The More They Climb The More I Buy: Key REITs

Wen playing recovery themes, it's OK to add when risk has reduced as long as there is measurable upside left.

The spread between the dividend yields of these REITS and risk free rates remains elevated and gives opportunity.

In this article I check in on four REITs that are cornerstones of my portfolio. Investors can happily own to them all at these levels. I increased my own holding in three of them in November, after a strong start to the month.

The Four REITS in focus are STORE Capital (STOR), WP Carey (WPC), Realty Income (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG). The three I added to were WPC, STOR and SPG.

November: start of the recovery

November was all about vaccines, which gave light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel. Like everyone, I'm attuned to the risks of delay and disappointment in how effective they may be. But with an economic recovery edging forward anyway and liquidity abundant, it's no surprise that stocks that look cheap under any assumption of a return to a more normal economy in the medium term did well.

Here's the performance of those four REITs in the month. We saw strong monthly returns in three out of the four names I'm looking at here. I added to my positions in STOR, WPC and SPG. I didn't miss out by not adding to O. Although this was more luck than science, I'll give my reasons for not adding to O a little later.

Source: Bloomberg

The moves in both SPG and in STOR were big catch-up moves off the back of the vaccine news.

Though STOR has drawn level (roughly) with O and WPC in performance now this year, SPG, which out of this group has seen the greatest hit to cash flow due to its mall exposure, remains a laggard and if the economy remains on the path back to some version of normal, it has much further to run on this basis.

Source: Bloomberg

Current dividend yields suggest these stocks are still attractive, if economic risk normalizes.

Source: Google, Bloomberg

I don't want to say these yields make the REITs straight-out cheap. Their "cheapness" is conditional on the recovery continuing. They have had elevated levels of risk priced into them for a reason.

Of course, WPC has had solid collections through the storm, and O, STOR and SPG have improved from the most difficult period with the first lockdown in April. But all of this is dependent on Fed and government fiscal support as well as some forbearance of creditors in the economy.

So why would you buy more of these REITs now?

Consider two aspects of performance over the last twelve months. O, STOR and WPC stand approximately 20% below pre-Covid levels, and SPG over 40% below. That will come back over time if operating conditions improve, and owning them is very much a macro bet that the US (and European in the case of WPC) can come back.

But there's more. And this is the real reason to own them than a simple "America always recovers" narrative.

All of them are now coming back toward the upper reaches of the range their dividend yields occupied over the four years before this crisis, though note all of them have traded with markedly lower yields than the current level.

Source: Macrotrends

The key is that the risk-free, fixed income benchmarks we would compare these REIT yields to are way lower than they were. The 10-year is returning 0.924% at the time of writing, less than half the yield it would have given you for much of the period shown in the chart below.

Source: Investing.com

Think about SPG. Before the pandemic, from 2016 it yielded between 2.8% and 5% with the 10-year between 1.5% and 2.5%. The maximum spread that could give you was 2.5%. Today the spread between SPG and the 10-year is 5.2%.

Remember, the Fed has said it will let the economy run hot during the recovery, meaning inflation can exceed the target levels without a proportionate rise in interest rates.

So while you should pay attention to inflation data, rate hikes are unlikely at least before a recovery of output is cemented. Before that investors will chase yield aggressively as risk recedes. And, although a sensible core bet is for a halting, slow recovery, there is a possibility of something better.

Household saving rates have increased very strongly in 2020, and are forecast by the OECD to remain elevated next year. Successful vaccine roll outs would make these more likely to return closer to normal vs the current forecast. The US comes in fourth for savings ratio (and thus pent up demand) in the sample below.

Source: Financial Times, OECD

Among the investment professionals I speak to, one of the most important debates surrounds whether we may enter an economic boom in 2021. While this would certainly see market interest rates partly recover, it would be very good news for REITs because, for them to trade at elevated yields in such a low rate environment, the primary factor at the moment is risk, and this would be pushed way down in the pricing of the shares.

These stocks remain attractive for both income investors and anyone looking to play the recovery for capital gain. Yes, they've started moving up, but even a return to pre-Covid levels would give a nice capital gain from here while they could go further on lower for longer rates.

My recent articles on WPC, saying it was more attractive than Realty Income, and STOR, explaining why I added to my position, are worth a read for a focused discussion on this names. I'll use this opportunity to make a couple of points about O and SPG.

REALTY INCOME: Time for a reassessment?

