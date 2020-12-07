Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is a business that fully owns ImprimisRx, which provides ophthalmology-related pharmaceutical solutions to physicians across the country and internationally. The company also owns non-controlling equity interests in 3 different companies (Eton, Mayfield, Radley) that started off as subsidiaries of Harrow, and the company has recently founded 3 drug development companies. Currently, virtually all sales come from prescription drug formulations. The company is able to produce relatively strong margins on its products because there are no ‘middle-men’ such as distributors or wholesalers.

(Harrow Health - Google Market Chart, 2020)

The company’s stock has seen volatile swings in the past year, and is currently trading right between its 52-week low of $3.33 and 52-week high of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is only $136.97M, and currently does not pay a dividend. We currently possess a neutral position about the company as although annual revenue growth in the past few years has been strong due to the overall growth of demand for ophthalmology-related products, the company’s path to profitability will be a tough one.

Investigating earnings pre-COVID and during the crisis, and predicting future outlook

(Harrow Health Investor Presentation, 2020)

Since 2014, the company’s revenue figures have seen very strong growth accompanied by increasing gross margins and assets. Adjusted EBITDA has also been steadily improving, and 2019 EBITDA was the best yearly performance on record. The company’s success can be attributed to the expansion of ImprimisRx products as they have established strong relationships with physicians and now serve over 1,500 accounts.

(Harrow Health Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company saw a drop in earnings during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis as many elective surgeries related to ophthalmology did not take place. Again, since a large portion of ImprimisRx’s revenues come from products that treat eye surgeries, the drop in revenues was completely out of the company’s control. However, 3Q/20 revenues were actually higher than revenues in 4Q/19, suggesting that surgeries are now resuming. We are uncertain how the current rise in cases will affect 4Q/20 performance, but we believe that coronavirus fatigue is growing and individuals may be willing to undergo surgery despite the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The company thinks that within the next few years, revenues from ImprimisRx can grow beyond $100M, which would be more than double its current LTM revenue figure. If this feat is achieved, the company would be trading at a forward P/S ratio of only 1.4x. We believe that this revenue estimate is certainly possible, given that the eyecare market is growing and the company can continue to seek partnerships to drive revenues in other segments.

ImprimisRx serves a growing market

ImprimisRx is wholly owned by Harrow Health and its products are used to treat complications related to ophthalmic surgery, dry eye disease, and glaucoma issues. ImprimisRx is “the leading FDA-registered cGMP ophthalmic pharmaceutical drug compounder (Harrow Health Investor Presentation, 2020).” Despite customizing drug solutions for its customers, ImprimisRx is mostly able to charge prices that are actually lower than non-customized commercial drugs that are available to the wider public.

(Harrow Health Investor Presentation, 2020)

The key ophthalmic markets are certainly not small, as millions of Americans deal with eye-related issues on a regular basis. The National Eye Institute suggests that cataracts affect over 24 million people at the moment, but this number is projected to grow to 38 million by 2030, and 50 million by 2050. This will lead to a higher amount of cataract surgeries being performed annually, as well as more opportunities for ImprimisRx to serve new patients.

The dry eye treatments market is also expected to grow a total of 32.4% between 2017 and 2022. We believe that more Americans in general will come forward with issues related to dry eyes, as increased screen time can affect dry eyes and create strain. Children, as well as millennials, are spending much more time on screens compared to the past, therefore it seems highly unlikely for the dry eye treatments market not to grow. Moreover, increased accessibility to healthcare, combined with the small opportunity cost of discussing dry eye issues within a virtual clinic rather than a physical appointment visit, can lead to more individuals bringing up issues with their eyes.

Potential value from equity interests

With basically all of the company’s revenues coming from compounded pharmaceutical products, this leaves room for value growth in other areas. The company owns 17% interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, which is an “orphan-disease focused pharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline.” The company also owns 30% interest in Surface Ophthalmics Inc., which is aiming to provide solutions related to dry eye disease. This company is in a clinical-state, and Harrow Health has royalty rights for three different drugs that are in clinical development. The company also owns royalty rights on every drug candidate going through clinical development at Melt Pharmaceuticals - in total, the company owns a 44% equity interest.

Net income has been all over the place and the company may need to raise more debt

(Koyfin, 2020)

The company has yet to post a strong track record of continuous earnings, as 2018 is the only positive net income year on record. The company did earn $9M in the most recent quarter, which is reflective of resumption in elective surgeries, but this may not be indicative of future success. The company’s gross margins have increased Y/Y for many years, but one area of concern is the SG&A account.

Over the last 5 fiscal years, SG&A seems to be correlated closely to overall revenues, which is concerning because although these costs are not directly related to the company’s products, we believe that they seem to be mainly variable, and scaling does not automatically reduce the average cost per product. The company states that SG&A consists “mainly of personnel-related costs, marketing and promotion costs, distribution costs, professional service costs, insurance, depreciation, facilities costs, transaction costs, and professional services costs which are general in nature and attributable to the segment. (Harrow Health 10-K, 2020).” SG&A costs represented 65% of the total revenue figure in the most recent quarter. As a result, annual operating income has been negative for the last 9 years.

We believe that the company may need to raise more debt in the future considering that SG&A expenses are so high, and operating income continues to be low. The company only has $6M of cash at the moment, compared to $14M of current liabilities.

In summation, there is no doubt that the market in which Harrow Health serves is growing, but the company needs to find a way to control SG&A costs as well as increase revenues substantially in order to create a strong future record of earnings. Therefore, we possess a neutral sentiment on the company despite our belief that that company will reach $100M in revenues within the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.