I believe this is a secular winner in the streaming wars, and will eventually be acquired or be much larger.

It's recent merger and acquisition are not well understood, especially in context of its growth.

Thesis

FuboTV (FUBO) plays at the intersection of sports and streaming and is building a defensive business in the world of mega content giants. I believe this new public company can offer great returns moving forward as it builds on secular market growth combined with a defensible market niche.

Combined with that, on a growth-adjusted basis, the stock trades at a reasonable valuation. I believe the acceleration in subscribers and other operating metrics prove a healthy runway and larger than expected TAM for premium live sports. I also believe the $59/month price mitigates some of the questions on TAM size for paying viewers.

Fubo focuses on live sports and live news, and the macro tailwinds of political CTV benefitted the company with about 15% coming through that channel, versus 5% for Trade Desk (TTD) and Roku (ROKU).

Acquisition Costs

Fubo TV talks about seasonality of the subscriber growth based on sports seasons and otherwise. Fubo talked about efficiencies in user acquisition in the most recent quarter, which I believe will not be a seasonal trend. I believe there will be continued returns to scale, as we see with Trade Desk on the advertising side, to building up more channels and programmatic ads.

The merchandising and attachment rates are also other KPIs to keep an eye on going forward. Management's commentary on the attach rates and the runway gave me confidence of the long term outlook. The team is very data-driven, and management says they collect about 21 billion data points per month. Fubo has 400 landing pages with different offers and I would not be surprised to see new products released to market and new marketing channels. Further, I believe Fubo is in early innings of cohort analysis which can continue to reduce acquisition costs.

The addition of Starz and Epic will also drive attach rate, as well as a future additions to the content slate. I also firmly believe that good people are the key to long term execution, and the addition of former Spotify and Axios Product Head Mike Berkley speaks well to the product. In the end, customers only care about their product experience and Mike brings a world of experience to the company.

Optionality

Fubo has the benefit of wagering with its focus on live sports. Fubo is sports-first and that is why people come to Fubo. I believe there is optionality in betting with Fubo to create new features related to wagering and betting on live sports on streams. I believe this is the future of betting and could be accelerated with Covid. Management highlighted that announcements in this area will be coming in the next few months.

Balto Sports is a major move in this area, an acquisition announced on December 1st. I believe it will be the first of many moves by Fubo to integrate gaming and gambling, which I believe are naturally tied and a core differentiator of the Fubo platform. If Fubo can build proprietary views into sports and also use that data to enhance the live betting experience, they will become a much more valuable company.

Market

Fubo is a cable TV service that takes a sports first approach. I also believe this is not a zero sum game and there are 80 million people in the US that still have a cable service. I believe the secular trend of cord cutting will benefit Fubo over time.

The IPO proceeds of $197 million (gross proceeds) in October 2020 will help Fubo enhance its speed of execution. The main usage is in working capital and I believe in management's ability to build out its programmatic business.

Operating Metrics

I am most impressed by the subscriber growth and other user metrics from Fubo. Although Q3 is a seasonally strong time for the business, the new acquisitions and the recent results bode well for continued hyper growth that is riding on a secular wave.

The subscriber growth on a quarterly basis is very impressive at 58%. I believe this will eventually drive long term growth above the Street consensus.

I also believe the company is showing the right discipline around pricing and contribution margin, and that we are starting to see some benefits of scale in the ads business. We see this scale today with Trade Desk (TTD) and others, and it is just emerging with Fubo.

Risks

One risk is the size of the market of people willing to pay $60/month for live sports and news. Although cord cutting is a secular trend, there are many larger players competing for content and for viewer time. I believe Fubo will eventually be acquired by a larger content player or become a very large stand alone player in this space with all of sports and betting under its wing to expand its TAM.

Further, Fubo must overcome execution hurdles while facing competitors like ESPN that have deep resources and great management. I believe the Fubo team, by remaining focused on sports, will be able to execute well in its niche.

