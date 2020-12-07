The 90 Stock Rose Portfolio Happy High Value November Review With Buy Evaluation

November portfolio value is happily back up to the January high, including dividends and other additions with yield now 4.76%.
17 transactions include 4 sells and 2 additions taking the portfolio to a nice and even total of 90 stocks; all is discussed and prices revealed.
Dividend income is up 5.17% compared to October/November 2019 and up 1.6% from July/August 2020 and on track to increase by 3.8% for 2021.
The portfolio is listed using current price/earnings “P/E” compared to the past 10 years for under valuation evaluation and revealing possible purchase candidates.
The 90 Stock Rose Portfolio
The October update found here explains the basis for the portfolio and provides an alphabetical listing with numerous quality metrics shown for the then 92 stocks. The November transactions section that follows will reveal and discuss all changes; including selling 2 bonds, 2 stocks, and adding 2 new financial sector stocks, adding to 8 existing positions and trimming 2 energy positions. The portfolio goal is to increase defensive income and an evaluation by P/E helps make some of the transaction decisions, at least for valuation easier for me. I wish to share it in the following 2 alphabetical stock ticker listings. Bonds, fixed preferred stocks, and funds were not included as no evaluation metrics were available for those using Chuck Carnevale FastGraphs "FG" service to which I subscribe.
Evaluation Lists
List #1 shows 58 common stocks that have price/earnings statistics "P/E" available.
List #2 shows 22 RICs or regulated investment companies, using price/funds from operations "P/FFO" where available.
Sector abbreviations are as follows:
H-C = healthcare
Com-T = Communications/ telecom
Tech = technology
Ind = Industrial
Ute = Utility
Cons-S = Consumer staple
C-Dis = Consumer discretionary
Tech-Fin= technology financial
Fin = Financial
Undervaluation candidates have the stock name and current 1-year P/E number in bold meaning it is lower than the 10-year value.
Current price per share on December 1 is shown as it was used for the "P/E" by "FG".
List #3 is a summation of the qualifying 21, also including current dividend and yield.
List #4 reveals 4 stocks that seem to be fairly valued.
List #1
Common Stock - 58
|Type/
|(Article)
|Company
|12-1
|12-1
|10 yr
|Sector
|Ticker
|Name
|Pr/Sh
|P/E
|P/E
|H-C
|(ABBV)
|AbbVie
|104.58
|10.1
|10.8
|H-C
|(AMGN)
|Amgen
|222.04
|13.9
|13.7
|Tech
|(AVGO)
|Broadcom
|401.58
|18
|13.8
|Com-T
|(BCE)
|BCE - Canada
|43.36
|18.7
