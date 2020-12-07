A DCF valuation reveals that it is significantly undervalued at its current price, and remains so even at its all-time high, which makes it an extremely attractive value pick.

However, most investors are concerned with some headwinds that ATVI faces, resulting in underperformance in the recent quarter, contrary to their performance in Q1 and Q2.

Investment Thesis

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has become one of the world’s largest game development companies, with many legendary titles such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Overwatch, Diablo and many more under its wing. With more releases being lined up in the future, there is much opportunity for brand rejuvenation, which is likely to reverse the trend of falling monthly active users (MAUs) that have worried investors. In spite of headwinds that impact its popularity, an unlevered DCF analysis reveals that it is significantly undervalued, making it a prime value pick in my books.

Pandemic-related tailwinds

As pandemic-related shelter-at-home conditions are expected to continue into the next year, there is again opportunity for Activision Blizzard to further player engagement. With work from home arrangements being mandated as a result of lockdowns around the globe, players are able to spend more time on average playing their games, which has resulted in a big boost to the overall gaming industry. For the first half of the year, Electronic Arts (EA), Take-two Entertainment (TTWO) and ATVI, representing the gaming industry in the S&P500 have all outperformed their market by a large margin.

Data by YCharts

Earlier this year, ATVI was able to leverage on pandemic conditions to boost their player engagement and monthly average user (MAU) levels. In less than a year, they have beaten PUBG and Fortnite Mobile to obtain more than 250 million downloads.

As a result of this, Call of Duty’s Q3 console and PC in-game net bookings increased by 4x year on year. This already stellar statistic is expected to go up further in 2020 as revenue contributions from their November Black Ops: Cold War release register in their books. With pandemic conditions bolstering their player numbers, ATVI is expected to return similar engagement levels in the near future.

Brand loyalty and a core group of revenue-generating franchises as a key strength of ATVI

ATVI has always been well-known throughout the industry as the creator of many legendary titles such as StarCraft, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Call of Duty and many other award winning titles. While some franchises have faded into the background over the years, a core group has managed to sustain dedicated player bases over the years, withstanding the test of time.

(ATVI's top franchises contributing disproportionally to their revenues. Source: ATVI annual reports)

Revenues have traditionally been disproportionally allocated across their franchises, with the majority of revenue contributions originating a core group of franchises. According to their annual reports, their top three franchises collectively accounted for 67% of their net revenues in 2019, with the number being 58% in 2018.

Among all their franchises, Call of Duty, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft stand out in particular. For the past 5 years, these titles have consistently made it to the top three or four franchises contributing over half of all revenues. This is testament to the strength of these titles, withstanding the test of time and retaining their relevance in spite of new game releases from competitors. Candy Crush for instance, was released all the way back in 2012, but still remains one of the top gaming apps by revenue spent in 2019. World of Warcraft also remains the leader in the MMORPG genre even after more than a decade has passed. With the strength of a core group of revenue generating franchises, revenue contributions from these games alone are expected to be stable in the future, even as they do not release anything major.

More primed to leverage on mobile gaming compared to its competitors

Compared to its close competitors EA and TTWO, ATVI has diversified its games towards mobile releases, and is more poised to leverage on the growth of mobile gaming. Unlike PC or console gaming which has been around for a long time, developments in smartphone processor technology is likely to significantly improve the viability of mobile gaming, therefore translating to an increase in the number of mobile gamers. This provides significant potential for revenue growth in the future due to its explosive growth numbers. According to a Newzoo Global Games Market Report, mobile gaming has grown by 13.3% year-on-year, outstripping both PC and Console gaming by a large margin (4.8% and 6.8% respectively).

(Source: Newzoo Global Games Market Report 2020)

With ATVI's Candy Crush remaining one of the most popular casual games on mobile platforms (#13 in Casual Gaming on iOS at the time of writing), ATVI's casual game producer King is also primed to leverage on the casual gamer demographic, which constitutes the largest proportion of all gamers, according to a research report The State of Online Gaming 2020. In addition, casual single player games like Candy Crush remain the most popular genre, with then most play time shared across all age groups.

(Source: The State of Online Gaming 2020)

In terms of revenue contributions, mobile gaming segments remain comparatively smaller for EA and TTWO. EA registered mobile gaming revenues at 22% of revenues, while TTWO’s mobile, PC and other platforms registered only 25% of revenues, compared to the 34% for ATVI. Following the success of Call of Duty Mobile, Candy Crush, and Hearthstone there have been plans for even more titles to be ported on mobile such as Diablo Immortal. As of Q3, Diablo Immortal has entered testing stages for release in the near future. Over here, ATVI's initial acquisition of King and their subsequent venture into mobile gaming allows it to have a better foothold of the mobile gaming market than its competitors. This suggests a better competitive positioning with respect to competitors, and is likely to translate to more revenue growth in the future.

ATVI remains unloved

Despite the initial stock rally in the first half of the year, the recent quarter has not been spectacular, met by much headwinds. In contrast with the outperformance shown earlier, ATVI has underperformed the broader market in the past four months by a large margin. In the next section I will attempt to address some of the concerns investors have in relation to the headwinds that ATVI faces.

