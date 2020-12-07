The bullish thesis for AT&T (NYSE:T) is pretty straight forward. The company is a favorite among many other Seeking Alpha authors due to its high dividend yield and perceived low valuation. While I would concede that the company currently has a lot of high-value assets, I would make the argument that the value of these assets is constantly being eroded by questionable management decisions. Let's begin our analysis.

Image Source

Bearish Thesis 1: The Company's Debt Limits Its Strategic Options

It's pretty well known at this point that the company has a lot of long-term debt at an eye-watering $153 billion ($158.8 billion including current portion of long-term debt) as of the latest 10-Q. As other authors have pointed out, AT&T has begun paying off this debt from a high of around $183 billion to its current levels. Taking out $143.7 million in goodwill from the company's total assets of $538.5 million gives us tangible assets of around $394.8 million. That gives us a debt/asset ratio of 0.42 and a debt/equity ratio of 0.67. That's actually not bad. I've seen well-regarded REITs with worse ratios than these.

Analyzing further by looking at the company's latest 3Q 2020 financial statements the company had interest expense of $6.03 billion for the nine-month YTD period down 5.4% from the same time last year. The company's EBITDA for the period was $38.7 billion. Putting this together, we can calculate the firm's interest coverage ratio at 6.45. For 2019 the interest coverage ratio was roughly the same at 6.49 ($54.5 billion / $8.4 billion) so we can't say the present figure is due to the COVID situation. Again not that bad. However, taking into account the firm's hefty dividend payout of $11.2 billion this coverage ratio drops to 2.25 ($38.7 billion / $11.2 billion). Considering the dividend is a key bullish case for owning AT&T, I'd say this is a concern.

Unfortunately for AT&T shareholders, the company is not a REIT with a relatively secure revenue base. As seen with Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), having a large amount of debt while revenues are being pressured is a recipe for disaster. This is playing out a bit as revenues in nine months YTD 2020 have declined by 6.25% from $134.4 billion to $126 billion. So despite having paid down debt this year, AT&T's Financial debt to EBITDA ratio actually ticked up slightly higher.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Looking closer at operations, AT&T currently derives the majority of its income from its Mobility division, i.e. its Cell Phone business. In 2019, Mobility accounted for 49.9% of the company's revenues. There are concerns that T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is now beginning to overtake AT&T as the number two carrier in the US. T-Mobile has done well to rapidly improve its 5G services following the Sprint merger and is continuing to make aggressive moves to gain market share.

While there is some debate on which is the actual number two carrier, there's no doubt that momentum is on T-Mobile's side. At the very least, T-Mobile's moves will make earnings growth in this segment more difficult and possibly tighten margins. Currently, as of Q3 2020, the company's subscriber metrics have remained stable with total net adds of 5.5 million and postpaid churn of 0.85% vs 1.19% a year ago, but this could turn on a dime if AT&T's 5G capability would fall behind its rivals.

As I've mentioned before in previous articles, the main issue with having a lot of debt is that it limits a company's strategic options. This can be seen in the upcoming FCC C-Band auction consisting of 500 megahertz of mid-band spectrum between 3.7 and 4.2 GHz. AT&T's current debt levels give little "dry powder" to compete not only in this auction but also in the possible capital investments it can make which will only continuously erode the company's competitive advantage. If earnings from this division start to slip, then the company's debt and dividend payout will be unsustainable. AT&T, of course, knows this hence it has started considering doing "fire-sales" of its assets which of course erodes shareholder value. It is considering selling DirecTV for as low as 1/3 the price it paid for it just a few years ago.

"AT&T needs more mid-band spectrum to keep pace in 5G with T-Mobile and Verizon," analyst at MoffettNathanson wrote in a new research note. We won't go as far as to say that AT&T can't meaningfully participate in the C-Band auction given the state of their balance sheet, but well … it will be hard if they can't find something to sell… The analysts added that AT&T will face difficulties even if it can shed more assets. It simply isn't clear where AT&T will find the borrowing capacity to buy a competitive-sized block of spectrum... Without a large block of mid-band spectrum to compete with T-Mobile and Verizon, AT&T's mobility segment could fall behind for a generation. Source Article: AT&T Shrivels Leading Into 'Existential' 5G Auction (Edited by author for brevity)

Source Article: T-Mobile roasts AT&T for updating phones with a fake 5G logo

Bearish Thesis 2: Streaming would not save the company

There seems to be some hype from bullish investors regarding the potential of HBO Max and AT&T's streaming future in general. The company's HBO launch has been a disaster and that's been covered a multitude of times. However, its current forward strategy doesn't make much sense either. In August/September the company released Christopher Nolan's movie "Tenet" into cinemas to a resounding failure. People simply weren't interested in watching in movie theaters right now.

