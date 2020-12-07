The 90 Stock Rose Portfolio Happy High Value November Review With Buy Evaluation

The portfolio is listed using current price/earnings “P/E” compared to the past 10 years for under valuation evaluation and revealing possible purchase candidates.

Dividend income is up 5.17% compared to October/November 2019 and up 1.6% from July/August 2020 and on track to increase by 3.8% for 2021.

17 transactions include 4 sells and 2 additions taking the portfolio to a nice and even total of 90 stocks; all is discussed and prices revealed.

November portfolio value is happily back up to the January high, including dividends and other additions with yield now 4.76%.

The 90 Stock Rose Portfolio

The October update found here explains the basis for the portfolio and provides an alphabetical listing with numerous quality metrics shown for the then 92 stocks. The November transactions section that follows will reveal and discuss all changes; including selling 2 bonds, 2 stocks, and adding 2 new financial sector stocks, adding to 8 existing positions and trimming 2 energy positions. The portfolio goal is to increase defensive income and an evaluation by P/E helps make some of the transaction decisions, at least for valuation easier for me. I wish to share it in the following 2 alphabetical stock ticker listings. Bonds, fixed preferred stocks, and funds were not included as no evaluation metrics were available for those using Chuck Carnevale FastGraphs "FG" service to which I subscribe.

Evaluation Lists

List #1 shows 58 common stocks that have price/earnings statistics "P/E" available.

List #2 shows 22 RICs or regulated investment companies, using price/funds from operations "P/FFO" where available.

Sector abbreviations are as follows:

H-C = healthcare

Com-T = Communications/ telecom

Tech = technology

Ind = Industrial

Ute = Utility

Cons-S = Consumer staple

C-Dis = Consumer discretionary

Tech-Fin= technology financial

Fin = Financial

Undervaluation candidates have the stock name and current 1-year P/E number in bold meaning it is lower than the 10-year value.

Current price per share on December 1 is shown as it was used for the "P/E" by "FG".

List #3 is a summation of the qualifying 21, also including current dividend and yield.

List #4 reveals 4 stocks that seem to be fairly valued.

List #1

Common Stock - 58

Type/ (Article) Company 12-1 12-1 10 yr Sector Ticker Name Pr/Sh P/E P/E H-C (ABBV) AbbVie 104.58 10.1 10.8 H-C (AMGN) Amgen 222.04 13.9 13.7 Tech (AVGO) Broadcom 401.58 18 13.8 Com-T (BCE) BCE - Canada 43.36 18.7 15.1 H-C (BMY) Bristol-Myers 62.4 10 19.4 H-C (CAH) Cardinal Health 54.59 9.7 13.8 Ind (CMI) Cummins 231.17 19.8 14.5 Tech (CSCO) Cisco 43.02 13.5 13.2 H-C (CVS) CVS Health 67.79 9.2 14.1 Energy (CVX) Chevron 87.18 235 17 Ute (D) Dominion 78.49 21.8 18.5 Ute (DUK) Duke Energy 92.66 18.2 16.3 Energy (ENB) Enbridge 31.21 16.3 23.4 Industrl (GD) General Dynamics 143.03 13.4 14.1 Cons-S (GIS) General Mills 60.82 16.8 17.2 C-Dis (GPC) Genuine Parts 98.37 18.9 18.4 C-Dis (HD) Home Depot 277.41 24 20.7 Energy (HMLP) Hoegh LNG 13.32 8.77 na Cons-S (HSY) Hershey 147.89 23.9 22.6 Tech (INTC) Intel 48.35 9.9 12.65 H-C (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 144.68 17.95 15.7 Cons-S (KHC) Kraft Heinz 32.94 11.7 na H-C (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 139.31 18.4 17.7 Energy (KNOP) KNOT Offshore 14.61 8.7 na Cons-S (KO) Coca-Cola 51.6 27 20.7 Industrl (LMT) Lockheed Martin 365 15 15 Material (LYB) LyondellBasell 85.1 16.9 9.7 Tech-Fin (MA) Mastercard 336.51 52.2 27

