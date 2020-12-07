Repligen 3-Month Stock Chart

Since I last posted on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) around 2 months ago, the stock is up 28.16%, which was more than I expected because Repligen already had a high valuation when I first wrote about it. As a growth investor, I have trained myself to think of stocks with high valuations as companies that the market has identified as being among the highest quality. Generally, high quality companies show a history of beating expectations, and I have developed a philosophy over my long years of investing that I prefer to invest in companies that will not only beat analyst expectations but also beat my own expectations because those are the truly great companies. Repligen has so far been exceeding both analyst and my own expectations, and I think the company will continue to do so. As I continue to learn more about the Repligen management team, I have only become more convinced that Repligen can continue to defy expectations and outperform the market. This article gives the reasons why I continue to think Repligen is a buy.

The Opportunity

Repligen is a "pick and shovel" play in the field of biologics, which are the classes of drugs that mankind is currently looking toward for both therapeutics and vaccines for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Repligen focuses its expertise mostly on the downstream processing portion of the production of biologic drugs, which mostly has to do with the recovery, filtering, and the purification of biosynthetic products into the final product.

A combination of ARTeSYN, EMT and NMS significantly expand our single-use systems and Flow Path portfolio well beyond hollow fibers and into downstream chromatography, flat sheet filtration, and buffer and media prep. These acquisitions in the longer term also positioned as very well as our industry pivot to downstream continuous manufacturing. Repligen should close the ARTeSYN acquisition in Q4. Source: CEO Tony Hunt - Q3 2020 Earnings call

Repligen's management is very intelligent in that they skate to where the puck is headed in the bioprocessing industry. In the past several years, the overall bioprocessing industry has been trending towards downstream continuous manufacturing. So, Repligen has increasingly been enhancing its downstream portfolio over the last several years. Repligen's recent acquisitions, while sounding boring to a novice, are all mostly designed to strengthen Repligen's capabilities in producing a downstream and flow product portfolio that biologic drug makers need for producing drugs faster and more efficiently. The following is from an article written five years ago about downstream continuous manufacturing:

While many commercial drugs are made through perfusion, the new area of interest is running the downstream portion of the process continuously. "Continuous bioprocessing will not just prove to be feasible, but will also become a strategic core competence to therapeutic drug manufacturers. Source: Bioprocess Development Forum

So, Repligen has been positioning to become the go-to company for products used in continuous downstream bioprocessing. Additionally, another trend Repligen's management has identified and is rapidly expanding into is the usage of single-use products in biologics production. The way drug-making was done in the past was through large manufacturing production facilities dedicated to single product production. However, today, single-product production is no longer an efficient way to produce drugs because each drug run requires cleaning the equipment thoroughly between each run in order to avoid contamination. Drug manufacturers have found it much simpler to simply avoid the tedious cleaning process and instead use single-use products which get replaced after every production run in batch manufacturing or after a certain amount of time in continuous manufacturing.

The industry cost pressures continue to mount, including evolving reimbursement strategy, global competition, and loss of drug exclusivity. Meanwhile, the need for widening global patient access to life-saving drugs must also be addressed. Therefore, the industry needs production platforms that are lower cost, flexible, and agile to meet these rapidly changing demands. Single-use technology (SUT) can support this challenge by providing a simpler, faster, and lower-cost route to production capacity, when compared to the conventional stainless-steel equipment and facility design. Source: David J. Pollard & Alain Pralong, Science Direct

So, an investment in Repligen is not only just an investment in the overall bioprocessing industry but also an investment in two major high growth trends going on within the bioprocessing industry which is the use of single-use technology and a move toward more downstream continuous manufacturing. Repligen's latest acquisitions of ARTeSYN, EMT and NMS, all seem to be single-use products to be used mostly in downstream continuous manufacturing processes. Repligen also has additional plans to invest roughly $100 million over the next five years across all of its franchises to feed the continued strong demand for biomanufacturing services and tools by increasing the company's capacity needs. The amount of money that Repligen is investing in increasing capacity suggests the company sees lots of growth down the road.

COVID-19

The last time I wrote about Repligen, I did not know exactly what portion of revenues came from COVID-19 programs, but in the recent Q3 2020 report, the company announced that "COVID programs accounted for approximately 14% of revenue during the quarter, and approximately 55% of revenue growth." Additionally, total orders were up approximately 80% in Q3 with COVID-19 programs accounting for approximately half of the increase.

The best part is Repligen will begin gaining even more exposure to COVID-19 products starting next year because of the following news:

Protein A-derived affinity ligands against the COVID-19 spike protein coupled to chromatography beads can resolve purification challenges in the development of coronavirus vaccines, say Navigo and Repligen. Bringing a vaccine against COVID-19 to market involves numerous challenges, not least on the manufacturing side. In downstream processing (DSP), the speed of purification and the yield of the purified product are key to ensuring supply of a quality vaccine. Source: BioProcess International

While potential increased exposure to COVID-19-related revenues is good news, Repligen expects 2021 revenues from the COVID-19 Protein A-derived affinity ligands to only be minimal, and I believe the product will only start to show material revenues for Repligen in 2022. Also, the COVID-19 Protein A-derived affinity ligand can only be used to develop certain types of COVID-19 vaccines namely, it cannot be used on mRNA-based vaccines, such as those in development by CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC), BioNTech (BNTX), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) collaboration, and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). However, the recombinant COVID-19-type vaccines in development could all benefit. Which companies use recombinant expression systems? The following are all potential vaccines that could use Repligen's Protein A-derived affinity ligands:

Phase 3 Clinical Trials

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN AZD1222 vaccine uses recombinant adenovirus vaccine. In specific, AZD1222 vaccine uses replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein.

