Zynga has traded down towards $8 as investors weren't impressed with Q4 guidance and the market worried about the end of stay-at-home orders next year.

Despite some bullish results and expectations for a strong 2021, Zynga (ZNGA) trades at multi-month lows. The mobile gaming stock saw some benefits from stay-at-home orders during Q2, but the market has completely missed the improving game trends and the sales boom from acquisitions. My investment thesis remains very bullish on Zynga following this dip back towards $8.

No Justification

My view following Q2 results was that the stock dip into the low $9s wasn't justified. The move following the Q3 results in early November is pretty much a repeat of the same story.

The market is not giving Zynga credit for strong expectations for 2021 and beyond. A lot of the increased guidance for Q4 and 2020 is due to out-performance on acquisitions, not consumers stuck at home playing mobile games with no other options.

With 1.08 billion shares outstanding now, Zynga has a market valuation of ~$9.0 billion. The current analyst estimates are for bookings jumping to $2.75 billion next year. The company estimates $2.24 billion in bookings for 2020, but the numbers don't include a full year of bookings for the Rollic deal closed on October 1 and Peak Games on July 1.

Investors need to keep in mind these numbers are reflective of a normal economic environment updated for full year numbers of acquired games. The company isn't expecting any bookings relapse next year, but the stock is trading as if such a scenario will occur.

The more normalized Q3 bookings were $628 million and the annualized Q4 guidance of $670 million amounts to $2.68 billion in annual revenues. The base case is for revenues to rise off the normalized Q4 levels, but investors should expect Zynga to surge past these numbers as their Live Services build on revenues generated by Peak Games and Rollic on their hot games.

Top 100 Mobile Game Machine

While Zynga has risen in the last year, the market still doesn't really view the company as an interactive entertainment company in the same view as Electronic Arts (EA) or Activision (ATVI). Zynga trades at half the forward EV/S multiple of Activision and still remains a relative bargain to EA at only 3.4x forward sales.

Data by YCharts

Zynga now has the Top 50 mobile games chart jam-packed with games. The company had the following games in the Top 50 grossing domestic iPhone chart on November 30 per ThinkGaming:

#10 - Toon Blast (Peak Games) = $375K

#24 - Merge Dragons! (Gram Grames) - $135K

#33 - Toy Blast (Peak Games) - $100K

#37 - Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest (Small Giant Games) - $97K

#42 - CSR Racing 2 (Naturalmotion) - $91K

One of the problems for Zynga's stock valuation could be the lack of these games being listed under the Zynga brand. The company might lack from market recognition with their top games not listed in the Top 50. Regardless, the company has a large list of Zynga-branded games listed in the Top 100 mobile rankings:

#78 - Zynga Poker - Texas Holdem (Zynga) = $73K

#79 - Hit It Rich! Casino Slots Game (Zynga) = $73K

#82 - Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots (Zynga) = $72K

#87 - Game of Thrones Slots Casino (Zynga) = $71K

#90 - Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells (Zynga) = $70K

In all, the company has 10 games making the Top 100 grossing rankings for the domestic iPhone market. Zynga doesn't get a ton of recognition for having any big home-run games, but the video game developer now has a strong library of leading games.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga should have a target of 6.0x EV/FY21 bookings in the middle of the valuations assigned to Activision and EA. Neither game developer is expected to have the same growth rates as Zynga suggesting the latter should have the larger valuation metric.

Using a similar valuation multiple would push the market cap of Zynga up to $16.5 billion based on the $2.75 billion bookings target. In addition, the stock could easily rally to $17 based on 2021 bookings growing just 10% from the Q4 annualized to rate to reach $3.0 billion. Live Services should grow the existing treasure trove of top games along with new games from the Rollic deal. Investors should use this minor dip to the low $8s to own Zynga.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.