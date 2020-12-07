Moving forward with an aggressive development plan, the question is whether the company is attempting to play catch up at an inopportune time.

Shake Shack has run into the COVID-19 pandemic buzzsaw and has seen a more than 40% drop in revenues. Yet the share price is now higher than it was pre-pandemic.

According to an analysis of restaurants in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, Darden (DRI) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) are the two casual dining companies that consistently have demonstrated same-store sales growth above industry averages by emphasizing good unit-level execution and offering compelling value propositions. These two companies are viewed as best-in-class operators able to capitalize on the currently risky pandemic environment.

Darden and Texas Roadhouse both rank in the top ten in the restaurant sector by Seeking Alpha Quant ratings as well. Shake Shack (SHAK) comes in at a respectable 20 out of 100.

Interestingly, as of this writing, we see a sharp rebound in the share price of many fast casual and quick service restaurants from their lowest points during the pandemic. What has enabled this rebound may well center on companies having figured out how to work within their current competencies and adapt their business environment to the pandemic in ways that correspond to the needs of consumers. Or it might be enthusiasm by investors untethered to business fundamentals, as the total sales lost still have yet to be recaptured. But why dwell on business fundamentals when emotion has been ridden well in the markets during the pandemic?

As to the consumer, with necessity being the mother of invention, many former restaurant customers stuck at home are now engaged in newfound cooking efforts – I hesitate to call them skills – and the interest in creative cooking has been aided and abetted by the grocery store industry, which has jumped into home delivery or pickup at the store, spurred on by both the pandemic and concerns about Amazon’s (AMZN) effort to capture an even greater share of the grocery market.

However, as the title of this article should make clear, it is not about the grocery industry or how Amazon continues to “steal” business from retailers, it is about Shake Shack and the challenges endemic to their specific business, as they compete in a struggling industry hamstrung by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Restaurants

The foodservice industry was the nation’s second largest private sector employer and pumped more than $2 trillion into the economy right up until our sudden shutdown. Sean Kennedy, EVP Public Affairs, National Restaurant Association

As anyone who has looked at the restaurant industry performance during the COVID-19 pandemic well knows, it is a sad mess (share prices aside). According to a new survey in September 2020 released by the National Restaurant Association, a staggering 100,000 restaurants have closed on a permanent or long-term basis in the U.S. That’s nearly 1 in 6 restaurants that have been shuttered, with about 3 million restaurant employees out of work. Restaurants are closing at an alarming rate and the fear is that it will only get worse in the face of a second wave of the coronavirus, as cold weather forces people indoors and – combined with political decisions – limits the opportunity of restaurants to enable alfresco dining.

According to the National Restaurant Association findings, which involved surveying more than 3,500 restaurant operators nationwide about the then six-month impact of the pandemic on their businesses, most restaurants are struggling to survive and don't expect their position to improve over the next six months (well into 2021). According to the survey, this is due to consumer spending being down 34 percent and with 60 percent of all restaurants dealing with higher operational costs than prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shake Shack's Value Proposition

There is much to commend about Shake Shack. There is the quality of the food, as well as the unique engineering and design of each location to creatively fit the surroundings of the community and that make for a nice dining venue. There are also the company’s efforts to be the “best employer and citizen of each neighborhood they call home,” with company values supporting employee efforts to aid in hunger relief, arts and culture, education and family, environment, animal welfare, health. Then there are the more than 2,000 hours a year the company commits for the betterment of each community in which it has located its Shake Shacks. You gotta admire that.

As an admitted foodie, I like the Shak’s food and appreciate how the company focuses on quality. Angus beef burgers, Vienna hot dogs, and frozen custard are very appealing to anyone not claiming to be a vegan. However, the Shake Shack menu has a notable higher price point – $12 per customer, not including those orders that opt for an adult beverage (beer & wine) – which is about 50-100 percent higher than the common burger joint and means, the average family of four can walk away with a Shak bill in excess of $50, leaving them to contemplate how soon they might return. After all, how often do you “need” a gourmet burger or a thousand calorie frozen custard shake?

Still, it is fair to say that pre-pandemic the company did have enthusiastic customers seemingly unconcerned about price or calories. This was obvious at the onset of their early development in New York City, when a newly opened Shak location found the lines for customers out the door, with an hour or more wait very common.

Customer enthusiasm was apparent in the early days of operation and translated into significant sales, when Shake Shack was claiming weekly per unit revenues in excess of $100,000.

Though the restaurants now report sales closer to $70,000 a week, this is still impressive and, with development that now has 168 Shake Shacks in the U.S. and another 86 internationally, it was understandable – prior to the pandemic – why the company was projecting systemwide development to hit 700 locations by 2025. Indeed, the company seemed positioned for long term success.

