The Month In Closed-End Funds: November 2020

Summary

For the first month in three, equity CEFs on average posted positive returns, rising 9.86% on a NAV basis for November.

While for the eighth month in a row, fixed income CEFs witnessed returns in the black (+3.51%).

Sixteen percent of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 13% of equity CEFs and 18% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP Funds (+19.34%) posted the strongest one-month returns of the equity classifications in the CEF universe for November.

For the first month in three, the world income CEFs (+5.14%) macro-group posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income CEF universe for November.