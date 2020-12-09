Profits are down, but the company has massive liquidity and should be able to weather this crisis easily.

Thesis

Kimco Realty (KIM) is a shopping center REIT that has seen its shares get crushed during spring and summer. The business was hurt by the pandemic and its impact on consumers and brick and mortar retail, but that is not the end for the company. Thanks to strong liquidity and solid fundamentals Kimco should be able to recover eventually, and those that buy at current prices may see attractive returns over the coming years.

Source: StockRover

Kimco has seen its shares come under a lot of pressure this year, but that is also true for its peers, such as Regency Centers (REG), Brixmor Property (BRX), or Federal Realty (FRT). Weingarten Realty (WRI) and Site Centers (SITC) belong to the peer group as well. Compared to these peers, Kimco offers an average dividend yield but trades at a below-average valuation while also having below-average levels of debt.

Kimco During The Pandemic

Over the last couple of years, some shopping center REITs, including Kimco, got under pressure as investors started to worry about the Amazon (AMZN) impact on brick and mortar retailers. Meanwhile, Kimco and its higher-quality peers were still putting up solid numbers operationally. Kimco's FFO went down to some degree, but that was driven by a decision to sell assets in order to pay down debt, which was dilutive to profits but which resulted in a very healthy balance sheet going into this crisis.

During 2020, however, things looked a little different, due to the pandemic impact on results of shopping center REITs such as Kimco. Some of their tenants were shut down, others were opened, but at reduced hours. Overall, this resulted in lower sales for many of Kimco's tenants, which is why rent collection rates declined. This has had a meaningful impact on revenue generation and profitability for Kimco:

Source: Kimco

During the first massive wave of the pandemic in the US, when many stores were locked down, Kimco collected around 70% of rent in April and May. Over the coming months, that rate has improved quite a lot. As stores started to reopen, they started to generate higher cash flows, which allowed them to make rent payments more regularly.

Nevertheless, Kimco's FFO generation was still down quite a lot versus pre-crisis levels, as Kimco has produced $0.25 in FFO on a per-share basis during the third quarter, versus $0.37 during the previous year's quarter - thus down by roughly one-third. Considering the scale of this pandemic and the measures that were taken to combat it, this is still not a disaster, we believe - two-thirds of cash flow generation remained intact, during one of the biggest crises in recent memory.

Kimco's share price, meanwhile, dropped by way more than 30%. From a pre-crisis level of $20 at the beginning of the year, shares dropped to as low as $8 before the market realized that this was a huge overreaction. Over the summer months, and especially during November, as positive vaccine news came out, Kimco's share price recovered to the $15 level, now down by about 25% year to date.

Kimco Has What It Takes To Weather This Storm

Surviving a crisis like this without having to dilute shareholders too much or without decimating the long-term outlook in other ways is possible when a company has ample funds for times like these. Kimco has been well-positioned in this regard, thanks to a healthy balance sheet and ample liquidity. Following a couple of pandemic-impacted quarters, Kimco still has a huge amount of liquidity it can access whenever it needs to:

Source: Kimco

$2.2 billion in net liquidity, mainly consisting of a fully-available credit facility, should be more than enough to make up for any cash needs for the remainder of this crisis (which will hopefully come to an end during 2021 with the vaccine becoming widely-available).

Another source of funds that Kimco can access if necessary is its stake in Albertsons (ACI), which recently IPO'd and with which Kimco has made a lot of money relative to their buy price already.

Kimco's balance sheet strength is also visible when we look at their debt maturities over the coming years. Kimco has $5 billion in net debt that has an average time to maturity of 11 years, one of the longest in the industry. Just 4% of that matures in 2021, which is less than their cash position of $300 million, and obviously much less than the available amount on their revolver. Kimco's healthy balance sheet also allows the company to borrow at attractive rates, they recently issued notes maturing in 2028 at a rate of just 1.8% which is way lower than their dividend yield, and below forward inflation expectations.

Long-Term Outlook, Valuation, Dividend

The so-called retail apocalypse, i.e. the destruction of brick and mortar retailers stemming from increasing e-commerce sales, does not threaten every brick and mortar retailer to the same degree. Importantly, it also does not threaten every retail REIT to the same degree. Lower-grade mall REITs, such as CBL (CBL), are feeling a huge burn from that long-term trend. Those REITs that own quality real estate in attractive markets, however, do not have the same problems. That holds true for Kimco, among others, since the grocery-anchored model creates a hard-to-replicate-online business that keeps attracting consumers to Kimco's shopping centers.