Then 2020 rolled around, though for a while things looked good. In fact, on March 11, 2020 the National Restaurant Association released its State of the Restaurant Industry report, predicting that industry sales would hit $899 billion in 2020 – four percent more than 2019, stating that restaurants would thrive because of an expanding economy and positive consumer sentiment. But just days later, the bottom fell out as the country started shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic and restaurants quickly felt the impact.

Six months after the first shutdown, with one in six restaurants closed permanently or long-term and the aforementioned three million restaurant employees unable to work, the industry had lost $165 billion from March through July and is projected to lose $240 billion in sales by the end of 2020.

That dismal survey was before the second wave of the COVID-19 infection hit and, combined with the cold weather, further impaired a struggling industry and the people who once worked there. Where the industry will go from here is the tipping point that offers the strategic challenges that must be addressed by restaurant managers looking to compete in the “new normal.”

Specific Challenges for Shak Management

Shake Shack does not operate on a cost strategy – as is true of the various “burger joints” – they are a differentiator, which raises questions about how they will move into the future and what investments can or should be made to grow the business.

A company that employs a differentiation strategy seeks to provide unique, quality products that appeal to a large spectrum of buyers. While efforts at a differentiation strategy seek to make uniqueness or quality discernible, that might not be possible in an empirical manner for some restaurant companies – including Shake Shack.

To support differentiation, restaurant companies usually engage in a perception campaign as seen through increased marketing and brand building activities. In fact, marketing and advertising can have a tremendous effect on the value perceived by customers and, therefore, enhances the willingness to pay a premium for the product offered. What makes marketing and advertising efforts so vital is that they can create brand differentiation in the heart and minds of customers, even when there is little tangible difference between products. Brands create customer loyalty, which increases the perceived “cost” of switching to or substituting another product – even when the price of the product is low (think soft drinks).

Shake Shack, with about 168 U.S. locations and 86 international existing locations, had an aggressive pre-pandemic expansion plan to grow to 700 locations in the next five years. A plan that should be revisited as it attempts to move forward into a new, unknown normal. While Shake Shack has adapted well to the opportunity to create a better and greater digital footprint that enables customers to order ahead and pick up their food or have it delivered, this is true of many restaurants, which is seen as a lifeline during the pandemic. So digital ordering is not a differentiator nor will it be in the future, it will be part of the price of doing business.

While many customers will be retained by the ability to use an App or go online to order a meal to be picked up or delivered, many more will long for the opportunity to return to dine-in and the enjoyment that comes from being in a place that has “a vibe” as well as good food and drink. Consequently, restaurant companies need to recognize and react to the reality that many consumers will simply shift their purchases from digital to dine-in and the combination will mean add-on revenue not revenue multipliers, which is certainly not the sole basis for planning strategic growth.

The bigger question that many restaurant executives are struggling with now is how much previously planned Capex to spend in order to change and/or adapt their business in ways that will appeal to a broader group of customers in this unknown future.

Returning to the Shak’s differentiation strategy – beyond any marketing efforts – it is predicated on the customer’s belief in the food quality and this is something made possible by having top quality suppliers, as well as employee training that enables the food to be made and delivered to the customer in ways that maintain the quality. This is important because, even before the COVID pandemic, the landscape for fast casual was littered with businesses that failed despite offering good food. For Shak management, avoiding the mistakes of others requires recognizing the challenges inherent with a differentiation strategy, as well as the need to address the corresponding questions they might pose.

The first challenge to a differentiation strategy is when key products are easily and quickly copied. This is an unsustainably poor competitive position, as rapid or easy imitation means that no company really achieves differentiation and any introduction of value-creating product attributes that appeal to buyers will be quickly followed by copycats. This is why a company seeking differentiation as its operating strategy must seek out sources of value creation that are time-consuming, burdensome, or expensive for rivals to match.

The Questions for Shak Management:

Given the disruption to a range of industry supply chains brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, is the company able to consistently receive distinctly unique and high quality products (raw materials) that can be properly prepared to further differentiation and satisfy customers? How can finished products (the prepared food) be more effectively marketed in ways that generate consumer purchase intent in a highly competitive industry?

Differentiation strategies can also falter when buyers see little value or uniqueness in the attributes of a company’s product. Thus, even if a company succeeds through advertising or marketing to differentiate its product, the strategy can lead to disappointing sales if the product does not actually deliver the expected value to customers. Anytime potential customers are unable to recognize a product as being unique or of some discernable quality, they will not view it as worth the premium price a differentiated product should command. This can also lead consumers to choose effective substitutes – other fast casual restaurants or less expensive burger joints.

The Questions for Shak Management:

How can the company better signal to current and potential customers their product quality? How does or can the company signal a compelling price-value proposition to the consumer that transcends comparisons to burger joints with lower priced products? Does the company recognize the threat of substitutes by the competition and what actions can be taken to offset that threat?