|15.1
|H-C
|(BMY)
|Bristol-Myers
|62.4
|10
|19.4
|H-C
|(CAH)
|Cardinal Health
|54.59
|9.7
|13.8
|Ind
|(CMI)
|Cummins
|231.17
|19.8
|14.5
|Tech
|(CSCO)
|Cisco
|43.02
|13.5
|13.2
|H-C
|(CVS)
|CVS Health
|67.79
|9.2
|14.1
|Energy
|(CVX)
|Chevron
|87.18
|235
|17
|Ute
|(D)
|Dominion
|78.49
|21.8
|18.5
|Ute
|(DUK)
|Duke Energy
|92.66
|18.2
|16.3
|Energy
|(ENB)
|Enbridge
|31.21
|16.3
|23.4
|Industrl
|(GD)
|General Dynamics
|143.03
|13.4
|14.1
|Cons-S
|(GIS)
|General Mills
|60.82
|16.8
|17.2
|C-Dis
|(GPC)
|Genuine Parts
|98.37
|18.9
|18.4
|C-Dis
|(HD)
|Home Depot
|277.41
|24
|20.7
|Energy
|(HMLP)
|Hoegh LNG
|13.32
|8.77
|na
|Cons-S
|(HSY)
|Hershey
|147.89
|23.9
|22.6
|Tech
|(INTC)
|Intel
|48.35
|9.9
|12.65
|H-C
|(JNJ)
|Johnson & Johnson
|144.68
|17.95
|15.7
|Cons-S
|(KHC)
|Kraft Heinz
|32.94
|11.7
|na
|H-C
|(KMB)
|Kimberly-Clark
|139.31
|18.4
|17.7
|Energy
|(KNOP)
|KNOT Offshore
|14.61
|8.7
|na
|Cons-S
|(KO)
|Coca-Cola
|51.6
|27
|20.7
|Industrl
|(LMT)
|Lockheed Martin
|365
|15
|15
|Material
|(LYB)
|LyondellBasell
|85.1
|16.9
|9.7
|Tech-Fin
|(MA)
|Mastercard
|336.51
|52.2
|27
|C-Dis
|(MCD)
|McDonald's
|217.44
|34.2
|20.2
|Cons-S
|(MDLZ)
|Mondelez
|57.45
|22.3
|19.5
|Finance
|(MET)
|MetLife
|46.17
|8.2
|9.3
|Ute
|(MGEE)
|MGE Energy
|68.67
|25.8
|21.8
|Industrl
|(MMM)
|3M
|172.73
|20
|19
|Cons-S
|(MO)
|Altria
|39.83
|9.1
|15.9
|H-C
|(MRK)
|Merck
|80.39
|13.6
|13.9
|Fin-Bank
|(NYCB)
|NY Community Bancorp
|9.69
|10.9
|14.3
|Cons-S
|(PEP)
|PepsiCo
|144.23
|26.2
|19.4
|H-C
|(PFE)
|Pfizer
|38.31
|13.8
|12.4
|Cons-S
|(PM)
|Philip Morris
|75.75
|14.8
|16.8
|Energy
|(NYSE:RDS.B)
|Royal Dutch Shell
|32.45
|19.9
|12.7
|Cons-S
|(SJM)
|J. M. Smucker
|117.2
|13.3
|16.7
|Ute
|(SO)
|Southern Company
|59.85
|18.8
|16.3
|Com-T
|(T)
|AT&T
|28.75
|9
|13.1
|Cons-S
|(TAP)
|Molson Coor
|46
|10.7
|14.9
|H-C
|(TEVA)
|Teva
|9.51
|3.8
|8.3
|Energy
|(TGP)
|Teekay LNG
|11.85
|4.9
|15.5
|Cons-S
|(TGT)
|Target
|179.53
|20.8
|15.1
|Industrl
|(UNP)
|Union Pacific
|204.08
|25.6
|18.1
|Tech-Fin
|(V)
|Visa
|210.35
|41.2
|26.6
|Com-T
|(VIAC)
|ViacomCBS Inc
|35.28
|8.2
|15.3
|Energy
|(VLO)
|Valero
|53.77
|na
|11.5
|Com-T
|(VOD)
|Vodafone
|16.58
|21.7
|21
|Com-T
|(VZ)
|Verizon
|60.41
|12.5
|14.6
|H-C
|(WBA)
|Walgreen Boots Alliance
|38.01
|8
|14
|Ute
|(WEC)
|WEC Energy
|94.95
|25.4
|18.2
|Ute
|(XEL)
|Xcel Energy
|67.36
|24.3
|17.1
|Energy
|(XOM)
|Exxon Mobil
|38.13
|na
|17.3
|Etf/Engy
|(AMLP)
|Alerian MLP ETF
|24.99
|na
List #2
RICs and stocks with unavailable "P/Es" - 22
None of the RICs are included in the qualifying lists, some are exceedingly cheap, and are in bold. However, your own further due diligence would be required and caution is advised especially with many of these.