Data by YCharts

Recent vaccine-related news have stalled their stellar performance in Q1 and Q2

There has been waning enthusiasm for video-game-related stocks in the recent months, mostly attributed to optimistic news about COVID-19 recovery and the gradual return to normal. With the market expecting workers to eventually return to the office, freeing up less time to engage in leisure activities, the prospect of video gaming firms diminishes. This sentiment was heightened by news of high efficacy vaccines confirming the trajectory of COVID-19 recovery, which have diminished the outlook for many stocks that have benefited from work-from-home conditions, including ATVI.

Despite this, I do not believe that the impact on earnings will be as great as what the market expects. While it is true that recovery will inevitably mean more office workers returning back to pre-pandemic work habits, the proven efficiency of work from home arrangements has made it a viable option for employers to implement even after the health crisis. In fact, many firms like Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter have already allowed more of its employees to work from home permanently, paving the way for other employers to follow suit. Since individuals that can already work from home as efficiently as in the office do not have additional reason to return back to the office after the pandemic, employers offering such arrangements are more likely to let them keep this work style. Naturally, this means that the blow to pandemic-related stocks will not be as big as once thought.

Declining MAUs as a weakness of ATVI

There is good reason to believe that falling MAU numbers are correlated with the declining relevance of games, as fewer individuals are playing the game at any one point of time. By extension, it should also mean a fall in revenue collections by the firm as there are less individuals to monetize from, diminishing their future outlook. After their adjusted EPS of 0.71 was announced to beat expected EPS of 0.65 for the quarter, their stock price fell by nearly 6% in after-hours trading, over concerns of its declining monthly active users (MAU) trend.

(Declining MAU trends as of 2019. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports )

It is quite common to see gamers perceive ATVI as a has-been publisher of “dead games”. Past the prime of its popular releases, some of its main franchises that contribute a significant percentage of revenue every year have not been performing well, especially as interest decreases over time for some main franchises such as the Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Candy Crush Saga, approximated by Google search interest for the game from 2016 when it was at its peak to today.

(Declining search interest for Overwatch. Source: Google Trends)

(Declining search interest for Candy Crush. Source: Google Trends)

(Generally declining interest for Hearthstone. Peak periods correspond to new expansion releases. Source: Google Trends)

While investors may be very much concerned with this information, I am not too worried about this trend at least in the medium term. The longevity of ATVI’s franchises has allowed them to build a loyal player base. By monetizing more effectively from these loyal gamers, ATVI was still able to provide strong revenue growth, offsetting the trend of declining MAUs. Comparing across MAU numbers from Q3 in each time period, even as MAUs fall from 548M in FY15 to 316M in FY19, the average monetization per player increases from $8.5 per MAU to $20.5 MAU, allowing total revenues to still increase from $4664M in FY15 to $6489M in FY19.

(Increasing monetization in spite of falling MAUs. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports )

Furthermore, declining MAUs can be attributed to the lack of major releases in FY18 and the early part of FY19. With the explosion in popularity for their COD franchise after the release of COD mobile, MAU numbers have rebounded again. While ATVI’s Blizzard segment does appear worrying, I expect new blockbuster releases such as Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 in 2020 or 2021 to rejuvenate their respective franchises and bring back players to improve their MAUs.

Poor public image and corporate culture causing problems of talent retention

A far cry from its past as an indie game developer, Blizzard’s merger with Activision was not all smooth sailing. Many of the decisions that ATVI has made have not been popular, especially with the veteran developers in the company. Earlier last month, ATVI employees called to strike over their decision to shut an office in Versailles. Shortly after, CEO Bobby Kotick revealed that they are hiring more than 2000 positions to meet production demands. With the memory of a large layoff of 800 workers in spite of record earnings in 2018 in tow, critics see this as evidence of profiteering and the exploitation of workers.

As a result of their poor corporate culture and backlash from employees, talent retention may be a problem for the upcoming years. Recently, many veterans along with former blizzard CEO and co-founder Mike Morhaime have announced their decision to leave the firm and start their own gaming company Dreamhaven. The leaving of experienced developers is likely to cast a shadow on the future quality of games. With talent retention being a problem, ATVI is expected to see an increase in development costs in the future to make up for the veterans that have left.

While this news is indeed worrying on a qualitative basis, it is no good reason to show aversion to the stock. We will see later on in the valuation model that even after pricing forecasted increases in cost of revenue as a result of talent acquisition and replacement costs, the firm still remains undervalued by a significant margin. This then brings us to the final section of the valuation of ATVI.

DCF Valuation

As a baseline, I will be using a standard unlevered discounted cash flow valuation model to determine the intrinsic value of ATVI, which rates them at an implied price per share of $93.72. In the following section, I will discuss some of the key assumptions outlining the model.

