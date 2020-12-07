The list of compelling investment ideas emerging from the drastic change in our lifestyles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is long and well-documented. Companies such as Peloton Interactive (PTON), Zoom Video Communications (ZM), and Teladoc Health (TDOC) have become household names. Silgan Holdings, Inc. (SLGN), a supplier of packaging solutions for consumer goods products, is most definitely not a household name. However, it has also seen a bump in business in the past two quarters indirectly tied to the coronavirus.

Shares of Silgan plummeted like most every company in March, but then recovered very strongly into mid-October when Q320 (ended 9/30/20) results were announced. Since peaking at $39.60 on October 12th, Silgan’s share price is down almost 15% despite very strong reported Q320 results and an uptake in guidance and consensus 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates.

This disparity presents an opportunity for investors to buy shares.

Q320 Results

Q320 revenue was up 12.7% over the prior year as revenue in each of the company’s three business segments was up from between 4% and 34%. The company cites gains in segment volume of between 10% and 17% as the drivers. The $1.49B revenue for the quarter was a slight beat from the consensus $1.48B.

In the press release announcing Q320 results, company CEO and Chairman Tony Allott said,

Volume gains across all of our businesses have proved lasting, both through the early lockdown stage of the pandemic and as economies opened up again during the summer.”

Gross margin in Q320 was 17.4%, which was 165 bps above the prior year gross margin (15.7%) but 169 bps below the Q220 (ended 6/30/20) margin of 19.1%. The year over year improvement was driven by the increased unit volume which also drove revenue gains. Management pointed to two reasons for the sequential decrease: a selloff of inventory in Q320 which was a reversal of the building of inventory which inflated gross margin in Q220, and also unfavorable pricing from contract renewals done in Q320.

A look at the working capital section of the cash flow statement confirms that Silgan did indeed build its inventory by $148.2M in Q220 and Q120 (ended 3/30/20) which was liquidated in Q320, providing cash flow of $150.6M.

SG&A expense increased as a % of revenue to 6.1% in Q320 from 5.8% in Q319 (ended 9/30/19). This 39 bps increase was due to the inclusion of the SG&A expense of two recent acquisitions (Cobra Plastics and Albea) plus some non-recurring costs related to the acquisitions.

Net other income and expenses offset the increase in Q320 SG&A expense resulting in total operating expenses of $84.3M or 5.7% of revenue, which is unchanged from Q319. Other income in Q320 was $9.7M, and rationalization expense (non-cash charges for plant closings) was $2.5M compared to $4.3M and $3.2M, respectively, in Q319.

Operating income margin improved to 11.7% in Q320 from 10.0% in Q319 due entirely to the 165 bps improvement in gross margin.

Operating cash flow (‘OCF’) margin improved 266 bps in Q320 to 12.2% from 9.6% in Q319. The increase in net income margin to 7.6% from 6.2% in the prior year quarter contributed 143 bps to OCF margin while non-cash charges (depreciation, stock-based compensation and rationalization expense) and working capital changes contributed the remaining 123 bps.

As a % of revenue, Q320 CAPEX was in line with the prior year which resulted in a 255 bps increase in Q320 free cash flow (‘FCF’) to 8.3% of revenue compared to 5.8% in Q319.

Business Segments

An examination of Silgan’s three business segments, namely metal containers, closures, and plastic containers, will provide some context into the company’s revenue and profit dynamics.

Metal containers is the largest business segment, representing approximately 60% of revenue. In Q320, its revenue grew slower than the other segments at 4.2%. This caused its share of total revenue to shrink from 62.3% in Q319 to 57.6% in Q320.

Segment income in metal containers also grew the slowest of the three businesses at 16.5%. As a consequence, the segment’s share of income declined to 52.3% of total segment income (operating income before corporate expenses) from 59.1% in Q319.

The fastest growing segment in Q320 was closures which saw revenue growth of 34.4%. This boosted its share of total revenue to 31.9% from 26.7% in Q319. However, closure segment income growth, which was an impressive 43.3% in Q320, was only second highest.

The segment with the highest segment income growth in Q320 was plastic containers at 92.1%. This came despite revenue growth of just 7.6%. As a share of revenue, the plastic container segment actually declined 50 basis points to 10.5% of the total while its share of total segment income increased from 8.3% in Q319 to 12.1% in Q320.

While all three segments contributed to the strong Q320 revenue and operating income growth, at 12.7% and 31.3%, respectively year over year, the plastics segment stands out as the most significant.

