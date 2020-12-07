The Santa Claus rally has been a bankable trade in high yield bond markets, but 2020 is no normal year. This article examines whether this idea is actionable in the current environment.

March 2020 was the second worst month ever for high yield corporate bond returns (-11.5%), trailing only October 2008 (-15.9%). The last eight months has seen a 20% total return for the high yield bond market since the end of March, the best eight month run of performance since early in the recovery from the Great Recession.

The current yield-to-worst on the high yield corporate bond index is 4.39%, the lowest level on record. Low interest rates and tightening credit spreads have pushed financing conditions for junk bonds to the easiest for borrowers on record, even as economic conditions remain challenged. Bonds rated BB are trading at an average dollar price of nearly 107% of par; single-B rated bonds trade at $103.5; only the lowest rated CCC bonds trade under par at just over $98. The question for investors: "Where do we go from here?"

December and January tend to be the best months for high yield corporate bond returns. This calendar effect is one of my favorite market anomalies, and it likely has meaningful implications for Seeking Alpha's fixed income investors. Since the advent of the modern high-yield debt market in the early 1980s, there has been a bankable calendar trade that has persisted. In the table below, readers can see that the highest total returns in the high-yield market have historically been experienced in January (1.84%). December is third at 1.11%. The two months have produced the best risk-adjusted returns and have been the most likely months to produce positive total returns at 87% and 81% of the time respectively. These two months, which make up one-sixth of the calendar year, have historically generated just over one-third of the returns of the high-yield bond market.

This reliable calendar effect is likely driven by a confluence of factors. Unlike equity markets, which will produce only several dozen domestic IPOs in even the most bullish of years, multiple, new high-yield bond issues will come to market each day when credit investors are receptive. An already record level of high yield corporate bond issuance has pulled forward some supply early in the current calendar year, and credit markets will slow down further around the Christmas holiday and early in the New Year. In what is still a dealer-driven market, as opposed to the exchange-traded equity markets, market participants need to be at their desks to support deal flow. With much of Wall Street and the buyside in credit markets still working remotely, perhaps 2020 will be an unusual year for late December issuance, but I remain skeptical. Issuers will obviously not bring deals if a market holiday slackens demand, increasing yield, and interest expense on term debt that will be outstanding for many years.

This is an especially acute issue for more levered high-yield borrowers who must remain focused on financing costs. This temporary absence of supply, combined with a re-setting of return objectives at high-yield buyers at the beginning of the calendar year, could lead to a favorable demand/supply imbalance that increases prices early in the new year.

While this favorable technical typically supports the high yield corporate bond market in December and January, investors can currently only hope to earn roughly the carry from coupons as further price appreciation should be limited at current levels. In a yield-starved world, that might still entice some investors even with yields on high yield corporate bonds near all-time lows and prices on high yield corporate bond ETFs like the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), or the lower cost iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) flirting with all-time highs.

A call-constrained high yield corporate bond market is entering a period of year that is typically unusually favorable for investors. With limited upside and credit-sensitive downside, investors can only hope to earn annualized returns slightly above current historically low yield levels. Like many households, Santa's budget constraints may lessen his gift this year, and there is still a chance for a lump of coal... and we know the high yield corporate bond markets hate coal.