|Type/
|(Article)
|Company
|12-1
|12-1
|10 yr
|Sector
|Ticker
|Name
|Pr/Sh
|P/FFO
|P/FFO
|Fin-BDC
|(ARCC)
|Ares Capital
|16.48
|11.7
|11.9
|Fin Etf
|(ARDC)
|Ares Bond Fund
|13.52
|RE
|(CXW)
|CoreCivic
|7.09
|7.5
|9.6
|RE
|(BPYU)
|Brookfield Property
|15.67
|BDC
|(CGBD)
|TCP BDC
|10.86
|RE
|(CLNY)
|Colony Capital
|4.32
|8.52
|9.7 (5y)
|Industrl
|(CVA)
|Covanta
|12.4
|RE
|(EPR)
|EPR
|36.02
|11.7
|13.7
|Industrl
|(FTAI)
|Fortress
|20.87
|BDC
|(FSK)
|FS KKR Capital
|17.82
|RE
|(GEO)
|GEO Group
|9.45
|8.9
|10.4
|Fin- Fund
|(IFN)
|India Fund
|18.56
|RE
|(IRM)
|Iron Mountain
|27.5
|14
|12.9
|RE
|(MAC)
|Macerich
|10
|9.2
|16
|BDC
|(NMFC)
|New Mountain Finance
|11.99
|RE
|(NNN)
|National Retail Prop
|37.7
|18.9
|18.3
|Energy
|(OXY)
|Occidental
|15.76
|BDC
|(PFLT)
|PennantPark Floating
|10.43
|RE
|(SPG)
|Simon Property
|82.57
|13.1
|17.4
|BDC
|(TCPC)
|Blackstone TCP
|11.85
|mREIT
|(TWO)
|Two Harbors
|6.24
|RE
|(VTR)
|Ventas
|47.91
|14.7
|15.6
List #3
Undervaluation Qualifying Candidates - 21
|Company
|12-1
|12-1
|2020
|2020
|Name
|Pr/Sh
|P/E
|Div
|YIELD
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|104.58
|10.1
|4.72
|4.50%
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers
|62.4
|10
|1.8
|2.90%
|CAH
|Cardinal Health
|54.59
|9.7
|1.94
|3.60%
|CVS
|CVS Health
|67.79
|9.2
|2
|3.00%
|ENB
|Enbridge
|31.21
|16.3
|2.44
|7.80%
|GD
|General Dynamics
|143.03
|13.4
|4.32
|3.00%
|GIS
|General Mills
|60.82
|16.8
|1.98
|3.30%
|INTC
|Intel
|48.35
|9.9
|1.32
|2.70%
|MET
|Met Life
|46.17
|8.2
|1.82
|3.90%
|MO
|Altria
|39.83
|9.1
|3.38
|8.50%
|MRK
|Merck
|80.39
|13.6
|2.44
|3.00%
|NYCB
|NY Comm BanC
|9.69
|10.9
|0.68
|7.00%
|MO
|Philip Morris
|75.75
|14.8
|4.68
|6.20%
|SJM
|J. M. Smucker
|117.2
|13.3
|3.52
|3.00%
|T
|ATT
|28.75
|9
|2.08
|7.20%
|TAP
|Molson Coor BC
|46
|10.7
|susp
|0.00%
|TEVA
|Teva
|9.51
|3.8
|0
|0.00%
|TGP
|Teekay LNG
|11.85
|4.9
|0.94
|7.90%
|VIAC
|ViacomCBS Inc
|35.28
|8.2
|0.96
|2.70%
|VZ
|Verizon
|60.41
|12.5
|2.46
|4.10%
|WBA
|Walgreen BA
|38.01
|8
|1.83
|4.80%
Some of these were bought and prices recorded in the November transaction chart following in the article.
List #4
Fair Value or almost equal "P/Es" for 10 years - 4
|FAIR Value
|AMGN
|Amgen
|222.04
|13.9
|6.4
|2.90%
|CSCO
|Cisco
|43.02
|13.5
|1.43
|3.30%
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin
|365
|15
|9.8
|2.70%
|VOD
|Vodafone
|16.58
|21.7
|0.96
|5.80%
I did buy some of these qualifying fair value candidates. Please see the November transaction section for the prices paid.
Portfolio Value: GREEN, green, green.