The third significant pitfall is overspending on efforts to differentiate a product or the company – for the Shak, this would include restaurant engineering and design. The problem with this effort to differentiate is that it can unnecessarily raise costs and erode profitability. Although it is true that the cost for differentiation is higher, the key to profitable differentiation is to keep the cost of achieving differentiation below the price premium a differentiated product should command. Overspending often happens as companies try to play catch-up with rivals and out-unique them. But it never goes well when the cost increases eventually result in unacceptably low profits or even losses.

The Questions for Shak Management:

What are the compelling financial reasons for pursuing drive-thru development, as it will be more costly to acquire or lease the property and develop each location? Is the development of a drive-thru concept motivated by the pandemic or is it seen as an opportunity to catch-up to what others have done? Does the company recognize that the success of competitors in developing drive-thru locations is fundamentally attributed to their products lending themselves to quick drive-thru service times? With a made-to-order product line that will create slower service times in a drive-thru, what can management do to ensure customers do not suffer from slow service, the wrong orders, or the food being cold – factors that will add costs (due to replacement orders and food waste) and limit a customer’s willingness to return?

Another common mistake in crafting differentiation is when companies over-differentiate. Offering a dizzying array of products and options that drive up costs – for food and labor – and inflate menu prices that can result in customers concluding they do not need an already high priced product.

One Simple Question for Shak Management:

Should the menu be simplified, effectively reducing costs and operational complexity?

Charging too high a price premium is, perhaps, the most-deadly of the pitfalls. Customers compare products when making a purchase decision and, unsurprisingly, consider the price-value proposition – that is, whether the product they received was worth the price. If they view a product as over-priced compared to the value they perceived, it will diminish repeat business. Even when a company has a quality product, they must guard against being viewed by customers as “price gouging.” Normally when comparing differentiated products, the bigger the price premium, the harder it is to keep customers from switching to the lower priced offerings of competitors. Also, as is common in times of economic downturns, consumers become more conscious of their spending.

The Questions for Shak Management:

Defining Shake Shack as a “modern roadside burger stand” seems to suggest lower prices, yet the average guest check of $12 per person is much higher than what are viewed as competitive burger joints – like privately held Five Guys and In-N-Out Burger (which claims you can taste the quality difference). Does this suggest a need to rethink the marketing strategy to better support differentiation? In fact, since fast casual chains like Darden and Texas Roadhouse have even higher guest check averages, is it possible that the Shak might consider a marketing approach that affirms differentiation from the various burger joints, yet makes the Shak an attractive alternative to the more costly fast casual chains?

Concluding Concerns

As a self-confessed foodie, I was initially attracted by Shake Shack’s store engineering and design, and their claims of a higher quality burger, with the accompanying array of tasty products.

Each location is designed to “fit” into the particular community setting and are attractive inside and out – they have “curb appeal.” This is fine, but what drives the intention to eat at a place is not its interior but its food. On that point, the company created a differentiated menu, with the products “advertised” in the units as being made to order and of higher quality than the “average” burger joint. All major pluses.

Unfortunately, as a consumer, I was not convinced that the higher prices were justified. The food and shakes were good, but they were not compellingly good enough to return with any degree of regularity.

As a strategist, this raised the question - Does Shak management think its past vision for future growth remains logical and compelling in the greater context of a post-pandemic burger business?

Even before the pandemic, the Shak’s total revenues per unit were decreasing YOY. The line of excited customers running out the door and the stream of business seen in the first couple of years that had the company claiming $100,000 per week unit revenues has settled to about $70,000 per week. Not bad, to be sure. But does that portend something disconcerting about a waning consumer appeal of Shake Shack that the post-pandemic “new normal” might reveal to greater result? Perhaps the revelation has already begun and the pandemic has merely offered cover.

As was noted in this article, since 2016, Shak’s NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes) margins fell from 10 percent to 6 percent. Over the same time period the average of their peers, listed in SHAK’s proxy statement and include companies such as Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB), Wingstop (WING), Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES), has improved from 10 percent to 11 percent – a not so insubstantial net difference of 5 to 6 percent.

Moreover, prior to 2020, revenue growth was less than new unit growth, with Shak’s revenue growth rate having fallen YOY in each of the three years preceding 2020. With new stores generating less sales than previous new stores, the Shak “growth” story was in jeopardy even before the pandemic and it now raises questions of the logic underpinning the size, type, and extent of new unit development. It does not take a restaurant industry expert to wonder whether future development born of past plans is simply an unwise escalation of commitment into an unknown post-pandemic environment.

Taken in sum, this begs a final question – Do these issues keep Shak management up at night?

If not, they should be.

The establishments that had drawn crowds and admiration when they first opened are avoided and considered old fashioned as soon as luxury has worked out some new way to outdo itself. So it goes and so it shall ever be. Seneca, Roman philosopher and writer, 1st Century AD

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.