Dividend Changes: November 28-December 4, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, 20 companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

There were no announced dividend cuts or suspensions in Dividend Radar last week.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, ADC is an integrated REIT focused on the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of retail properties in the United States. ADC's business objective is to generate consistent shareholder returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of retail properties net leased to industry tenants.

On Dec 1, ADC declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.33% from the prior dividend of 60¢.

Payable Jan 6, to shareholders of record on Dec 3; ex-div: Dec 2.

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Dec 3, AMT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share.

This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior dividend of $1.14.

Payable Feb 2, to shareholders of record on Dec 25; ex-div: Dec 24.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

AXS provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company’s Insurance segment offers various property, marine, aviation, and liability insurance products, as well as accidental death and specialty health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies. AXS was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

On Dec 3, AXS declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.44% from the prior dividend of 41¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)

CHDN operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, 7 casinos, 3 hotels, and an online wagering business. CHDN was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Dec 2, CHDN declared an annual dividend of 62.2¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior dividend of 58.1¢.

Payable Jan 6, to shareholders of record on Dec 4; ex-div: Dec 3.

Culp, Inc. (CULP)

CULP manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America and internationally. It operates in Mattress Fabrics, Upholstery Fabrics, and Home Accessories segments. CULP was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

On Dec 3, CULP declared a quarterly dividend of 11¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 10.5¢.

Payable Jan 18, to shareholders of record on Jan 8; ex-div: Jan 7.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, ECL provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. ECL’s cleaning and sanitizing products, pest elimination services, and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in various sectors, including food service, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, retail, textile care, and commercial facilities management.

On Dec 3, ECL declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.13% from the prior dividend of 47¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

EMN is a specialty chemical company that manufactures and sells a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Additives & Functional Products, Adhesives & Plasticizers, Advanced Materials, Fibers, and Specialty Fluids & Intermediates. EMN was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

On Dec 3, EMN declared a quarterly dividend of 69¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of 66¢.

Payable Jan 8, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Graco Inc. (GGG)

GGG designs, manufactures, and markets equipment to pump, meter, mix and dispense a variety of fluids and coatings. The company’s equipment is used in the construction, automotive, industrial, mining, oil and natural gas, process, public works, and other industries. GGG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Dec 4, GGG declared a quarterly dividend of 18.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 17.5¢.

Payable Feb 3, to shareholders of record on Jan 18; ex-div: Jan 15.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT)

HOFT, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. It sells its products through retailers and e-commerce retailers, mainly in North America. HOFT was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

On Dec 2, HOFT declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 16; ex-div: Dec 15.

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

MORN provides independent investment research services in North America and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. MORN was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Dec 4, MORN declared a quarterly dividend of 31.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Jan 29, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

Nucor Corporation (NUE)

NUE manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The company offers its products through in-house sales forces and through trading companies. NUE was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Dec 3, NUE declared a quarterly dividend of 40.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.62% from the prior dividend of 40.25¢.

Payable Feb 11, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Owens Corning (OC)

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, OC produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites. It also produces and sells residential and commercial building materials. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. OC was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

On Dec 3, OC declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Jan 22, to shareholders of record on Jan 8; ex-div: Jan 7.

PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM)

Founded in 1917 and based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, PNM is an investor-owned holding company of energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. PNM generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. It generates electricity using coal, nuclear fuel, natural gas, solar, geothermal, and wind energy sources. It also provides regulated transmission and distribution services.

On Dec 4, PNM declared a quarterly dividend of 32.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior dividend of 30.75¢.

Payable Feb 16, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Feb 2.

RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO)

RGCO, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. RGCO was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

On Nov 30, RGCO declared a quarterly dividend of 18.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.71% from the prior dividend of 17.5¢.

Payable Feb 1, to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SLG is a self-managed REIT with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction, and leasing. The company acquires, owns, repositions, manages, and leases commercial office, retail, and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area. SLG was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.

On Dec 4, SLG declared a monthly dividend of 30.33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.81% from the prior dividend of 29.5¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Stryker Corporation (SYK)

SYK is a medical technology company that markets its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company sells its products through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors. SYK was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

On Dec 2, SYK declared a quarterly dividend of 63¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.57% from the prior dividend of 57.5¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)

Based in Worcester, Massachusetts, THG is the holding company for a group of insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company offers a wide range of property and casualty products and services to businesses, individuals, and families. THG was founded in 1852.

On Dec 3, THG declared a quarterly dividend of 70¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Dec 30, to shareholders of record on Dec 18; ex-div: Dec 17.

The Toro Company (TTC)

TTC manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional and Residential. TTC was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

On Dec 1, TTC declared a quarterly dividend of 26.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Jan 13, to shareholders of record on Dec 22; ex-div: Dec 21.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

UHT is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in healthcare and human service related facilities in the United States, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. UHT was founded in 1986 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On Dec 2, UHT declared a quarterly dividend of 69.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.72% from the prior dividend of 69¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 17; ex-div: Dec 16.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)

Founded in 1981 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, WEC is an energy company that serves customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, and Minnesota Energy Resources. WEC’s subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds, and owns electric generating plants.