Segment income margin increased a whopping 620 bps in the quarter to 14.0% from 7.8% in Q319. This improvement in margin far outpaced the 110 bps improvement in metal containers segment margin (11.0% vs. 9.9%) and the 80 bps improvement in closures segment margin (13.5% vs. 12.7%).

On a dollar basis, plastic container revenue increased $11.1M in Q320 which represents about 7% of the $167.2M increase in total revenue. However, despite being less than 11% of revenue in Q320, the plastic container segment contributed $10.5M or 24% of the $43.3M increase in total segment income due to its very significant improvement in income margin.

In aggregate, increased unit volume drove results in all three segments with favorable foreign exchange rates, favorable product mix, two recent acquisitions (in the closures segment), strength in certain consumer food and hygiene markets (in the plastic containers segment), and new customer wins each contributing to the various segments.

The pass-through to customers of lower raw materials costs offset these growth drivers, as did a less favorable product mix in the metal containers segment.

Covid-19-induced trends toward at-home food consumption and the shift in timing from the first half of the year to Q320 of certain restaurant associated volumes was a major part of the rise in unit volumes, particularly in the metal containers segment.

Acquisitions

"And so I think where we land on that ultimately is that you can't ignore that the equity market wants growth and that we've got to be growth driven...We've got a catalyst already in our business, which is the Albea (acquisition).”

This quote from the Q320 call illustrates the motivation for Silgan’s acquisition strategy which included two transactions in 2020, one transaction before and one transaction during the pandemic.

On February 4th, Silgan acquired injection-molded plastic closures manufacturer Cobra Plastics, Inc. Cobra makes a variety of consumer products but focuses on the aerosol overcap market.

Silgan anticipates an integration of Cobra’s overcap product with its aerosol actuators and dispensing systems.

After the Cobra transaction, Silgan made a much larger acquisition whose integration the company has described as ‘mission-critical.’ On June 1st, Silgan completed the purchase of Albea Group for $900M.

Albea had $395M of revenue in 2019 (more than 13x the $30M of sales by Cobra) which implies a multiple of 2.3x revenue. Albea supplies highly engineered pumps, sprayers and foam dispensing solutions primarily to the beauty and personal care markets.

On the Q320 call, management disclosed that the integration of Albea in the midst of the coronavirus has been a challenge both in terms of coordinating without direct human contact, and also because of the impact on Albea’s beauty and personal care lines from Covid.

These challenges drove the closures segment’s lagging margin improvement (80 bps vs. 120 bps for metal containers and 610 bps for plastic containers) despite showing the strongest revenue growth in Q320.

Guidance and Consensus

Leading up to the Q320 earnings announcement, consensus EPS estimates were $2.83 and $2.86 for 2020 and 2021, respectively, which translate to forward P/Es of about 13.5x for each. Subsequent to the Q320 earnings release on October 21st, 2020 and 2021 consensus EPS estimates had been raised to $2.88 and $2.89, respectively. The forward P/E declined to just 12.6x for 2020 due to the higher EPS and lower share price. Likewise, the forward P/E for 2021 declined to 12.6x.

Currently, with shares trading around $34, the 2020 P/E is 11.5x and the 2021 P/E is down to 11.2x. The consensus EPS has risen to $2.96 for 2020 and $3.04 for 2021.

The upward trajectory of consensus EPS estimates follows the guidance which Silgan has given. Specifically, the guidance for 2020 adjusted EPS was increased in Q220 by 15.6% at the midpoint to a range of $2.70-$2.85 from a range of $2.30-$2.50 given in the previous quarter.

The guidance for 2020 adjusted EPS was increased again by 6.1% at the midpoint from Q220 to Q320. The guidance given for 2020 adjusted EPS was increased and tightened in Q320 to between $2.92 and $2.97.

Silgan has not yet given guidance for 2021, but on the Q320 call stated,

We're not necessarily saying we sell exactly the same amount of cans next year. Again, we had a pre-buy surge that happened early in this. And so we don't know that, that will be the case and we're not assuming that will be the case. We are assuming that some of the strong demand we're seeing is lasting, certainly lasting through 2021.”

The Takeaway

Many investment ideas have emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic due to fundamental changes in how we engage in business, healthcare, and home life.

Many of these ideas have become household names but Silgan is not an obvious candidate for reaping the benefits from our new normal. However, Silgan has been an indirect beneficiary of the changing landscape in the past two quarters.

Silgan’s share price is down almost 15% from its October peak despite very strong reported Q320 results and an increase in guidance and consensus 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates. Shares are now trading at a very modest valuation for a company with Silgan’s growth potential as the economy begins to emerge from the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.