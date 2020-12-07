Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: November 2020 Review

You guys know how these articles start...another month, another step towards financial freedom.

And oh, what a step it was.

Total Returns

The broad markets set records during the month of November. The S&P 500, which is the benchmark that I compare my performance to, was up an astounding 10.75% during November. This rally began with a post-election bounce back from the pretty terrible week that we saw at the end of October. Then, when news broke that Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) had impressive (90%+ efficacy) COVID-19 vaccine results, the "re-opening" rally continued throughout the rest of the month. During the month, S&P 500 closed above the 3,600 threshold for the first time ever and we're still seeing markets make new all-time highs. In short, it's a great time to be a stock holder.

As I've said several times in recent articles, I am skeptical of this rally. I still see a big disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street with regard to the negative economic results and company fundamentals that we've seen throughout 2020 and the rise major market averages. When I look my watch list, which consists mainly of high quality dividend growth stocks, I see a bevy of overvalued equities. To me, it appears that stocks are being priced off of earnings expectations 2-3 years down the road and that implies a very high degree of speculation. With that in mind, I continue to be conservative with my cash position. However, due to my focus on reliably increasing income, I continue to maintain an overweight equity weighting and therefore, my portfolio performed quite well during the month of November as well.

I haven't kept track of my historical monthly performances, but I wouldn't be surprised if November 2020 was a record for my portfolio alongside the records set by major averages.

My portfolio was up 11.2% during November and frankly, I can't remember off the top of my head ever seeing double digit monthly growth.

Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF's (SPY) total return (including dividend payments) is 14.25%.

Year to-date, my portfolio's total return in 17.95%.

Generally speaking, my portfolio tracks the S&P 500 fairly closely. However, I have a higher dividend yield and faster dividend growth, which tends to play a role in my outperformance. The SPY has paid all of its dividends for the year and historically speaking, December is usually my highest dividend month of the year (this may be different in 2020 now that Disney (DIS) is not paying its second half dividend). With this in mind, I feel pretty confident about my chances of out-performing the market once again in 2020.

I have to admit, coming out of such a volatile year, it feels really good to see my strategy posting such strong performance. Knowing that the system that I've put into place can produce strong results in such a wide variety of economic and market environments certainly helps me to sleep well at night.

Passive Income

My number one goal as a portfolio manager is to produce reliably increasing passive income. Looking at the chart below, you can see that I've managed to achieve this.

I think it's important to note (I get asked this question every month when I post these portfolio review articles) that this dividend growth is 100% organic.

What this means is that I have not added new cash to my portfolio in roughly 3 years (graduate school + having a baby + a global pandemic + home renovations has meant that I have had to be very conservative with my capital in recent years), so all of the dividend growth comes from either active management (buying low, selling high, and then buying low again) or the dividend increases that my holdings generate.

I am pleased to say that due to recent promotions that both my wife and I have received, we are finally generating significant monthly savings. However, due to the fact that I am self employed and don't pay taxes throughout the year, my tax bill is usually very large. So, with that in mind, I am going to hold off putting the cash building up in my check account into my brokerage accounts until the new year once I've seen just how big of a check I need to write to Uncle Sam this year.

Regardless, this means that I should be able to start adding additional capital to the portfolio in 2021, which is something that I've been waiting, hoping, and wishing to do for such a long time now. I can't wait to see what my monthly dividend increases start to look like once savings is serving as a fuel for dividend growth.

But, even without additional savings, I couldn't be happier with my dividend growth during the month of November. Frankly, to me, it's even more exciting than the 11% total returns I generated.

During November, my portfolio's dividend income was up 26.61% y/y.

Historically, the February, May, August, November quarterly dividend cycle has been dominated by names like Apple (AAPL) and AT&T (T) which have been two of my largest holdings for years now. However, throughout the last year or so I have invested heavily in beaten down healthcare names, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and AbbVie (ABBV), which has played a big role in my y/y November growth.

Not only have I built much larger positions into these companies over the past year or so, but not stock have provided double digit dividend increases as well. Rising share counts + organic dividend increases is the recipe for success in a DGI portfolio.

Something else that is nice about the big y/y improvement during the Feb./May/Aug./Nov. quarterly cycle is that it is now somewhat evenly weighted, as far as monthly income goes. Before my big additions to BMY and ABBV, dividends received in these months were usually much lower than the other quarterly cycles. Although I don't pay much attention to when I will be receiving dividends from the companies that I buy (I've always focused on quality and value first, not dividend dates) it is nice to have things be more evened out so that when I'm re-investing my dividends each month, it makes for a cleaner dollar-cost-averaging system.

This big 26.61% jump in November has pushed my year-to-date dividend income up to 11.66%. Like I said before, DIS's lack of a second half dividend payment will likely hurt my December income, but overall, I still expect to see double digit annual dividend growth, which is great!

Lastly, with regard to my passive income, people always like to ask what my portfolio's yield and yield on cost is. Well, my current portfolio-wide dividend yield is 1.92% and my yield on cost is 3.49%.

November Trades

With regard to trades for the month, there wasn't much activity going on in my portfolio. Outside of my monthly selective re-investments and my weekly ARK Invest dollar cost averaging purchases, I only made one trade. On 11/18/2020, I added to my Lowe's (LOW) position at $149.80. I was very happy to take advantage of some recent weakness which pushed LOW down below my fair value estimate. I am now fully invested in LOW, so I can focus my selective re-investing activities elsewhere in my portfolio now, moving forward.

I discussed that trade in retail here, in this focus ticker article.