On Dec 3, WEC declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.11% from the prior dividend of 63.25¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Feb 12; ex-div: Feb 11.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, SYK, WEC, and OC.In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart). SYK's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in SYK in January 2011 would have returned 16.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). WEC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WEC in January 2011 would have returned 14.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). OC's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in OC in January 2011 would have returned 9.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no announced dividend cuts or suspensions in Dividend Radar last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 7-20, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (4.Dec) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 7 December (Ex-Div Date 12/07) First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 10 $50.05 3.68% 11.9% 0.46 12/15 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 9 $42.93 2.80% 10.0% 0.3 12/17 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 14 $48.34 1.82% 9.5% 0.22 12/22 Tuesday, 8 December (Ex-Div Date 12/08) Ameren Corporation (AEE) 7 $77.08 2.67% 3.8% 0.515 12/31 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 25 $108.81 1.60% 12.2% 0.575 12/30 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 5 $25.15 5.13% 10.4% 0.425 01/05 Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) 7 $15.58 5.39% 5.9% 0.21 12/23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 5 $12.34 3.89% 0.0% 0.12 01/06 HP Inc. (HPQ) 11 $23.78 3.26% 1.0% 0.194 01/06 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 6 $499.98 1.04% 37.7% 1.3 01/06 Wednesday, 9 December (Ex-Div Date 12/09) Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 19 $42.69 2.39% 3.0% 0.255 12/28 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 48 $242.76 1.37% 5.7% 0.83 12/31 CME Group Inc. (CME) 10 $184.03 1.85% 10.9% 0.85 12/29 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 8 $23.19 2.07% 12.1% 0.12 12/24 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 29 $25.21 3.37% 2.6% 0.213 01/01 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 8 $20.56 5.25% 4.2% 0.27 01/07 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9 $57.63 3.40% 4.7% 0.49 12/31 PPL Corporation (PPL) 21 $28.61 5.80% 2.1% 0.415 01/04 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 21 $23.05 5.25% 3.3% 0.303 12/29 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 10 $19.50 3.95% 7.9% 0.193 12/31 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 18 $136.16 2.50% 7.6% 0.85 12/31 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 7 $12.72 4.48% 9.5% 0.143 12/18 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 28 $69.55 1.84% 5.7% 0.32 01/04 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 47 $89.15 2.20% 8.5% 0.49 12/21 Thursday, 10 December (Ex-Div Date 12/10) Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 45 $174.79 2.13% 13.2% 0.93 01/01 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 26 $139.22 1.11% 5.9% 0.385 01/04 Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 5 $52.12 3.07% 58.5% 0.4 01/04 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 6 $56.15 2.23% 17.7% 0.313 12/29 First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) 9 $13.18 4.55% 20.7% 0.15 01/04 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 5 $13.37 3.29% 29.1% 0.11 12/31 Newmont Corporation (NEM) 5 $59.44 2.69% 50.8% 0.4 12/28 Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 9 $94.81 2.95% 15.2% 0.7 01/01 Spire Inc. (SR) 17 $64.97 4.00% 6.2% 0.65 01/05 United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 46 $30.89 4.53% 1.8% 0.35 01/04 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 5 $20.28 1.87% 9.6% 0.095 12/23 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 47 $148.91 1.45% 2.0% 0.54 01/04 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10 $30.02 4.26% 6.9% 0.32 01/02 Friday, 11 December (Ex-Div Date 12/11) Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 28 $64.79 2.59% 6.4% 0.42 01/11 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 10 $36.40 4.18% 4.9% 0.38 01/01 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 5 $76.45 0.31% 25.7% 2 12/28 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 22 $92.93 2.20% 6.1% 0.51 01/04 FedEx Corporation (FDX) 18 $294.88 0.88% 23.6% 0.65 12/28 Monday, 14 December (Ex-Div Date 12/14) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 9 $71.26 4.49% 38.0% 0.8 12/31 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM.A) 9 $59.24 5.40% 38.0% 0.8 12/31 Amphenol Corporation (APH) 9 $132.91 0.87% 14.2% 0.29 01/06 BCE Inc. (BCE) 5 $44.84 5.64% 3.5% 0.833 01/15 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 13 $149.22 1.54% 14.6% 0.575 01/05 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 8 $27.29 2.78% 17.9% 0.19 01/04 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) 7 $163.50 3.25% 7.9% 1.33 12/31 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 11 $54.17 5.02% 27.0% 0.68 01/01 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTC:COFS) 9 $30.00 2.93% 6.6% 0.22 12/31 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 17 $104.26 1.69% 8.7% 0.44 01/05 Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) 5 $17.66 9.29% 52.1% 0.41 12/31 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 40 $35.73 4.31% 4.7% 0.385 01/01 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 16 $135.47 3.31% 5.6% 1.12 01/15 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 8 $382.99 0.81% 20.4% 0.78 12/30 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 28 $225.61 0.85% 7.3% 0.48 01/15 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 6 $35.00 2.06% 24.8% 