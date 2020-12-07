Still, shorting just because it is expensive is not a winning strategy either. Snowflake is in the midst of long-term secular tailwinds.

Snowflake is no doubt a winning company in the nascent era of what it calls the ‘Data Cloud’, but the stock comes at a hefty price.

Snowflake does not have a SaaS business model, and instead charges based on consumption. This has led to industry-leading net dollar retention.

Investment Thesis

On the one hand, Snowflake (SNOW) has some of the highest growth rates in the industry, and has a relevant business for the ‘data economy’. Still, the risk with very high growth rates is that the uncertainty in the eventual deceleration (when, how steep, etc.).

On the other hand, its valuation is out of this world, even compared to other companies with growth rates around the triple digits, such as Zoom (ZM), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Teladoc Health (TDOC) and Lemonade (LMND). The lowest risk investment proposition is therefore to sit on the sidelines – as shorting a much-hyped stock, backed by Salesforce (CRM) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is not guaranteed to lead to high returns either.

Likely the most notable results from its earnings report was the surge in RPO, which should indicate that the current growth rate should be sustainable for some time longer. But the rally into the report has likely already anticipated much of those results.

Overview

Snowflake is a quite young company, founded on the premise of the cloud, and in particular everything related to data in the cloud: it offers cloud storage, compute and services. Snowflake itself sees an evolution with regards to data in the cloud that is still ongoing.

Around half a decade ago, it was about having a cloud-native architecture, with key features such as ease of use, elasticity of workload scaling, performance, etc. For Snowflake, this is built on top of a cloud-agnostic layer, which means it supports multi-cloud. Note that the Snowflake platform itself is built on top of these cloud providers. Those in turn might have their own solutions that compete with Snowflake's. (A bit like Amazon (AMZN) offering merchant vendor CPUs on its cloud, but simultaneously also offering instances based on its in-house chips.)

This evolved to the cloud data warehouse – improving performance – which further expanded to a cloud data platform as users and workloads expanded to everything data: data science, data warehouse, data lake, data applications, data sharing, data engineering, data marketplace. The source of this can be all of all kinds, such as IoT to applications and databases. Snowflake, to that end, claims it is operating in a $81B TAM.

Most recently, however, Snowflake calls the ‘Data Cloud’ central to its strategy, as characterized by network effects, further expanding its addressable market. For example, it has a marketplace for data from various sources.

Business model

Snowflake emphasizes it is not a SaaS company. In other words, it does not sell subscriptions, but instead charges based on consumption. Therefore, it does not consider billings to be a useful metric.

In conjunction with revenue, it considers remaining performance obligations (RPO) to be a useful metric, as it reflects its committed, unbilled backlog. Snowflake said it has a 2.5 year average contract duration.

Q3 results

Snowflake reported $160M revenue, up 119% YoY. Sequential growth also remained strong. I also include following slide to show that RPO growth has been even stronger, both sequentially and YoY:

What is driving these results, is the consumption of its customers. To that end, customer growth likewise remains strong, growing from ~2k to ~3.5k YoY. The amount of customers with over $1M in revenue has grown from 31 to 65. Fortune 500 customers has grown from 106 to 165.

Snowflake’s net dollar retention is equally world-class, at 162%. This marked a deceleration from 189% YoY, but compared to 169% three quarters ago, has remained quite steady during 2020.

As mentioned, Snowflake itself is a cloud customer, which means its gross margins will be lower than SaaS and software companies. Nevertheless, gross margin has improved quite significantly over the last two to three years: from 58% in FY19 to 63% in FY20 to 68% YTD. As the business scales, it is able to get improved cloud agreement pricing. This leverage is also showing in other parts of the business, such as profitability, which remains negative though.

Revenue remains predominantly dependent on the U.S. at 86%.

Snowflake has guided to sequentially near-flat growth.