Revenue Growth

The foundation for the valuation lies in the expected revenue growth in the future for ATVI. Over here, even though ATVI has shown a decline in revenue from 2018 to 2019 by 13% as a result of declining MAUs, there is likely to be a significant increase in revenues in 2020 because of the popularity of COD Mobile as well as the recent COD Black Ops: Cold War Release. In fact, Q3 estimates for the trailing nine months already puts revenue at $5,674M, representing a 26% increase from the same period last year. If the firm would to repeat the same performance as the last three months, the total revenues for the year would be 5674 + 1954 =$7628 M, which makes a 17.6% increase in revenue year on year. Since ATVI just released COD Black Ops: Cold War, and a new World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion in 2020 I will adjust this figure upwards slightly by 3% to 20% year on year growth factor in the increase in MAU from these big-name franchises

For the period of FY21, I will assume a 5% growth rate attributed to the release of new installments of popular franchises, such as Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, in FY21 respectively. While a 5% growth rate is largely arbitrary, it falls in line with the 6-7% revenue growth rates seen in FY17 and FY18 and is a realistic metric to be expected. If we assume no further releases in FY22 to FY24, we can take the growth rate to be 2%, falling in line with the average inflation rate of developed nations. However, growth rates towards 2024 is very likely to be higher than 2% because of the tentative releases of Diablo Mobile, and more games to be announced in the upcoming Blizzcon event year.

(Projected Revenue growth. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports)

Cost and Expenses

To lead to operational cash flows, we need to subtract the operational expense as a result of sales. As with most cost and expenses, I will subtract share-based compensation expense from the declared expenses in the income statement to get a true view of the core expenses in each category. The core expenses and share-based compensations (SBC) are then projected separately and added back together.

(Factoring out SBC expense. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports)

(Projected SBC expense. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports)

(Projected Core Expenses. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports)

Both projections are done as an average percentage of revenues, since all operational expenses scale with the amount of sales that a company makes.

(Adding SBC back to obtain total expense. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports )

For the expense categories, taking the average percentage of revenues suggests that it remains on average as operationally efficient as in the past. While taking the percentage of revenues incurred in FY19 may better reflect the actual cost conditions that the firm is subject to, the choice of taking the average which is 2% higher than current cost of revenues in in the spirit of pricing in a forward increase in expense as a result of talent acquisition costs, as mentioned earlier. Note that I will assume no restructuring charges because it is likely a non-recurring item.

Debt and Equity

Debt and Equity is also key in determining the final intrinsic value because it leads to the weighted average cost of capital of the firm.

Based on the Q3 debt schedule for unsecured senior notes that the firm has provided us, we are able to build a similar repayment schedule alongside an interest repayment schedule which is not shown below. For this debt schedule, even though there are notes that expire in 2021/2022, they have been redeemed early, which subsequently resulted in an additional “loss on extinguishment of debt” on the income statement. This leads us then to the post-tax cost of debt, which factors out the tax deductible effect of interest payments. Note that I will take future lease liabilities as debt because they are contractual obligations to be fulfilled, similar to repaying principal when borrowing money.

(Cost of Debt tabulations. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports )

For equity tabulations, it is simply a matter of adding the previous year’s ending equity to net income for the year and adding back the non-cash share-based compensation expense. Assuming that dividend payments remain the same per share as last year and that there are no new issues of equity, dividend payments are subtracted to get the ending equity. This calculation also implies no extraordinary movements in equity. Cost of equity here is then calculated using the capital asset pricing model, given a risk free rate of 0.94%, a market risk premium of 5.60% and a beta of 0.70.

(Weighted average cost of capital. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports )

This leads us to the final weighted average cost of debt calculations at a range of around 4%, assuming that no new debt or equity is issued

Supporting Schedules

The rest of the balance sheet and income statement items are mostly used as supporting schedules to balance the entire valuation model. In general, I assume the average operational efficiency, and that these balance sheet assets and liabilities scale with the gross revenue of the firm because these items are used to support operations and sales. Items such as capital expenditures are added also at an average historical percentage of revenues and depreciated at the average useful life of the firm. As an exception, financial liabilities and assets such as deferred tax liabilities and assets are assumed to remain constant because of the uncertainty associated with the firm’s future tax benefits. While changes in the assumptions of other balance sheet items will affect the final DCF, the impact on the price per share is not as material as the impact of changing assumptions of revenue, cost and the weighted average cost of capital. The supporting schedules are shown below.

(Income Statement. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports )

(Balance Sheet Output. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports )

(Cash Flow Output. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports)

Putting Everything Together: ATVI is undervalued

(Final DCF valuation. Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from ATVI annual reports )

At a perpetual growth rate of 2% reflecting the average inflation rate of developed nations, the final implied price per share is $93.72, which represents an upside of 17%.

In summary, I think that the current ATVI is still very much unloved by the market, which can be evidenced by how undervalued it is under relatively conservative assumptions. While there is pessimism towards ATVI as a result of much headwinds, the effects of these are not very significant and should not be a good reason to write off the firm, especially in the light of its brand loyalty and other competitive strengths. With new releases still in the pipeline and the stock is still cheap, I believe it is currently an opportune moment to buy into the stock for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.