November was amazing and really popped the market and brought my October values up easily by ~10.4%. Portfolio value, year to date, or from the January high, is ahead now by 0.42% even with November 30th being a red down day of 1%. I say "AMAZING" again, it was a real wonderful fun and green $ month. I keep my fingers crossed that this switch to or into value stocks and some energy, especially MLPs, will continue. December also seems to be green and retaining gains. I did make some changes in some energy already as is shown in the transaction section. With the higher portfolio valuation, yield is down to 4.76%. As much as I love the higher value, the real focus is income, which is also doing fabulously even with all the dividend cuts/suspensions this portfolio and especially the RICs have taken.
Portfolio Income - $$$
The RICs have suffered dividend cuts and I must say, the income is still performing quite fabulously. Income for October/November was up 5.17% from 2019 and up 1.6% from July/August of Q3 2020. The 2 months were merged to keep like type dividends and distributions in the same focus for comparison, such as bonds that only pay only 2x each year. The changes and sells have recently given me more cash, now at ~3.6%, which is quite high and good for me; I am liking it. The plan is to use the cash opportunistically for defensive income value buys of quality dividend-paying stocks and perhaps more bond ideas.
November Dividends - 21 companies paid
The list below shows dividends by date received and miscellaneous information such as:
- 1 raise and 1 cut.
- 4 stocks pay monthly.
- A generic spin off stock from Pfizer called Viatris (VTRS), providing 0.124 shares for each share of it. The new dividend status for either of these stocks is unknown for 2021 and could be interesting.
- NNN bought last month and NYCB just bought this month provided first payments.
|Pd Date
|STOCK
|STOCK
|Dividend
|Misc Info
|Monthly
|Name
|Ticker
|/ share
|NOV
|STOCK
|2
|Pennant Floating
|PFLT
|0.095
|pays monthly
|2
|Bristol-Myers
|BMY
|0.45
|2
|CVS Healthcare
|CVS
|0.5
|Frozen @$2/year
|2
|General Mills
|GIS
|0.51
|Was .49
|2
|AT&T
|T
|0.52
|next raise Feb
|2
|Verizon
|VZ
|0.6275
|Was .615
|9
|Mastercard
|MA
|0.4
|10
|DNP Select Fund
|DNP
|0.065
|monthly pay
|13
|CEQ Pref
|CEQP.PR
|0.2111
|13
|General Dynamics
|GD
|1.1
|13
|Hoegh MLP
|HMLP
|0.44
|13
|KNOT Offshore
|KNOP
|0.52
|13
|Teekay LNG
|TGP
|0.25
|16
|MTBC pref
|MTBCP
|0.2292
|monthly payer
|16
|AbbVie
|ABBV
|1.18
|Feb raise to 1.30
|16
|National Retail
|NNN
|0.52
|just raised a bit
|17
|NY Comm BanCorp
|NYCB
|0.17
|17
|Viatris
|VTRS
|.124sh/PFE
|share; spin off
|19
|Alerian MLP Fund
|AMLP
|0.71 cut
|Was .75
|30
|Ares Bond Fund
|ARDC
|0.0975
|monthly pay
|30
|Fortress
|FTAI
|0.33
November Transactions - 17
8 add on - to existing positions
The "P/E" evaluation list, which I used added to normal due diligence and gave me some really extraordinarily undervalued buys. They are shown in the list along with dividend yield. Discussion follows the chart and each type of transaction.