This is yet another thing I love about the DGI strategy.

Frankly, I think the market is pretty overvalued. Because of this I haven't been aggressive accumulating stocks. However, my focus on passive income affords me the pleasure of simply sitting back and doing nothing while I allow my existing holdings to do their job (which is to generate reliably increasing income). It's really nice not having to attempt to time the market. It's also really nice not having to invest money in an unfavorable market condition to generate gains.

On 11/2/2020, I bought shares of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), at $30.00, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) at $71.02, National Retail Properties (NNN), at $33.09, AvalonBay Communities (AVB) at $144.48, Merck (MRK) at $76.53, Lowes (LOW) at $159.52, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) at $138.03, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) at $55.46, and AbbVie (ABBV) at $88.18.

All of these shares were purchased right before Election Day, meaning that they have benefitted from the post-election rally that we saw play out through November and are all trading at high (and in some bases, much higher) prices today.

I discussed my rationale for these monthly selective re-investments trades here, in this video.

Throughout the month, I made my Friday ARK Invest purchases. I've been accumulating their actively managed funds to gain exposure to highly disruptive technology. Here is the original article I wrote explaining why I have decided to make these trades.

Date ARKK ARKW ARKQ ARKG ARKF 11/13 $99.49 $118.11 $62.75 $74.08 $43.59 11/20 $105.36 $127.26 $66.05 $76.51 $45.29 11/27 $111.55 $134.42 $69.67 $79.19 $46.88

Nick's Portfolio

Core Dividend Growth 47.46% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL) $25.94 15.78% Microsoft MSFT) $53.17 4.14% Qualcomm QCOM) $60.29 2.87% Cisco CSCO) $32.95 2.73% BlackRock BLK) $413.84 2.72% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY) $48.92 2.55% Johnson and Johnson JNJ) $113.36 2.24% Honeywell HON) $123.87 1.47% PepsiCo PEP) $92.39 1.42% Coca-Cola KO) $39.78 1.17% Amgen AMGN) $130.50 1.14% Texas Instruments TXN) $95.19 1.12% Brookfield Asset Management BAM) $33.75 1.08% Illinois Tool Works ITW) $130.90 1.02% Novo Nordisk NVO) $37.74 0.94% Pfizer PFE) $31.94 0.86% Intel INTC) $31.16 0.84% Medtronic MDT) $73.94 0.66% Digital Realty DLR) $49.87 0.58% Diageo DEO) $107.91 0.51% Merck MRK) $79.22 0.49% 3M Company MMM) $150.40 0.41% McCormick MKC) $71.43 0.38% Raytheon Technologies RTX) $61.50 0.34% High Yield 16.00% AT&T T) $37.68 2.79% Altria MO) $49.69 1.79% AbbVie ABBV) $75.00 1.54% W.P. Carey WPC) $63.32 1.44% Brookfield Renewables BEPC) $43.86 1.39% International Business Machines IBM) $128.95 1.11% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC) $39.19 1.09% Reality Income O) $54.63 0.92% Store Capital STOR) $22.91 0.86% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT) $115.13 0.74% National Retail Properties NNN) $36.70 0.66% Verizon VZ) $44.42 0.53% Essex Property Trust ESS) $213.83 0.43% AvalonBay Communities AVB) $147.70 0.41% Enbridge ENB) $31.07 0.30% High Dividend Growth 16.30% Broadcom AVGO) $234.30 2.97% Visa V) $72.45 2.91% Starbucks SBUX) $48.10 2.80% Comcast CMCSA) $37.70 2.50% Nike NKE) $58.75 2.29% MasterCard MA) $81.40 1.27% Lowe's LOW) $121.85 1.05% Home Depot HD) $184.52 0.51% Non-Dividend 8.23% Alphabet GOOGL) $741.39 4.71% Amazon AMZN) $849.74 2.20% Facebook FB) $162.99 0.78% ARK Internet ARKW) $119.77 0.18% ARK Innovation ARKK) $100.60 0.15% ARK Fintech ARKF) $43.29 <0.10% ARK Genomics ARKG) $72.48 0.11% Ark Autonomous/Robitics ARKQ) $62.76 <0.10% Special Circumstance 6.02% Walt Disney DIS) $91.69 3.60% NVIDIA NVDA) $110.55 1.39% Constellation Brands STZ) $172.19 0.43% Roper ROP) $424.03 0.35% Carrier CARR) $20.97 0.13% Otis OTIS) $58.65 0.12% Viatris VTRS) $13.43 <0.10% Cash 5.99%

Conclusion

All in all, I couldn't be more pleased. Although I am concerned about macro valuations, my primary focus on passive income keeps me overweight equities at all times, meaning that I get to benefit from big rallies, regardless of I think they're rational or not. And, when the tide turns, I don't have to worry, because even though the value of my holdings will decrease, my passive income will continue to rise. Since the market tends to rise, much more than it falls, over the long-term, this overweight equity exposure helps to lead towards out performance. Being able to focus on my income allows me to maintain such exposure in a stress-free way, which is great for both my portfolio and my peace of mind.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AMZN, AVGO, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BLK, BMY, CMCSA, CSC, O, D, DEO, DIS, DLR, ENB, FRT, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, ITW, JNJ, KO, LOW, MA, MDT, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NVDA, NVO, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SBUX, STOR, STZ, T, TXN, RTX, V, VZ, IBM, OTIS, CARR, FB, ESS, AVB, MRK, ARKK, ARKW, ARKF, ARKQ, ARKG, ROP, VTRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.