0.18 12/31 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 11 $102.39 2.70% 10.5% 0.69 01/08 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 11 $114.35 3.15% 11.2% 0.9 12/31 FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) 10 $53.82 3.72% 5.0% 0.5 12/31 GATX Corporation (GATX) 10 $84.83 2.26% 5.3% 0.48 12/31 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 5 $61.56 4.42% 25.4% 0.68 12/30 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 9 $21.99 2.36% 23.9% 0.13 01/01 Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) 11 $29.16 8.48% 5.4% 0.619 01/06 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 49 $44.64 3.58% 5.1% 0.4 01/15 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 10 $81.94 3.17% 6.3% 0.65 01/08 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 9 $170.40 1.67% 13.5% 0.71 01/15 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 7 $383.77 1.98% 6.3% 1.9 01/04 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 5 $34.09 4.11% 31.4% 0.35 12/31 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 16 $57.28 4.19% 5.2% 0.6 12/31 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 5 $44.04 3.10% 24.9% 0.342 12/31 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 22 $66.22 2.96% 11.0% 0.49 01/04 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) 8 $14.41 4.16% 8.9% 0.15 12/31 PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) 7 $138.73 3.03% 1.7% 1.05 12/30 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 25 $164.16 0.85% 3.2% 0.35 12/31 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 5 $43.77 0.91% 32.0% 0.1 01/15 Service Corporation International (SCI) 10 $49.59 1.69% 12.8% 0.21 12/30 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 9 $21.12 3.22% 8.1% 0.17 01/05 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9 $63.90 5.70% 4.2% 0.304 01/15 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6 $22.19 3.06% 22.4% 0.17 12/31 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10 $57.71 2.01% 11.7% 0.29 01/05 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 34 $152.53 2.36% 11.6% 0.9 12/30 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 6 $26.35 2.73% 28.0% 0.18 01/05 UGI Corporation (UGI) 33 $36.04 3.66% 8.0% 0.33 01/01 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 10 $90.51 1.26% 1.9% 0.285 01/05 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 10 $53.30 1.88% 5.9% 0.25 12/29 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 19 $67.59 0.71% 8.5% 0.12 12/29 Tuesday, 15 December (Ex-Div Date 12/15) Allegion plc (ALLE) 7 $114.54 1.12% 26.5% 0.32 12/30 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 60 $82.96 2.89% 5.3% 0.6 01/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10 $100.74 3.30% 3.6% 0.83 01/15 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10 $34.99 1.49% 10.8% 0.13 01/04 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 11 $40.98 2.93% 3.9% 0.3 12/31 Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) 5 $32.59 2.21% 9.9% 0.18 12/31 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) 10 $96.43 0.91% 6.6% 0.22 12/31 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 7 $109.23 1.10% 16.0% 0.3 12/31 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 33 $45.60 5.55% 0.4% 0.633 12/30 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 25 $33.72 3.94% 6.8% 0.333 01/04 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 8 $49.08 4.85% 4.3% 0.595 01/05 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 46 $19.10 3.56% 3.9% 0.17 12/30 Wednesday, 16 December (Ex-Div Date 12/16) Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9 $37.23 3.87% 11.1% 0.36 12/31 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 8 $63.50 1.07% 7.4% 0.17 12/31 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 11 $33.18 4.22% 13.3% 0.35 12/24 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 $33.11 3.99% 26.4% 0.33 01/04 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 35 $65.95 4.22% 1.5% 0.695 12/31 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 7 $17.99 1.78% 22.0% 0.08 12/31 Thursday, 17 December (Ex-Div Date 12/17) Air Lease Corporation (AL) 8 $42.72 1.50% 30.3% 0.16 01/06 Alerus Financial Corporation (OTC:ALRS) 21 $24.98 2.40% 7.9% 0.15 01/08 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 10 $39.16 2.17% 15.2% 0.213 01/08 Chubb Limited (CB) 27 $155.42 2.01% 3.0% 0.78 01/08 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 8 $15.45 3.62% 9.9% 0.14 01/12 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 10 $13.11 4.58% 20.1% 0.15 01/04 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 6 $14.84 2.56% 11.0% 0.095 01/09 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 10 $40.95 2.74% 4.7% 0.28 12/31 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCA.A) 22 $38.21 2.99% 7.8% 0.286 01/15 Renasant Corporation (RNST) 5 $33.13 2.66% 5.3% 0.22 01/01 Sempra Energy (SRE) 16 $128.17 3.26% 8.3% 1.045 01/15 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 16 $117.02 2.39% 9.7% 0.7 12/30 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 6 $72.04 1.11% -1.1% 2.14 12/30 Friday, 18 December (Ex-Div Date 12/18) StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) 5 $20.58 7.39% -1.8% 0.38 01/05 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 11 $125.93 3.45% 7.7% 1.085 01/15 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10 $21.48 4.84% 5.2% 0.26 01/04 Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $11.82 3.05% 11.9% 0.09 01/15 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 8 $60.50 3.44% 39.5% 0.52 01/05 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 11 $41.05 2.63% 11.5% 0.27 12/31

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

We are in the process of redesigning the format of this weekly article series and hope to bring back the section highlighting one of the ex-div candidates soon.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.