This has been a tough year for energy stocks, including master limited partnerships, but Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) has shown that it can stand firm in the downturn and I think the Houston, Texas-based MLP will perform well in the future as the conditions in the global LNG market improve.

Image courtesy of anitastarzycka at Pixabay

The coronavirus pandemic inflicted severe damage on the energy sector in 2020. Virtually all energy companies, ranging from oil and gas producers to oilfield service providers to owners of midstream infrastructure and logistics assets, witnessed a drop in earnings as Covid-19 reduced energy demand. The LNG industry, which saw a 13% increase in demand last year to approximately 360 mtpa, is witnessing a sharp deceleration, clocking just 0.8% growth in 2020, as per IHS Markit's estimate. The spot LNG prices fell sharply, LNG shipping rates plunged, and the tough market conditions forced some buyers to either postpone or cancel their LNG cargoes. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG), which runs a fleet of LNG transportation ships, said that the US market saw a total of 179 cargo cancellations representing 20 mt of lost exports.

Image: Flex LNG Ltd. 2020 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

In theory, this scenario would have been a nightmare for Cheniere Energy Partners, which is an LNG export pure-play. Cheniere Energy Partners is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy (LNG). The parent is a holding company which indirectly owns two of the biggest LNG production and export projects in the US - the Sabine Pass Liquefaction project located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which will have a total production capacity of around 30 mtpa, and the Corpus Christi Liquefaction terminal in Texas which will be able to produce approximately 15 mtpa of LNG following the ongoing expansion work. The unlisted Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings owns the Corpus Christi project whereas Cheniere Energy Partners owns the Sabine Pass facility. I think the downturn has highlighted Cheniere Energy Partners' biggest strength - its resilient business model that is based almost entirely on long-term contracts, which is why the master limited partnership held up well during this difficult period.

The MLPs which primarily operate energy infrastructure and logistics assets have made wholesale distribution cuts this year after their finances came under pressure during the downturn. Several firms, including Holly Energy Partners (HEP) and DCP Midstream LP (DCP), have slashed unitholder distributions by 50% or higher in the past few months. Even Energy Transfer (ET), one of the biggest players in the industry and generates robust levels of distributable cash flows, chopped unitholder payouts in half in an effort to improve its financial health.

But Cheniere Energy Partners didn't announce any cuts. It usually covers 80% of its production with long-term contracts for all of its facilities and is increasing this threshold to 90%. This, however, doesn't make the company completely immune to the downturn since some of its production is still exposed to weak market conditions and its customers can exercise their right to cancel orders. Cheniere Energy Partners has confirmed that it experienced a lot of order cancellations in 2020. But what's great about having contracted production is that the customers who cancel orders still have to pay a fixed fee for cargoes. These fixed charges play a big role in mitigating the risks associated with a tough business climate.

Cheniere Energy Partners, in fact, has also confirmed that it is on track to generate $3.75 to $3.95 per unit of distributable cash flows this year (as per the updated annual run-rate guidance, increased from the previous $3.70-$3.90 per unit forecast) and has kept the distribution guidance unchanged at $2.55 to $2.65 per unit for 2020. From this, we can see that CQP continues to generate enough distributable cash flows that can easily fund all of its distributions. If it ends the current year with distributable cash flows of $3.85 per unit (midpoint of guidance) and distributes $2.60 per unit to unitholders, then it will end the year with a healthy coverage ratio of 1.48x. This also implies that CQP will have $1.25 per unit of cash in excess of distributions which can be used to fund CapEx, debt reduction, and other corporate purposes.

The business environment, however, has now improved substantially after economic activity recovered in Asia and major Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs were announced. LNG prices have bounced back after bottoming in June, with the two key benchmark price charts - the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) - showing a sharp increase from the second quarter. Although prices fell in late-November as traders prepared for a warmer-than-usual winter in Asia, they are still at around $6.40 per MMBtu, significantly above the recent $2-$3 lows. Demand from both Asia (including China and India) and the big European markets has picked up. The LNG shipping rates have also bounced back, with companies like Flex LNG seeing better day rates in 4Q20 than even 1Q20. LNG cargo cancellation activity has also fallen, as experienced by Cheniere Energy as well as LNG shipping companies.

Image: Cheniere Quarterly Earnings Presentation, Nov. 2020

As a result, Cheniere Energy Partners' outlook is now looking much better. I expect the order cancellation to decrease to normalized levels and the total margins to increase which will have a positive impact on earnings. More importantly, as LNG demand increases and the LNG importers once again line up to take deliveries, CQP will have better visibility into future earnings and cash flows. If the LNG market continues to strengthen in 2021, then the company should be able to sign additional long-term contracts, further increasing its contracted production coverage and making it more resilient to any future downturns.

I also expect CQP to further capitalize on the improvement in market conditions by increasing its production capacity through plant optimization efforts. The Cheniere group has done a commendable job of increasing the run-rate liquefaction capacity of its LNG trains, at Sabine Pass as well as Corpus Christi, by more than 12% in the last two-and-a-half years from 4.3-4.6 million tpa per train to 4.9-5.1 million tpa currently. The company has done this by optimizing the operations and streamlining the production chain. That's allowed Cheniere to increase its capacity, without making any major investments.

A big jump in production will, however, come from the second half of 2022 when Cheniere Energy Partners completes work on a brand new LNG production plant (Train-6) at Sabine Pass. The project is currently progressing smoothly, with nearly 71% of the work completed. Once finished, it will allow the company to increase its total output by 5 mtpa to 30 mtpa. I expect this to drive a major increase in earnings and distributable cash flows, which will pave the way for a large increase in distributions. Note that Cheniere Energy Partners has been increasing its distributions at a modest pace of $0.02 per unit but I think the growth will accelerate from 2023. The MLP's capital expenditure requirements will also fall sharply from 2024, enabling it to generate robust levels of excess cash which, in my view, will likely be used for debt reduction and distribution growth.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, Cheniere Energy Partners has stood out this year as a rare MLP that can withstand market turmoil and generate reliable levels of distributable cash flows. Cheniere Energy Partners' units have performed remarkably well this year, dropping by just 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. Add the 6.7% distribution yield to this equation and we are looking at a return of 5%, which is impressive considering how poorly energy stocks have performed this year. By comparison, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), the benchmark fund for the energy infrastructure MLPs, has fallen by 36% in 2020.

I expect CQP to continue doing well in the future as the business environment gets better and the company grows earnings and cash flows. Cheniere Energy Partners, however, isn't looking attractive from a valuation standpoint, currently trading 13.2x EV/EBITDA (forward) basis, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which makes it one of the most expensive stocks among the large-cap MLPs. I think value hunters should wait for a drip before loading up on Cheniere Energy Partners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.