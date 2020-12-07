In sum, the company is approaching fair value, making it a good time to consider taking some profit.

The stock still trades below comps and its historical average on a per earnings basis, but is well above both on a per sales basis.

Sales have grown by double digits in the first half of the year, and margins continue to be a bright spot for the company.

Crown Crafts' stock is up considerably since April lows and is currently trading at a multiyear high.

Knowing when to sell is just as difficult as deciding when to buy. Having been a long time investor in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and experiencing first-hand the vicissitudes that come with owning the stock over the past several years, from peak to trough, this stock offers investors opportunity after opportunity to buy low and sell high while earning a handsome dividend in the holding period. And, with the stock trading at a multiyear high and close to fair value, based on fundamentals and price metrics, it is a good time to contemplate taking some profit at these levels.

Stock Performance

Crown Crafts' stock has been on a tear since the market crashed this past spring, rising nearly 88 percent since its April nadir.

Data by YCharts

And, since reporting FY'21 Q2 earnings in early November, the stock is now trading at multiyear highs. The last time Crown Crafts traded above $7.50 a share was in early 2017, just as the company was feeling the impact from the Toys"R"Us liquidation and pediatricians' recommendation to parents to cease placing objects such as bumpers and pillows in the crib - also referred to "naked crib".

Data by YCharts

Now, with the stock returning to levels not seen in years, it is worthwhile to understand the driver behind this momentum.

Company Performance

Sales

Like many other retailers, Crown Crafts' sales jumped this year as parents decided to spruce up the nursery while stuck at home through the pandemic. The company's Bedding, Blankets, & Accessories segment, which captures nursery decór and direct-to-consumer sales, has seen sales rise nearly 28 percent for the first half of FY'21 compared to the same year-ago period.

Source: Crown Crafts' SEC filings and Author's analysis

However, sales in the segment are still well below levels Crown Crafts experienced pre-naked cribbing (before FY'17, see below chart). But with sales way up this year at many Big Box retailers (the company's largest customer base), potentially more federal relief on the way, and the since-acquired ability to sell direct-to-consumer through its Carousel Design subsidiary, Crown Crafts may once again reach $15 million plus in quarterly segment sales during the back half of this year.

Source: Crown Crafts' SEC filings and Author's analysis

Margins

Crown Crafts' margin profile has been a bright spot for the company for several quarters. Management continues to do an excellent job managing inventory, negotiating pricing with retailers, controlling administrative and marketing expenses, and optimizing its tax strategy, which have all driven margin improvement down the entire P&L.

Source: Crown Crafts' SEC filings and Author's analysis

Balance Sheet and use of cash

One of the most appealing things about Crown Crafts is management's use of leverage and cash. The company seldom carries a debt balance, and when management deems it prudent to add leverage, it pays back the debt post haste. Currently, the only long-term debt on the balance sheet is a $1 million Paycheck Protection Program loan that is expected to be forgiven later this fiscal year.

Regarding cash, the company generates more than enough to support its 8¢ quarterly dividend. And when the cash balance gets high enough, historically, the company issues a special dividend.

Source: Crown Crafts' SEC filings and Author's analysis

It is notable, however, that management did suspend the payment of its quarterly dividend earlier this year due to the uncertainty around the pandemic. With that said, the company has since restored its ordinary dividend and also announced a one-time special dividend of 25¢ to be paid in addition to the third quarter's dividend.

Considering the foregoing discussion, it is not surprising that Crown Crafts has experienced an appreciable increase in its stock price over the past several months. Next, the discussion turns to whether the stock has more upside considering historical performance and market comps.

Valuation

Based on Crown Crafts' historical P/E ratio, the company's stock price still has considerable upside before the valuation starts to look frothy. The ten-year historical average P/E for the company is approximately 12.5x. Currently, the company is trading under that figure, sitting at approximately 10.6x. Assuming the company reverts to the historical mean, Crown Crafts' stock should be trading around $9.10 per share, an upside of roughly 15 percent.

Data by YCharts

However, when using P/S to estimate the company's market valuation Crown Crafts is currently trading at a premium compared to the historical average. The ten-year historical average P/S is approximately 0.8x, while the company is currently trading at roughly 1.0x. This metric suggests it is a good time to start trimming or perhaps even exiting a position in Crown Crafts.

Data by YCharts

And market comps tell a similar story. Just as the company trades below its historical P/E, it is also trading below its peers, although by a much wider margin. Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) are both trading over 20x TTM earnings while Crown Crafts trades at 10.5x.

Data by YCharts

But when comparing Crown Crafts to peers using P/S, the company is well above the mean. The only company trading at a higher multiple than Crown Crafts is Carter's at 1.2x P/S.

Considering these metrics in aggregate, the stock appears to be approaching fair value. That said, with sales and margins both growing in the first half of this year and a restored dividend, Crown Crafts could continue to climb. Therefore, it is recommended not to completely exit a position in the company but use the recent appreciation in the stock price to take, at least some, profit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.