On top of that, Kimco's assets are focused on large cities with a high population density and solid household income levels. This makes Kimco's properties attractive for retailers, because these retailers can sell to a wide market when they put their shops in one of Kimco's shopping centers. This focus on strong markets is a relatively new development, as Kimco owned an asset portfolio that was way more spread out across the country in the past.

Source: Kimco

Through asset sales, however, they managed to refocus their portfolio on these stronger assets. This focus on resilient quality properties has resulted in strong underlying lease spread growth, which shows that Kimco's properties remain attractive for retailers, despite the pandemic, and despite the so-called retail apocalypse. Kimco's lease spreads during the third quarter were more than 8% on a comparable space basis, which is indicating that in the long run, rent proceeds should grow meaningfully, even without the construction or acquisition of new properties.

Kimco is forecasted to generate FFO per share of $1.16 this year and $1.29 next year, which would still be below pre-crisis levels. In 2019, for comparison, Kimco generated FFO per share of $1.47. Assuming that the pandemic will end at some point during 2021, following a successful vaccine rollout, 2022 should be a year where the pandemic has been lapped fully. This makes it likely that FFO per share will see another sizeable increase during 2022, possibly back to pre-crisis levels.

During spring, Kimco cut its dividend, like many other retail REITs. They recently increased their payout, although it is still below pre-crisis levels. At the current level of $0.16 per quarter, Kimco offers a dividend yield of 4.2%, which is well above what investors can get from the broad market. Further dividend increases over the coming years seem likely we believe, as Kimco will probably try to get its payout back to pre-crisis levels ($0.28 per quarter) eventually. Based on FFO estimates for 2021, which starts in a month, the payout is covered with a solid coverage ratio of 2.02, which means that the dividend looks very much sustainable at current levels. REITs oftentimes pay out more than 50% of their FFO, which shows that there is significant potential for Kimco to raise their dividend.

Kimco trades at ~12 times next year's FFO and at around 10 times pre-crisis FFO (a profitability level that should be achievable in the medium term). This is not an extremely low valuation, as a couple of weeks ago, Kimco was trading for just around 8 times 2021's FFO. Nevertheless, this also is not an overly high valuation, so Kimco does not look especially expensive, even following sizeable gains in the very recent past.

Insiders own about 21 million shares, up slightly over the last couple of years. This equates to a roughly $300 million investment by insiders, thus giving them good reason to create shareholder value. There was no meaningful insider buying in the recent past, however.

A Preferred Alternative

For those that like the retail REIT space, another company of interest could be RPT Realty (RPT). RPT Realty is a smaller open-air shopping center REIT, owning forty-nine open-air properties totaling 12mm square feet, which was covered by Cash Flow Kingdom in the past. Thanks to strong execution under its new management, RPT has grown its occupancy rate and its net operating income at an industry-leading pace during 2019, showcasing the ability of the REIT to generate growth. Re-leasing spreads also were very attractive in 2019, at 11%. Overall, RPT thus is a shopping center REIT that has performed quite well before the pandemic hit.

We especially liked one of its preferred shares, RPT.PD (RPT.PD) which is a convertible preferred. We recommended that to CFK subscribers at the end of June at $34, and even though they have risen by 44% since, we believe that these RPT.PD shares could still be a solid value. They can be converted to 3.47 common shares of RPT, so if RPT were to rise to pre-crisis levels of $14-$15, these preferred would be worth $50+ of RPT shares, not yet factoring in the value of the income stream the preferred creates.

Right now, they are trading with a dividend yield of 7.5%, which seems like a relatively attractive way to generate income, considering that the risk of a dividend cut for the preferreds is rather low. RPT.PD is not as great a value as it was earlier this year, but for those seeking higher income than what Kimco's shares are offering right now, RPT.PD could be worthy of consideration if they generally like the shopping center REIT space.

Takeaway

Kimco's stock does not look like an extreme value any longer, but with a solid dividend yield that is well-covered, huge liquidity, and an inexpensive valuation, Kimco also does not look like a bad pick at all. Those that buy at current prices will likely generate solid returns in the long run, without taking on too much risk. At a lower price, Kimco would be a stronger buy, of course.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long SITC, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.