Management discussion

Snowflake’s CEO makes the case for the data cloud, although one could argue some aspects of this could be an equally valid investment proposition for other names in this space, such as Alteryx (AYX), Intel (INTC), the cloud providers, Palantir (PLTR), Fastly (FSLY), etc. – all these names touch on data (moving, storing, processing):

"I'd like to take a moment here and introduce you to the Snowflake Data Cloud, because it's the centerpiece of our mission and strategy. As an industry, we have struggled to mobilize our data, meaning that it has been hard to put data in the service of our enterprise and we set out to change that. As we see it, we've never had a data cloud in the history of computing. We are used to SaaS applications as application clouds in the massive infrastructure clouds like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, service and storage, you can consume by the drink. But data lives absolutely everywhere in millions of places held hostage by machines, applications, networks and clouds. We have long-needed to blend and join disparate data sets, that's why we built data warehouses in the first place. They were expensive, capacity constrained and required tons of data preparation and manipulation prior to use, only the largest most demanding data sets could afford these platforms. So they were never pervasive. Snowflake change that, drastically scaling down to the smallest jobs and radically changing the economics with a highly elastic utility model, not only did everybody know for these great powers, Snowflake also remove constraints on data volume, plus to performance and component workload execution, even high end users reported being able to cut their existing spend and expand their workloads dramatically at the same time. As compelling as Snowflake was to Turbo existing workloads, old habits die hard. Many customers are still evaluating data platforms one workload at a time, basically limiting data operations to their silos, that's like steering to ship by its wake. Future workload will look different with machine learning and data science becoming ultimate users, the workload and mentality leads to building the silos of the future. The Snowflake Data Cloud is a data universe a global data orbit, where Snowflake users effortlessly plug-in, discover, explore and access data from an incredible growing variety of sources. It's a different way of thinking about the data needs of the future. The Snowflake Data Cloud combines world-class execution with unfettered data access. Customers need both. We are seeing promising signs of adoption with already 23% of our customers using our data sharing capabilities. We also continue to on-board new data providers and in Q3, we added Standard & Poor's Global, Morningstar and Core Logic to name a few and we now have over 100 data providers on our marketplace. At the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit, we heard from customers about the impact that the Data Cloud is having on their business. The retail rewards customer has fully embraced the Data Cloud. Snowflake allows them to securely share data sets with media partners and power customer facing applications to target their end users. Commercial data providers are also turning to Snowflake to reach new customers and monetize our data, by making the data available in the Snowflake Data marketplace. Experian help retail customers accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Experian's retail customers are now reaching shoppers on aligned with insights garnered from Snowflake Data marketplace to reach customers who are no longer shopping in stores."

Valuation

Snowflake’s current run rate is ~$500M, give or take. Its valuation is ~$80B. Let’s assume one seeks a 2-3x return from an investment, which for Snowflake would result in around the valuation of Salesforce. Salesforce has a revenue run rate of around $20B. Even if Snowflake at its later stages retains a 2x higher P/S multiple compared to Salesforce, it still would need to generate $10B in revenue, which implies 20x growth. That also implies a revenue scale comparable to the current cloud giants.

At its current ~100% growth rate, reaching a $10B scale would take over four years. At a ~40% growth rate, it would take eight years, etc. In short, Snowflake seems poised to become an important player in data, but it is already priced as a triple-digit growth company.

Takeaway

Stacy Rasgon, a known sell-side Intel bear, put his case for Intel as follows: don’t buy it just because it is cheap. Similarly, when evaluating Snowflake, one could say: don’t short it just because it is expensive, as that might be equally dangerous – even if one could devise seemingly valid long and short theses for both companies, respectively.

In particular, Snowflake is valued highly as if it is a large player in cloud and data. While it is not yet, as measured by revenue, cloud and data remain some of the industry’s strongest growth trends, with even the cloud giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) still posting high growth at scale every quarter, just like others such as Fastly and Palantir. Alteryx may be one of the few that has really underperformed in 2020.

Snowflake has a differentiated offering with its ‘Data Cloud’, for example data sharing as already used by almost a quarter of its customers. It also supports multi-cloud. As its growth shows, its product is in high demand.

Nevertheless, as some remarked at the time of its IPO, Salesforce and Berkshire Hathaway were arguably the big winners, while retail customers might pay for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.