AZD1222 vaccine uses recombinant adenovirus vaccine. In specific, AZD1222 vaccine uses replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX NVX-CoV2373 is a prefusion protein coronavirus vaccine candidate made using Novavax's proprietary nanoparticle technology, Matrix-M, which is an adjuvant to enhance immune responses and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

NVX-CoV2373 is a prefusion protein coronavirus vaccine candidate made using Novavax's proprietary nanoparticle technology, Matrix-M, which is an adjuvant to enhance immune responses and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26COV-S, JNJ-78436735 vaccine candidate was developed by Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceutical research teams, in collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, part of Harvard Medical School, constructed and tested multiple vaccine candidates using the Janssen AdVac® technology, and have selected its lead vaccine candidate Ad26.COV2.S (Ad26COVS1) (JNJ-78436735) recombinant for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY (NYSE: GSK Adjuvanted Vaccine: Sanofi and GSK today started the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for their adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine candidate, developed in partnership by Sanofi and GSK, uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.

Phase 1 Clinical Trials

CoVLP Vaccine is a GSK and Medicago collaboration that is developing and evaluating a COVID-19 candidate vaccine combining Medicago's (MDG) recombinant Coronavirus Virus-Like Particles (CoVLP) with GSK's pandemic adjuvant system.

I expect that either Europe or US-based pharmas of the above drug candidates to be prime potential customers for Repligen. Among the things I have tried to look up in the past is which companies are customers of Repligen, but Repligen doesn't release that type of information, and none of the customers goes around bragging about using Repligen equipment, but we now know that AstraZeneca, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and Medicago might be potential large customers down the line for Repligen's chromatography equipment that will hopefully contain this Protein A-derived affinity ligands to be used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Repligen Q3 2020 Earnings

"We are pleased with our momentum during the third quarter, reporting over $94 million in revenue and robust organic growth of 31%. COVID programs accounted for approximately 14% of revenue during the quarter, and approximately 55% of revenue growth. We continued to see strong revenue and order demand as both COVID customers and gene therapy accounts drove accelerated growth across our franchises, with Filtration performing exceptionally well. Direct product orders were up over 100% year-on-year, positioning us well for an excellent finish to 2020 and a strong start to 2021." Source: CEO Tony Hunt - Q3 2020 Results Earnings Call

Repligen Revenue

Repligen Margins

Revenue delivered over 35% growth year over year during Q3, including 31% organic growth to reach $94.1 million, which was a 9% consensus beat on revenue. These revenues were largely driven by COVID-19-related projects, where Repligen recorded revenue in the range of $13 million to $14 million in those projects. Repligen recorded strength in direct filtration, chromatography, and the process analytics franchises where the aggregate orders of those product lines grew by 100% YoY. This seems to validate Repligen management's decision to move strongly into downstream and single-use products.

Margins expanded rapidly YoY with gross margin (GAAP) coming in at 57.9%, an increase of 3.1 points over the 54.7% gross margin in the third quarter of 2019, and adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) was 58.0%, an increase of 1.9 points over the 56.1% gross margin recorded in the third quarter of 2019. Operating margin (GAAP) was 22.3%, an increase of 10.8 points, and adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) was 28.6%, an increase of 6.8 points compared to the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $27.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $29.4 million, compared to $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Repligen Forecast

A very good reason to believe Repligen still has a lot of upside left is that the company increased their 2020 full year revenue guidance because of the overall strength in the bioprocessing market and that includes the upside from COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. The 2020 full-year GAAP revenue guidance, increased by $14 million at midpoint to $348 million to $352 million, reflecting growth in the range of 29% to 30%. Repligen also increased the adjusted gross margin guidance for 2020 by 100 basis points from prior guidance, which is up to 57.5% to 58.0%. In addition, Repligen raised their adjusted operating income guidance range by $9.5 million at the midpoint to a range of $91 million to $93 million, up from a prior range of $81 million to $84 million, which expands Repligen's adjusted operating margin guidance by another 175 basis points at midpoint up to the range of 26.0% to 26.5% of revenue for the year, compared to prior guidance of 24% to 25%. So, with both revenues and margins expanding, there is a lot of expectations that Repligen's earnings will also begin increasing rapidly in the future. In fact, analysts have been updating their models, and the consensus analysts' earnings per share estimate has been recently raised, which suggests improving sentiment around Repligen's earnings potential next year.

Valuation

While the average person on the street might be unaware of Repligen, the company's future prospects have not gone unnoticed by investors, and the stock has been awarded a very high valuation. Repligen trades at a P/E of 231.30 compared to a 5-year average P/E of 138.43, a Price to Sales of 30.87 compared to a 5-year average P/S of 14.60 and a Price/Cash Flow of 154.32 compared to a 5-year average Price/Cash Flow of 112.95.

Conclusion

Repligen recently destroyed Q3 analyst earnings estimates by 42.9% and revenue forecasts by 8.7%. Repligen has also been putting up both double-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth, while riding the tailwinds of COVID-19 and gene therapy programs. It looks like the strong performance should continue into the end of 2020 with a very strong start to 2021. Repligen is investing heavily in capacity expansion, which indicates management is expecting a big ramp-up in future sales. Repligen looks to have positioned itself to sell products into one of the highest growth areas of the bioprocessing industry, and the pandemic has only served to present an opportunity for unexpected upside as many of Repligen's products could be useful in the production of both vaccines and therapeutics to treat COVID-19, and that comes on top of Repligen's growth in such areas as monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy. Repligen has a lot further upside, in my opinion, and is currently a buy, despite the high valuation.

