and universities.

Compared to public colleges offering the same programs, the price of tuition is about the same at American Public University System.

APEI spent $1,784 per student on instruction in 2009, compared to $832 on marketing and $1,619 on profit

Students attending APEI have significantly better rates of retention than the companies of comparable size, particularly when compared to other publicly traded companies.

The wildcard to APEI investors is how successful APEI will be in merging the two institutions in a way that retains quality and begins to reward APEI's long-suffering shareholders.

Acquisitions and Economic Reasoning

Financial economists have promulgated various reasons for mergers and the economic consequences on shareholders. One line of reasoning, embraced by this author, is that mergers are battles among corporate managers for control of assets. Empirical research tends to indicate that the shareholders of the target firm experience high returns while the shareholders of the acquiring firm often fair poorly. Keep in mind that APEI announced a cost of $329 million to acquire Rasmussen.

Acquisitions increase assets (including intangible assets) and revenues. But do they benefit shareholders? Not according to APEI's accounting statements since the HCN acquisition. And not according to the decline in APEI immediately after the announcement of the Rasmussen acquisition. APEI was trading above $29 on Oct 27, 2020, and fell after the acquisition announcement to close at $27.57 on October 28 (representing a substantially greater percentage decline than experienced in the overall market that day). The likely explanation is that the market does not believe that the acquisitions will enhance shareholder value - perhaps because of APEI's poor track record especially the results of the HSN acquisition.

While the total demand for online education (including non-degree offerings) is increasing, there are many prestigious traditional educational institutions entering online education (in addition to less prestigious but nationally recognized online educational institutions) taking advantage of that opportunity.

APEI is seeing declines in its revenues as evidenced by the 2017-2019 income statement (shown above in a previous section) - displaying a drop in total revenues from $299 million in 2017 to $286 million in 2019.

APEI - with its declining revenues, declining income and declining stock prices - is apparently trying to grow through acquisition of other assets in the same line of business. It is not a healthy path for a firm with a strategy that is failing. As noted in the movie "Other People's Money":

....[Do] you know the surest way to go broke? Keep getting an increasing share of a shrinking market. Down the tubes. Slow but sure.

Specifically the markets that APEI is focused on (for-profit on-campus and for-profit online degree programs) are facing serious headwinds. The market that has been exploding is for online non-degree programs.

Governance and Shareholder Wealth

According to Yahoo! Finance's report of insider transactions (accessed 11/3/2020) there were 57 separate grants of stock to the Directors and Officers by APEI over the previous two years. Presumably, stock grants are made from companies to senior management as an incentive (i.e., to reduce principal-agent conflicts and costs).

However, over the same time period the number of sales of APEI stock by Directors and Officers is quite large. A potential inference from the large number of sales is that the senior management does not have confidence in the prospects for APEI's stock. I believe that awarding stock grants to employees and Directors that quickly sell the stock is a bad signal.

The Company's 2020 Proxy statement contains this:

We seek to create positive environmental and social impacts that bring value to our students, employees, other stakeholders, and society.

Do you notice any important group that is missing from the above statement? Perhaps in a proxy statement to shareholders the firm might think to mention shareholders as one of the groups to whom it seeks to "bring value".

What types of priorities does the firm seem to be pursuing to "create positive environmental and social impacts that bring value...."? According to the proxy statement:

For example, in 2019, we: formed an Environmental and Social Quality Committee to support our ESG efforts; and adopted multiple ESG-specific policies, including a Human Rights Policy, a Code of Vendor Conduct Policy, a Workforce and Labor Rights Policy, and an Enterprise Environmental Policy.

Shareholders might be well advised to consider these priorities in light of APEI having paid absolutely zero in dividends over its long history and having generated a generally declining trend in its market price for 13 years.

The proxy statement adds:

Our commitment to combatting climate change can be seen at our LEED Platinum-certified finance center in West Virginia, which boasts one of the state’s largest solar arrays

Is it really "our" commitment when it has ultimately been funded by opportunity costs borne by its shareholders who are not even mentioned as being relevant?

A final note on the 2020 proxy statement: It is one of the more professional and polished proxy statements that I have read in terms of graphics, color photographs of senior management, and so forth. Substantial effort (and expense) likely went into its high quality exposition. But I could not help but thinking about this potential extravagance given the firm's lack of dividends and its declining share price. Are senior managers in touch with the suffering and preferences of shareholders?

What can shareholders do?

APEI's annual report for 2019 mentions "change of control" 22 times. The report warns of dire consequences from a chance in control and reports the following warning about how difficult management could make such an effort:

Provisions in our organizational documents and in the Delaware General Corporation Law may prevent takeover attempts that could be beneficial to our stockholders. Provisions in our charter and bylaws and in the Delaware General Corporation Law may make it difficult and expensive for a third party to pursue a takeover attempt we oppose even if a change of control of our Company would be beneficial to the interests of our stockholders. These provisions include: • the ability of our Board of Directors to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock....[and numerous other provisions]

The annual report details the particular problems that would arise with regard to educational certifications and approvals if a change in control occurs.

Shareholders serve the key roles of providing the capital and bearing the risks of the business, yet the anti-takeover provisions appear motivated by a view that shareholders and potential shareholders might be enemies that need to be thwarted (at shareholder expense) by poison pills and other anti-takeover measures. Benefiting the interests of the stockholders needs to be a high priority at APEI.

There are two solutions to future losses for existing shareholders: (1) Sell your shares and put the proceeds to work with a firm that serves the interests of its shareholders, or (2) get serious about reversing the Company's modus operandi.

One viable path for shareholders staying in APEI (actually - the only path that I see) is to become more involved in APEI's governance:

(1) If one or more shareholders with a combined 3% or more of the company's shares nominate directors dedicated to advocating for shareholders, and (2) If existing shareholders support Directors so nominated.

Consistent long-term pressure from shareholders through representation of their interests on the Board is, in my opinion, the only way this institution can be transformed into serving all of its stakeholders - even the long-suffering shareholders. In the absence of pressure from shareholders I believe that the stock will continue to decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APEI.

Additional disclosure: I have a very small position (10 shares) in APEI that I recently acquired so that I could be a shareholder and attend shareholder meetings. I am an activist shareholder.