Abbreviations used in the chart:
Div = Dividend
Yld = Yield
Pd = Paid
TA = Trading alert
WoF = Wheel of Fortune, service by The Fortune Teller
|NOV
|Buys
|Sector
|Stock Name
|Ticker
|Price $
|Misc Info
|Misc Info
|Add On
|Healthcare
|Cardinal Health
|CAH
|46.3
|1.94 div = 4.2%
|averaged down
|Add On
|energy
|Enbridge
|ENB
|27.46
|2.44 Div = 8.9%
|too cheap to ignore
|Add On
|Tech
|Cisco
|CSCO
|37.02
|1.43 Div= 3.9%
|Pleasing for tech
|Add On
|Triple Net RE
|National Retail
|NNN
|33.19
|2.08 Div = 6.3%
|Fair value for sure
|Add On
|Telecom
|BCE - Canada
|BCE
|40.5
|2.45 Div = 6% yield
|Nice and cheap
|Add On
|Storage RE
|Iron Mountain
|IRM
|25.96
|2.47 Div = 9.5% yld
|averaged down
|Add On
|Healthcare
|Merck
|MRK
|80.29
|2.44 Div = 3% yld
|Fair value
|Add On
|Healthcare
|Amgen
|AMGN
|220.98
|6.40 Div = 2.9% yld
|quality fair value
|NEW
|Sector
|Stock Name
|Ticker
|Price $
|Misc Info
|Misc Info
|Fin-Bank
|Financial
|NY Comm Bancorp
|NYCB
|8.88 ave
|68c Div = 7.7% yld
|WoF idea TA 7.87
|Internatn'l
|Financial ETF
|India Fund
|IFN
|18.68
|~$2 Div = 10.7% yld
|WoF TA 16.83
|SOLD
|Sector/type
|Stock Name
|Ticker
|Price $
|Misc Info
|Misc Info
|All gone
|Energy
|Delek US Holdings
|DK
|13.99
|Pd 11.72 WoF idea
|Div Susp /Nice profit
|All gone
|Fixed Bond
|Fluor Corp B 3.5%
|FLR Bond
|97.86
|Pd 78.1 WoF idea
|Nice profit + dividends
|All gone
|Fixed Bond
|Meredith 6.875%
|MDP bond
|98.97
|Pd 84.27 WoF idea
|Nice profit + dividends
|All gone
|Telecom
|Meredith Corp
|MDP
|20.84
|Pd 21.02
|Div Susp/ out near cost
|Trim
|Energy MLP
|Hoegh MLP
|HMLP
|14.06
|Had too much
|Profit and keep cheap
|Trim
|Energy
|Chevron
|CVX
|94.68
|Tax loss ~$20/sh
|Keeping Roth shares
2 Trims
Energy stocks, got the trims, as I own too much energy.
- Hoegh, LNG Partners LP owns shipping storage and transport and is doing very well. I trimmed and got on average of ~$14, near fair value and this is a nice 12.5% yield. I took nice profits on the most expensive shares, keeping cheap ones with a cost of $9.65 which I love and thank The Fortune Teller for suggesting the buy at those low levels. The dividend is $1.76 giving my cheap shares a huge dividend yield of 18+%.
- Chevron is finally rising in price and it was time to divest out of some IOCs /integrated oil companies. It hit ~$95, quite high last week, and yet still a loss on my most expensive shares in the taxable account. Taking the tax loss will counter some gains and if I can say happily, I did not take too huge a loss, just some. Watch for me to do another tax loss harvest on some XOM shares in the taxable next month. I believe no matter what is said today by management, they will need to cut the dividend in 2021.
4 Sells
The chart above shows the facts, but I will elaborate a bit on my reasoning.
Delek US Holdings:
This was new about 2 months ago and I was waiting for the first dividend. Guess what? It got suspended. The outlook is still positive for the stock and the price amazingly rose up quite nicely. I saw profits on the shares, making $2.20 on each share sold. The dividend had been $1.24, so selling seemed to be a profitable outcome. I will watch it as I still rather like the company, but sometimes just making $ is perfectly fine with me and I have moved on.
Meredith Corporation:
Meredith is a media and publishing company that took on a lot of unwise debt and then a dividend suspension made it hard for me to own. I saw the exit at ~ $20.84 close to my cost of $21.02. It will probably do just fine, but it will take time, and more than I want to give, so I said, bye-bye.
FLR and MDP Bonds:
The facts are on the chart and quick profits were made and even some nice interest payments received. I have never owned bonds for just buying and selling for the price and The Fortune Teller/TFT seems to excel at this method. Great TA purchase prices and TA sell price allowed me to learn a lot. Thank You! WoF and TFT.
2 New - Financial sector
Financials were not really exactly what I was looking for but I sure did like these.