C-Dis (MCD) McDonald's 217.44 34.2 20.2 Cons-S (MDLZ) Mondelez 57.45 22.3 19.5 Finance (MET) MetLife 46.17 8.2 9.3 Ute (MGEE) MGE Energy 68.67 25.8 21.8 Industrl (MMM) 3M 172.73 20 19 Cons-S (MO) Altria 39.83 9.1 15.9 H-C (MRK) Merck 80.39 13.6 13.9 Fin-Bank (NYCB) NY Community Bancorp 9.69 10.9 14.3 Cons-S (PEP) PepsiCo 144.23 26.2 19.4 H-C (PFE) Pfizer 38.31 13.8 12.4 Cons-S (PM) Philip Morris 75.75 14.8 16.8 Energy (NYSE: RDS.B Royal Dutch Shell 32.45 19.9 12.7 Cons-S (SJM) J. M. Smucker 117.2 13.3 16.7 Ute (SO) Southern Company 59.85 18.8 16.3 Com-T (T) AT&T 28.75 9 13.1 Cons-S (TAP) Molson Coor 46 10.7 14.9 H-C (TEVA) Teva 9.51 3.8 8.3 Energy (TGP) Teekay LNG 11.85 4.9 15.5 Cons-S (TGT) Target 179.53 20.8 15.1 Industrl (UNP) Union Pacific 204.08 25.6 18.1 Tech-Fin (V) Visa 210.35 41.2 26.6 Com-T (VIAC) ViacomCBS Inc 35.28 8.2 15.3 Energy (VLO) Valero 53.77 na 11.5 Com-T (VOD) Vodafone 16.58 21.7 21 Com-T (VZ) Verizon 60.41 12.5 14.6 H-C (WBA) Walgreen Boots Alliance 38.01 8 14 Ute (WEC) WEC Energy 94.95 25.4 18.2 Ute (XEL) Xcel Energy 67.36 24.3 17.1 Energy (XOM) Exxon Mobil 38.13 na 17.3 Etf/Engy (AMLP) Alerian MLP ETF 24.99 na

List #2

RICs and stocks with unavailable "P/Es" - 22

None of the RICs are included in the qualifying lists, some are exceedingly cheap, and are in bold. However, your own further due diligence would be required and caution is advised especially with many of these.

Type/ (Article) Company 12-1 12-1 10 yr Sector Ticker Name Pr/Sh P/FFO P/FFO Fin-BDC (ARCC) Ares Capital 16.48 11.7 11.9 Fin Etf (ARDC) Ares Bond Fund 13.52 RE (CXW) CoreCivic 7.09 7.5 9.6 RE (BPYU) Brookfield Property 15.67 BDC (CGBD) TCP BDC 10.86 RE (CLNY) Colony Capital 4.32 8.52 9.7 (5y) Industrl (CVA) Covanta 12.4 RE (EPR) EPR 36.02 11.7 13.7 Industrl (FTAI) Fortress 20.87 BDC (FSK) FS KKR Capital 17.82 RE (GEO) GEO Group 9.45 8.9 10.4 Fin- Fund (IFN) India Fund 18.56 RE (IRM) Iron Mountain 27.5 14 12.9 RE (MAC) Macerich 10 9.2 16 BDC (NMFC) New Mountain Finance 11.99 RE (NNN) National Retail Prop 37.7 18.9 18.3 Energy (OXY) Occidental 15.76 BDC (PFLT) PennantPark Floating 10.43 RE (SPG) Simon Property 82.57 13.1 17.4 BDC (TCPC) Blackstone TCP 11.85 mREIT (TWO) Two Harbors 6.24 RE (VTR) Ventas 47.91 14.7 15.6

