There is potential for explosive future revenue growth - even without diverging from their existing public sector client profile, but Palantir's lack of concern for shareholders is troubling.

The market for Palantir has been vastly underestimated since total addressable market doesn't address the explosive growth in demand for services according to the compound annual growth rate.

Police departments and municipal agencies are often in need of assistance implementing modern integration and security but lack the ability to train/hire competent personnel - a robust market opportunity.

Palantir (PLTR) has been widely misunderstood. I'll attempt to correct some misconceptions regarding the business model and why the total addressable market is much larger than anyone thinks (including Palantir) using some back of the envelope math and some insights into law enforcement, municipal government, and cybersecurity.

Please note that Palantir shares have been highly volatile in recent days and traded at a high volume, so it may not be appropriate for many portfolios and has been the victim of rampant speculation. I am no longer holding it since the implied volatility is simply too high for me (IV 130+) to recommend to anyone in good faith as an investment until this subsides.

Addressing Total Addressable Market

On the S-1, Palantir identifies its total addressable market (TAM) size today to be $119B with $56B in the private sector and $63B in the public sector. That estimate is far too conservative. This matters because projections for revenue may often be based on that. They had an increase of 25% in revenue in 2019 over 2018. The 3Q was up 52% and their guidance suggests 44% for the year. That doesn't sound bad, but it actually hugely underestimates the potential for growth.

Cayenne Consulting succinctly describes total addressable market (TAM) as follows:

It refers to the combined revenues (or unit sales) of all the companies in a specific market on an annualized basis"

Briefly, TAM measures what would be 100% of the market between a company and its competitors. If you're selling soft drinks or hamburgers or some other well-established, predictable and tangible goods in a well-known market, this can be a terrific measure.

Why TAM Doesn't Make Much Sense

If you're at the forefront of disruptive innovation in a growth stock, this metric is almost useless. Ford's (NYSE:F) previous 2 automotive companies all failed, miserably. People wanted a better horse, not a horseless carriage. In June of 1903, the TAM for the Ford Motor Company would probably have been 100% and under $800 or so (the price of one car) - before the Model A sold its first car a day short of a month later on July 15th and maybe for about a month after.

Before the Model A and to a greater extent the Model T, there simply wasn't a market for cars. Palantir is a Ford car in a world of horses. Their horseless carriage is data integration. In fact, this is not uncommon with disruptive companies - eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Uber (NYSE:UBER) all would have had rather low TAMs and they much like Palantir were insistent on defining their niche, not slotting into someone else's.

So, in any field with an explosive compound annual growth rate (CAGR), TAM as a metric is almost useless, but that's what analysts have been using to estimate the potential market for Palantir. It's tough to figure exactly how much market share Palantir has, but according to their S-1, they had 125 clients with an average of $5.6m in revenue each in 2019 (which is fairly low to charge per client, even for a garden variety RMS). And according to their income statement, they had $.742b revenue.

Another company that has been similarly explosive and which is in the adjacent data field is Snowflake (SNOW) which has revenue of only .264b and a share price of $325.84 at the time of writing. The numbers seem downright low for PLTR on a lot of these metrics by comparison to some of its "peers" and recent IPOs.

What Palantir's TAM Is

In cybersecurity, Palantir's TAM is already north of their own estimate. According to the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network:

The global cybersecurity market is currently worth $173B in 2020, growing to $270B by 2026. By 2026, 77% of cybersecurity spending will be for externally managed security services."

That's only one of their products. That product stack (foundry) also does business analytics which is north in revenue of cybersecurity and according to Allied Market Research was $193.14b in 2019 and estimated to reach $420.98b by 2026 at 10.9% CAGR.

The other product stack Palantir does is data integration (Gotham), which has figures far south of that, but very few of these SaaS products with integration even exist to really measure. That's somewhere around $7b, though it's all over the place and there hasn't been much since 2017-18. The classification of all these things is a bit murky and many agencies such as Gartner that classify Palantir as Analytics and BI (Business Intelligence) which has lower revenue but overlaps with at least 3 other categories. So the TAM is potentially off by about $300-$400b or so. Either that or they're being extremely strict in their definition of services.

The Police Market and What Makes Palantir Appeal to Them

Now moving past the TAM, this back of the envelope math brings us to police and the market opportunity there. Police don't know or trust most business consulting firms as they are wholly divorced from the reality of police work. Police also don't trust social media or Silicon Valley, which is a hotbed for anti-police activists and fringe political activists. PLTR has consciously decoupled itself from Silicon Valley.

That's one reason why recently the LAPD had a contract with Palantir and it illustrates a lot of how this works and how it helped the department in a brief, but informative video. "Palantir brings many databases into one system." An example is used of utilizing multiple integrations in Gotham to identify a number on a partial plate from an image, cross reference that with an LAPD database and then aid officers in locating the car thief. Palantir has real products with real results, not vaporware.