I chose to concentrate my recent adds in SPG, WPC and STOR because they offered higher yields than O and in the case of SPG and STOR had been far harder hit in the initial sell off in March. My 'theme' in adding was recovery, and I wanted cheaper names with higher gearing to the theme.

A few commentators on Seeking Alpha have adopted a less positive stance toward O recently and you should make sure you read their work.

To summarize the case for a neutral or even bearish stance, it relates to scale and O's retail sector focus. Absent a fresh pandemic, I am less worried about the REITs sectoral focus than I am about its underlying growth rate, if I had to choose something to worry about long term.

What the more cautious commentary about O does not seem to challenge, so far, is O's ability to pay the current dividend yield and grow, even if it grows at a more modest rate than the past. And this analyst isn't convinced about a growth slowdown, while not ruling one out.

Here is the famous slide showing O's steady dividend increases since listing. It's still going on, even in a year like 2020:

Source: Realty Income Presentation

While the 'law of big numbers' seems institutively sensible and is worth your time thinking about, I think it's worth taking a look at O's annual growth and growth over five years on a rolling basis over time.

Source: Realty Income Data, Author Excel

Looking at the above, I am not sure that O is slowing down at all. There have been many years around the kind of growth rate we see at the moment. So I'd allow some probability of it picking up the pace again.

Base case, a very solid 4.5% dividend yield that will go up a bit over time, is good enough for now.

Remember, the appropriate benchmarks for REITs are risk free rates, and debt instruments don't ordinarily offer any cash flow growth. I wrote an article entitled Realty Income is the Ultimate Contrarian Buy back in July, and I stand by it! The point of the title was that O is a popular stock due to the quality of the underlying business, in other words, its low risk nature, and the price back then offered a chance to buy it when the market was factoring in higher than usual risk, a rare opportunity to go against the market with O. We haven't see an AFFO yield of 5.6% (2020 author estimate) for O in a while. I like O at least up to its pre-Covid price level. I'll be writing again on the long term case when we get there.

SPG is buying Taubman at a reduced price

The market likes SPG's common stock funded deal to buy 80% of Taubman at a reduced price to the original deal.

In late October, I wrote an article about SPG using a similar "contrarian" theme to the one I used with O. I concluded:

SPG can more than double if it regains its pre-COVID-19 level, and even if it does not, economic normalization should still deliver you a strong capital gain, after collecting a near 8% dividend in a zero rate environment while you wait.

Here is a brief digest of the positive comments from CEO David Simon on the 3Q results call. Note these are selected and fit to my positive stance. Anyone wishing to read the whole discussion should hit this link.

All of our U.S. retail properties are currently open with nearly 25,000 tenants across our portfolio open and operating... Collections from our U.S. retail portfolio have continued to improve. As of November 6, we have collected 85% of third quarter net build rents. Second quarter collections are now 72% and including the deferred amounts in the calculation, the second quarter collection rate increases to 78%... ...I am pleased with the solid profitability of the quarter and $600 million in cash flow we generated for the third quarter. Mall and Premium outlet occupancy at third quarter was 91.4% down 150 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. All of that is essentially a function of tenant bankruptcies, which caused 120 basis-point reduction. Our average base rent was $56.13, up 2.9% year-over-year and we are pleased to report shopper traffic and total sales volume continue to improve with each sequential month and throughout the third quarter, quarter-over-quarter sales that's Q3 of 2019 compared to Q3 of 2020. The leasing environment is improving. In the third quarter, we signed 600 leases for nearly two million square feet, and we have a significant number of leases in our pipeline. We are pleased to see a continued long interest, for spaces across our differentiated portfolio. Demand for space in our premium outlet portfolio has been really strong ... We are signing deals with the best new and exciting brands

Naturally, the risks to SPG with its mall focus are higher than the other REITs in this article should the virus news deteriorate, with an important state for SPG, California, issuing new stay at home orders linked to capacity in local intensive care units, which serves as a reminder we are not out of the woods.

However, we're moving in the right direction, and these REITs, as we have seen, remained priced for risk, not normality. It is still a good time to buy.

Source: SPG Company Presentation, 3Q2020

Conclusion:

Your takeaways are:

These four REITs are priced at far wider spreads than normal vs the 10-year yield (and similar benchmarks)

Business performance in all of them as continued to improve

SPG is the highest risk and reward

O is probably the least exciting but that is the point of O, and in its own terms, it's cheap. The slowdown case remains an argument, not reality.

SPG and STOR are the largest positions in my own portfolio at the current time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.