New York Community Bancorp:
This is a bank stock that has been meeting and beating estimates. I also like the "FG" estimates and its future outlook. The WoF had a TA as shown in the chart of $7.87 and that was easily 8.2%. I did buy then but since have added more to average out at $8.88 and 7.7% yield. The price is the black line on the chart below which looks to have bottomed for at least now and earnings look on the rise and I like that.
The first "FG" chart below shows diluted earnings, followed by an adjusted earnings chart. They both look good and have rising valuations. It probably has a locked 68c dividend which is a nice 6.8% yield at the current price of $10.
The black line is the price, white line dividend payments, and blue line the normal P/E. The dark green area shows earnings that easily covers the dividend with a decreasing payout ratio because of the frozen dividend.
The charts do show its troubled past and price decline, but I do like these charts very much and of course, it was an idea of a trusted investment service I believe in. The forecasting chart also looks very enticing. It trades at a blended P/E of 11.2 and normal is 15.35. It also is on my P/E candidate qualifying lists. Its 10-yr P/E was 14.3, so it has room to grow in price and hold its dividend along the way.
India Fund:
The India Fund is a foreign banking CEF/closed-end fund run by Aberdeen and has headquarters in Singapore. It mostly deals in mortgages and refinancing. The future seems to be good for India and its people, so I liked the idea of this one. I got it a bit late, gosh it started climbing in price quickly after WoF issued the trading alert @ 16.86. I paid more, but it does have a higher price target and net asset valuation, so I was comfortable buying where I did. The dividend seems to be variable each quarter, but generally stays around $1.84 per year with a quite high yield of ~9.9% at the price I paid of $18.68. This seems almost too good to be true and I am waiting for the first payment which happens next year in January. It seems to have a strange schedule that I have yet to learn, but believe the ex-date is sometime this month, which the broker is not showing as yet. This idea comes from the WoF, and I would never have found it on my own. Here's to a good future for it and India.
Summary and Goals Met
The transactions and goals for the portfolio were used to continue to build defensive position income.
It is not an easy task to move a huge portfolio in any direction, but I try and will always look for good value.
The following is a list of sectors and how the % portfolio value and income is divided among them.
The first 5 sectors listed are where I am trying to build safer quality income.
|2020
|2021
|# of stocks
|Sector
|PInc %
|PV
|12
|Con-S
|11.1%
|13.4%
|11.2%
|10
|H-Care
|10.8%
|18.5%
|13.9%
|5
|C-Tele
|8.3%
|8.5%
|9.7%
|7
|Ute
|8.8%
|11.9%
|8.8%
|2
|Fix-Bond
|0.5%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|C/Opt
|x
|3.6%
|Total
|39.5%
|56.9%
|44.8%
|5
|Tech
|2.4%
|5.9%
|2.4%
|3
|Con-D
|1.7%
|3.3%
|7
|Ind
|3.8%
|6.8%
|1
|Mat
|1.6%
|1.9%
|3
|Fin
|0.1%
|0.1%
|11
|Enrgy
|15.2%
|7.4%
|7
|Fix-Pr
|6.4%
|3.8%
|8.1%
|10
|RE
|8.3%
|6.3%
|8
|RIC-misc
|16.1%
|7.2%
|Sold
|4.8%
|x
|90
|TOT
|100%
|99.7%
So far, so good at 44.8% and moving up to near 45% for 2021 from under 40% this year.
None of the ~ 3.6% cash/options is included in the 2021 forecast and it will raise it up to near the 50% goal.
Slow and sure will get me there along with quality and value buying, and being strict about the goals.
Happy Investing!
Source: pexels.com
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all as you celebrate, stay healthy and enjoy your lives.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Longl 90 stocks mentioned or listed in past articles after selling the 4 mentioned and any new ones purchased and discussed in the current article. I belong to the subscription service: Wheel of Fortune with The Fortune Teller and iREIT with Brad Thomas. Any stock mentioned is what I have done on my own and not meant for anyone to copy or do and or even have similar results. I do give thanks to the services for excellent and interesting learning experiences. Happy Investing!