List #3

Undervaluation Qualifying Candidates - 21

Company 12-1 12-1 2020 2020 Name Pr/Sh P/E Div YIELD ABBV AbbVie 104.58 10.1 4.72 4.50% BMY Bristol-Myers 62.4 10 1.8 2.90% CAH Cardinal Health 54.59 9.7 1.94 3.60% CVS CVS Health 67.79 9.2 2 3.00% ENB Enbridge 31.21 16.3 2.44 7.80% GD General Dynamics 143.03 13.4 4.32 3.00% GIS General Mills 60.82 16.8 1.98 3.30% INTC Intel 48.35 9.9 1.32 2.70% MET Met Life 46.17 8.2 1.82 3.90% MO Altria 39.83 9.1 3.38 8.50% MRK Merck 80.39 13.6 2.44 3.00% NYCB NY Comm BanC 9.69 10.9 0.68 7.00% MO Philip Morris 75.75 14.8 4.68 6.20% SJM J. M. Smucker 117.2 13.3 3.52 3.00% T ATT 28.75 9 2.08 7.20% TAP Molson Coor BC 46 10.7 susp 0.00% TEVA Teva 9.51 3.8 0 0.00% TGP Teekay LNG 11.85 4.9 0.94 7.90% VIAC ViacomCBS Inc 35.28 8.2 0.96 2.70% VZ Verizon 60.41 12.5 2.46 4.10% WBA Walgreen BA 38.01 8 1.83 4.80%

Some of these were bought and prices recorded in the November transaction chart following in the article.

List #4

Fair Value or almost equal "P/Es" for 10 years - 4

FAIR Value AMGN Amgen 222.04 13.9 6.4 2.90% CSCO Cisco 43.02 13.5 1.43 3.30% LMT Lockheed Martin 365 15 9.8 2.70% VOD Vodafone 16.58 21.7 0.96 5.80%

I did buy some of these qualifying fair value candidates. Please see the November transaction section for the prices paid.

Portfolio Value: GREEN, green, green.

November was amazing and really popped the market and brought my October values up easily by ~10.4%. Portfolio value, year to date, or from the January high, is ahead now by 0.42% even with November 30th being a red down day of 1%. I say "AMAZING" again, it was a real wonderful fun and green $ month. I keep my fingers crossed that this switch to or into value stocks and some energy, especially MLPs, will continue. December also seems to be green and retaining gains. I did make some changes in some energy already as is shown in the transaction section. With the higher portfolio valuation, yield is down to 4.76%. As much as I love the higher value, the real focus is income, which is also doing fabulously even with all the dividend cuts/suspensions this portfolio and especially the RICs have taken.

Portfolio Income - $$$

The RICs have suffered dividend cuts and I must say, the income is still performing quite fabulously. Income for October/November was up 5.17% from 2019 and up 1.6% from July/August of Q3 2020. The 2 months were merged to keep like type dividends and distributions in the same focus for comparison, such as bonds that only pay only 2x each year. The changes and sells have recently given me more cash, now at ~3.6%, which is quite high and good for me; I am liking it. The plan is to use the cash opportunistically for defensive income value buys of quality dividend-paying stocks and perhaps more bond ideas.

November Dividends - 21 companies paid

The list below shows dividends by date received and miscellaneous information such as:

- 1 raise and 1 cut.

- 4 stocks pay monthly.

- A generic spin off stock from Pfizer called Viatris (VTRS), providing 0.124 shares for each share of it. The new dividend status for either of these stocks is unknown for 2021 and could be interesting.

- NNN bought last month and NYCB just bought this month provided first payments.

Pd Date STOCK STOCK Dividend Misc Info Monthly Name Ticker / share NOV STOCK 2 Pennant Floating PFLT 0.095 pays monthly 2 Bristol-Myers BMY 0.45 2 CVS Healthcare CVS 0.5 Frozen @$2/year 2 General Mills GIS 0.51 Was .49 2 AT&T T 0.52 next raise Feb 2 Verizon VZ 0.6275 Was .615 9 Mastercard MA 0.4 10 DNP Select Fund DNP 0.065 monthly pay 13 CEQ Pref CEQP.PR 0.2111 13 General Dynamics GD 1.1 13 Hoegh MLP HMLP 0.44 13 KNOT Offshore KNOP 0.52 13 Teekay LNG TGP 0.25 16 MTBC pref MTBCP 0.2292 monthly payer 16 AbbVie ABBV 1.18 Feb raise to 1.30 16 National Retail NNN 0.52 just raised a bit 17 NY Comm BanCorp NYCB 0.17 17 Viatris VTRS .124sh/PFE share; spin off 19 Alerian MLP Fund AMLP 0.71 cut Was .75 30 Ares Bond Fund ARDC 0.0975 monthly pay 30 Fortress FTAI 0.33

November Transactions - 17

8 add on - to existing positions

The "P/E" evaluation list, which I used added to normal due diligence and gave me some really extraordinarily undervalued buys. They are shown in the list along with dividend yield. Discussion follows the chart and each type of transaction.