What PLTR does is integrate data from a variety of sources that they already have and they make sense of it. So say there are multiple databases. Rather than have dozens of overlapping systems, they essentially created an "operating system for data" like in the picture below of Browser from Gotham taken from the Palantir LAPD video.

An Example

There is a child stranger abduction. If there are multiple suspected sex predators in the area, rather than juggling a bunch of 40-year old databases where one may have arrests, another the license plate information, and another has camera footage, you can integrate ALPR (Automated License Plate Reading) with the database with the license plates, with the sex offender registry and search for overlapping occurrences.

This makes it so you can search that local or network data like a search engine like Google. Unlike Google, Palantir does not collect or harvest data like some social media and search engine companies, it only uses information already in provided databases.

The Palantir image technology is among the best on the planet on certain aspects of machine learning - for things like ALPR. The first 48 hours are extremely important in a murder or abduction, so this technology can literally save lives.

Police Departments in Need of Help

In NY, as recently as 2009, the NYPD still used typewriters. In Dallas, in 2014, 20 suspects were released when police failed to use the Record Management System (RMS) to book them properly due to a costly RMS system that allegedly had a lot of problems. That system cost $7.4m and they charged an additional $2m for additional work. Dallas County Sheriff's Department used a system that had actually won the bid in Dallas PD, but they cited "usability". The reality was they simply lacked anyone sufficiently competent or honest to evaluate the software. If you have a national brand, that changes that. PLTR could be that brand.

There is a backlog of rapekits, some estimated to be 100,000 or more. Perhaps companies like Palantir could help to finally give many victims living in fear the justice they deserve by allowing departments to better integrate data from these older cases. They've already joined the fight against world hunger by partnering with the Nobel Prize Winning World Food Programme and implementing Foundry.

But those are the biggest police departments. There are 17,985 police departments in the United States. The average Palantir contract is $5.6m. That's $100.71b potential. Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) revenue is $110b. Say they sell to 10% of those. That's $10.07b. Even if it were 1%, that's $1.07b.

Federal Law Enforcement

The DOJ has one database written in COBOL housed on a mainframe from 1978. The DOJ also had the Virtual Case File project, wherein the FBI spent north of $250m developing a system they never used. It was a disaster and has become an often revisited and classic case study in project management.

At that time, the FBI didn't have a CIO and instead had a series of persons with no IT skills that were put in charge of the project. Agencies like this all desperately need data integration.

Political Concerns

There has been some concern about anti-police activists in several locations "defunding the police". It is unclear how much of this would adversely impact the use of outside contractors at this time. A decline in police personnel may actually result in more outside contractors due to budget allocations or additional security contracts. It is simply unclear though this could adversely affect this revenue opportunity adversely.

Due to lackluster Public Relations, Palantir also has been the subject of a number of political protests, by anti-Police, Libertarian, and other activists. The president has also suggested he will veto the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) if Section 230 verbiage is not added to it, which may impact defense and related contractors adversely if delayed. It's again, largely unclear on their level of exposure to the NDAA. A number of politicians in both political parties have substantial ties with the company and other defense contractors.

Conclusion on the Police Market

The goal of most government contractors is to bill as much as possible. It's a legacy model. Palantir's SaaS model is more results oriented. It gives you the tools to find the data you need - from what you already have. The product is the service and they support that. They sell a good product and maintain it. Police respond to that, not management consulting or platitudes. They're doers, not thinkers. This gives Palantir a massive competitive advantage when it comes to the Law Enforcement market despite some political opposition and controversy, which is nonetheless a very real concern and potential hazard.

K-12 Schools

School districts are even more in need of technological remediation than the police, and in my view, the next major market for integration and security services. Unfortunately, schools are more resistant to innovation and even less capable of discerning quality. As a market, this may not be a good one for Palantir. Schools are technologically backward and generally treat IT people terribly. Also, the rampant amount of FERPA, COPPA, CIPA, and other privacy violations may just be too much headache for a company that follows relevant laws like Palantir does.

NYC, a major municipality, didn't and still doesn't even have an incident response plan for COVID-19 and as a result, millions of youths are without online classes. Many districts don't even have CIOs, let alone CISOs. Unlike Police, who are paramilitary organizations with a chain of command, there is no organizational reason why a school district would not have a CIO or CISO.

In the 2002 Census of Governments, the United States Census Bureau enumerated the following numbers of school systems in the United States: 13,506 school governments. 178 state-dependent school systems. 1,330 local-dependent school systems. Again, about 15,000.

Municipalities and Service Providers

And this isn't just schools.