The company is repeating the same mistake by launching the Wonder Woman sequel to theaters and HBO Max this December. The thinking is that the company is foregoing potential box office ticket sales to lure new subscribers. This doesn't make any sense to me at all. The Wonder Woman sequel has the potential to exceed $1.0 billion in box office sales. The first Wonder Woman made $821.8 million worldwide and is arguably one out of four of DC's most important characters. You are not seeing Disney (NYSE:DIS) rush out the Black Widow movie because it knows what it's worth.

Furthermore, when the pandemic is over and a vaccine is found, I suspect that box office tickets would be higher across the board for all movies. Personally, after months of being stuck in the house, I would probably watch the first 10 movies that would come out regardless of my initial enthusiasm. Finally, there is also nothing to stop people from subscribing to watch Wonder Woman on HBO Max come December and immediately unsubscribe after. It's the reason why Disney staggers the release of The Mandalorian.

Image Source

Even if Wonder Woman did get a proper theatrical run, it isn't going to make a huge dent in Warner/AT&T's overall revenue. However, it's small things like this that make me question management's ability. The company would not have had to resort to big expensive moves like this had it merely not bungled up the launch. The service itself is actually pretty good content-wise which is why it's surprising that it is lagging so far behind Disney+. There are about 38 million HBO and HBO Max subscribers, but in actuality, the company only added about 8 million subscribers since HBO Max launched. The rest were simply old HBO customers that were carried over. Meanwhile, Disney basically went from zero to 70 million subscribers in a relatively short amount of time.

Competing in streaming is an expensive proposition with very little returns in the short term. We know that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) spends an exorbitant amount on content and that Disney+ is not expected to be profitable in the near future. Given the state of AT&T's balance sheet, I wonder if it will be in a position to pour as much money into content in order to compete.

Even assuming that HBO Max is wildly successful, the rewards aren't necessarily there. For example, let's assume that HBO Max reaches the same current success as Netflix which has a trailing 12-month revenue of $23.8 billion yet only $4.1 billion of operating income. However, as a consequence, let us assume that in the process the company ends up accelerating cord-cutting and thus killing satellite TV services like DirecTV and U-verse.

Looking at the company's Entertainment Group, the Video Entertainment segment made up $32.1 million in revenue in 2019. Operating contribution isn't broken out, but we can get a proportional estimate. Total operating contribution is $4.8 billion, we can assign 71% of that to the Video Entertainment segment or roughly $3.4 billion. So even in a situation where HBO Max becomes comparable to Netflix, it would only barely make up for the loss of the video entertainment business for the company. In other words even if widely successful, HBO Max would not be able to lift AT&T from the debt hole that it has buried itself in. We know that cord-cutting is accelerating and this business is in decline; however, we are uncertain of the extent of HBO Max's future success.

On a side note: From an over-arching company-wide perspective, does it make sense strategically to give away Wonder Woman for free to an HBO Max subscriber who pays $15 and can cancel anytime while at the same time raising prices by $9 to your DirecTV customers who are generally "locked-in" and pay $130?! I think not.

Company 10-K

AT&T's customer base has declined dramatically due to price increases, reduced use of promotional deals, and competition from cheaper streaming services. AT&T currently has 17.1 million Premium TV customers, down from over 25 million in early 2017. That category includes DirecTV satellite, U-verse, and the newer AT&T TV online service, which mimics cable TV with hidden fees, contracts, and big second-year price hikes. Source Article: AT&T raises DirecTV prices again amid customer losses and possible sale

Conclusion

In summary, AT&T is unappealing due to the relatively low historical returns, low growth prospects, and management penchant for burning through shareholder value (via M&A, "fire-sales", etc.). Investors may be tempted by the high yield and "cheap" valuation; however this is a mirage. The company suffers from a lack of focus and diseconomies of scale. The dividend is at much greater risk than what the raw numbers may lead you to believe. This is because the company's long-term strategic footing is on shaky ground. The current dividend payment might not be able to cover a decline in prices. While I don't short, I am bearish on AT&T.

Key risk to thesis

1) AT&T 5G capabilities blow away its competitors.

2) HBO Max is a resounding success and earnings reach a higher level than Netflix's current earnings.

3) The company stays the course and the stock price increases due to valuation and the low interest rate environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.