Abbreviations used in the chart:

Div = Dividend

Yld = Yield

Pd = Paid

TA = Trading alert

WoF = Wheel of Fortune, service by The Fortune Teller

NOV Buys Sector Stock Name Ticker Price $ Misc Info Misc Info Add On Healthcare Cardinal Health CAH 46.3 1.94 div = 4.2% averaged down Add On energy Enbridge ENB 27.46 2.44 Div = 8.9% too cheap to ignore Add On Tech Cisco CSCO 37.02 1.43 Div= 3.9% Pleasing for tech Add On Triple Net RE National Retail NNN 33.19 2.08 Div = 6.3% Fair value for sure Add On Telecom BCE - Canada BCE 40.5 2.45 Div = 6% yield Nice and cheap Add On Storage RE Iron Mountain IRM 25.96 2.47 Div = 9.5% yld averaged down Add On Healthcare Merck MRK 80.29 2.44 Div = 3% yld Fair value Add On Healthcare Amgen AMGN 220.98 6.40 Div = 2.9% yld quality fair value NEW Sector Stock Name Ticker Price $ Misc Info Misc Info Fin-Bank Financial NY Comm Bancorp NYCB 8.88 ave 68c Div = 7.7% yld WoF idea TA 7.87 Internatn'l Financial ETF India Fund IFN 18.68 ~$2 Div = 10.7% yld WoF TA 16.83 SOLD Sector/type Stock Name Ticker Price $ Misc Info Misc Info All gone Energy Delek US Holdings DK 13.99 Pd 11.72 WoF idea Div Susp /Nice profit All gone Fixed Bond Fluor Corp B 3.5% FLR Bond 97.86 Pd 78.1 WoF idea Nice profit + dividends All gone Fixed Bond Meredith 6.875% MDP bond 98.97 Pd 84.27 WoF idea Nice profit + dividends All gone Telecom Meredith Corp MDP 20.84 Pd 21.02 Div Susp/ out near cost Trim Energy MLP Hoegh MLP HMLP 14.06 Had too much Profit and keep cheap Trim Energy Chevron CVX 94.68 Tax loss ~$20/sh Keeping Roth shares

2 Trims

Energy stocks, got the trims, as I own too much energy.

- Hoegh, LNG Partners LP owns shipping storage and transport and is doing very well. I trimmed and got on average of ~$14, near fair value and this is a nice 12.5% yield. I took nice profits on the most expensive shares, keeping cheap ones with a cost of $9.65 which I love and thank The Fortune Teller for suggesting the buy at those low levels. The dividend is $1.76 giving my cheap shares a huge dividend yield of 18+%.

- Chevron is finally rising in price and it was time to divest out of some IOCs /integrated oil companies. It hit ~$95, quite high last week, and yet still a loss on my most expensive shares in the taxable account. Taking the tax loss will counter some gains and if I can say happily, I did not take too huge a loss, just some. Watch for me to do another tax loss harvest on some XOM shares in the taxable next month. I believe no matter what is said today by management, they will need to cut the dividend in 2021.

4 Sells

The chart above shows the facts, but I will elaborate a bit on my reasoning.

Delek US Holdings:

This was new about 2 months ago and I was waiting for the first dividend. Guess what? It got suspended. The outlook is still positive for the stock and the price amazingly rose up quite nicely. I saw profits on the shares, making $2.20 on each share sold. The dividend had been $1.24, so selling seemed to be a profitable outcome. I will watch it as I still rather like the company, but sometimes just making $ is perfectly fine with me and I have moved on.