The schools' MSP (service providers) have also gotten hacked repeatedly such as SchoolInSites and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) (that was sued in 23 class action lawsuits as a result). As the regulatory environment becomes more responsive towards protecting students' rights and privacy, they'll need security services as well. Student data needs to be protected and it simply isn't. Despite the inBloom scandal where inBloom aggregated student data (and which led to its shutdown), CIPA, COPPA, and FERPA are routinely being ignored and in many cases in haphazard online education, openly flouted (along with Accessibility standards for students with disabilities under IDEA and 504).

Google recently had to pay out $170m for COPPA violations (which is why YouTube videos have alerts), so large private clients could be an equally lucrative opportunity as once schools begin to finally get sued in multiple class actions (like Blackbaud), and these schools and educational providers may realize it's wise to comply with the relevant laws.

Good Morning Baltimore

Baltimore is a good example of a city in need of a lot of technical help but without the capacity to hire or retain good quality talent. The schools were hacked in the last day or so. I've lost track of how many times the city has been hit with Ransomware, which was shut down completely at one point because of it.

So, Palantir can probably sell to additional agencies in the municipality as well. They're not selling to every department but they have a fairly good chance with most large ones. Since Baltimore paid $6m in ransom last year to hackers when they took down most of the city, it would probably make sense to get some people in, esp. when the cost of paying professionals to implement a system that works would be less than that. They've been hacked since then and they will continue to get hacked. As far as I know, Baltimore still doesn't have an Emergency Response Plan, either.

Unfortunately, like the schools, control is often political and many people are in charge who are not particularly knowledgeable about computers. They've had multiple CIOs within 5 years. In Baltimore, CIOs generally report to political figures who are pursuing political rather than technological goals.

Conclusion regarding TAM

So back to before, let's double that where a sale exists, to $20b. Salesforce revenue. Or $2b at 1%. This is just one other agency. And that's before we get into state governments, which have an increased concentration of money and agencies and probably would be closer to the client profile Palantir desires. There are 50 or so of those and the potential for even at one client per state $280m.

Palantir doesn't have to just be a private company in the public interest, it could branch out into the private sector even more - but, I think I've shown it really doesn't have to - in order to generate significant increases in revenue in the future and perhaps share price, after lockups.

Obstacles - Management's Potentially Adverse Affect on TAM and Revenue

However, on the other hand, management may be a problem - a major problem - for shareholders in terms of impeding forward revenue.

The lack of communication and public relations displayed by management and the aloof CEO - amidst increasingly bearish institutional sentiment should be extremely concerning for shareholders and potential investors. Palantir has been largely unresponsive to adverse media coverage in the past regarding their company, but they need to be responsive regarding their shareholders especially after being downgraded repeatedly, with no statements.

The company seems overly willing to turn down clients and business models. This was indicated in its S-1 where it reads on nearly the first page, "From the start, we have repeatedly turned down opportunities to sell, collect, or mine data."

There's another problem. The CEO has claimed to be a "neo-Marxist" according to Businessweek and several other venues, and some evidence supports that. Whether this is merely a Silicon Valley quirk or not, time will tell, but it is concerning when you run a billion-dollar company and harbor an ideology openly hostile to Capitalism.

Karp has a PhD in Neo-Classical Social Theory, which he received under the tutelage of German neo-Marxist philosopher Jurgen Habermas who specializes in Communications. While people sometimes go in a different direction than an advisor, he has claimed on several occasions to himself be a neo-Marxist as I've mentioned previous and was even resistant to the IPO according to some sources.

Karp allegedly encourages new hires to read an improvisational theatre book called Impro. While this may be a business school fad or a management quirk, his background and Marxist sympathies are eccentric, at best, and may affect revenue at worst if he is somehow subversive or opposed to profitmaking or even getting additional clients. Palantir didn't even have a sales team until late 2019, as the IPO loomed and once openly mocked them. This attitude on the behalf of management is bizarre and highly questionable, especially given according to the S-1 Palantir has 125 clients, with a small portion accounting for most of the revenue.

Karp himself seems to prefer privacy and skiing to anything to do with any form of communication with investors or promoting his company's positive activities. It's ironic how much he avoids communication given his dissertation was on it. While he doesn't communicate much with investors, he does apparently freely communicate his views on Marxism to his employees by streaming on the Palantir network via "Karptube".

Karp essentially told investors not to invest in Palantir before the Direct Listing in a bizarre statement. The CEO even seemed to gloat about losing one client according to a leaked internal video from 2015 where he states, "As many of you know, the SSDA's recalcitrant," Karp, using a Palantir codename for the CIA, said in the August 2015 meeting. "And we've walked away, or they walked away from us, at the NSA. Either way, I'm happy about that."

While shareholders are very concerned by this, it seems worrisome Palantir's management is largely unconcerned with shareholders despite a huge amount of potential and a high quality product line with Foundry and Gotham.