Meredith Corporation:

Meredith is a media and publishing company that took on a lot of unwise debt and then a dividend suspension made it hard for me to own. I saw the exit at ~ $20.84 close to my cost of $21.02. It will probably do just fine, but it will take time, and more than I want to give, so I said, bye-bye.

FLR and MDP Bonds:

The facts are on the chart and quick profits were made and even some nice interest payments received. I have never owned bonds for just buying and selling for the price and The Fortune Teller/TFT seems to excel at this method. Great TA purchase prices and TA sell price allowed me to learn a lot. Thank You! WoF and TFT.

2 New - Financial sector

Financials were not really exactly what I was looking for but I sure did like these.

New York Community Bancorp:

This is a bank stock that has been meeting and beating estimates. I also like the "FG" estimates and its future outlook. The WoF had a TA as shown in the chart of $7.87 and that was easily 8.2%. I did buy then but since have added more to average out at $8.88 and 7.7% yield. The price is the black line on the chart below which looks to have bottomed for at least now and earnings look on the rise and I like that.

The first "FG" chart below shows diluted earnings, followed by an adjusted earnings chart. They both look good and have rising valuations. It probably has a locked 68c dividend which is a nice 6.8% yield at the current price of $10.

The black line is the price, white line dividend payments, and blue line the normal P/E. The dark green area shows earnings that easily covers the dividend with a decreasing payout ratio because of the frozen dividend.

The charts do show its troubled past and price decline, but I do like these charts very much and of course, it was an idea of a trusted investment service I believe in. The forecasting chart also looks very enticing. It trades at a blended P/E of 11.2 and normal is 15.35. It also is on my P/E candidate qualifying lists. Its 10-yr P/E was 14.3, so it has room to grow in price and hold its dividend along the way.

India Fund:

The India Fund is a foreign banking CEF/closed-end fund run by Aberdeen and has headquarters in Singapore. It mostly deals in mortgages and refinancing. The future seems to be good for India and its people, so I liked the idea of this one. I got it a bit late, gosh it started climbing in price quickly after WoF issued the trading alert @ 16.86. I paid more, but it does have a higher price target and net asset valuation, so I was comfortable buying where I did. The dividend seems to be variable each quarter, but generally stays around $1.84 per year with a quite high yield of ~9.9% at the price I paid of $18.68. This seems almost too good to be true and I am waiting for the first payment which happens next year in January. It seems to have a strange schedule that I have yet to learn, but believe the ex-date is sometime this month, which the broker is not showing as yet. This idea comes from the WoF, and I would never have found it on my own. Here's to a good future for it and India.

Summary and Goals Met

The transactions and goals for the portfolio were used to continue to build defensive position income.

It is not an easy task to move a huge portfolio in any direction, but I try and will always look for good value.

The following is a list of sectors and how the % portfolio value and income is divided among them.

The first 5 sectors listed are where I am trying to build safer quality income.

2020 2021 # of stocks Sector PInc % PV 12 Con-S 11.1% 13.4% 11.2% 10 H-Care 10.8% 18.5% 13.9% 5 C-Tele 8.3% 8.5% 9.7% 7 Ute 8.8% 11.9% 8.8% 2 Fix-Bond 0.5% 1.0% 1.1% C/Opt x 3.6% Total 39.5% 56.9% 44.8% 5 Tech 2.4% 5.9% 2.4% 3 Con-D 1.7% 3.3% 7 Ind 3.8% 6.8% 1 Mat 1.6% 1.9% 3 Fin 0.1% 0.1% 11 Enrgy 15.2% 7.4% 7 Fix-Pr 6.4% 3.8% 8.1% 10 RE 8.3% 6.3% 8 RIC-misc 16.1% 7.2% Sold 4.8% x 90 TOT 100% 99.7%

So far, so good at 44.8% and moving up to near 45% for 2021 from under 40% this year.

None of the ~ 3.6% cash/options is included in the 2021 forecast and it will raise it up to near the 50% goal.

Slow and sure will get me there along with quality and value buying, and being strict about the goals.

Happy Investing!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all as you celebrate, stay healthy and enjoy your lives.

